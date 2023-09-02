Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 2 September, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Admiral Men's National leagues

Division 2 East

Blackwood 26 - 10 Caldicot

Caerleon 24 - 0 Pill Harriers

Garndiffaith 67 - 5 Oakdale

Newport HSOB 20 - 22 Cwmbran

Usk 8 - 27 Croesyceiliog

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 49 - 10 Taffs Well

Gilfach Goch 7 - 59 Llanharan

Llanishen 11 - 41 Penarth

Llantrisant 20 - 27 Pentyrch

Llantwit Fardre 27 - 36 Cowbridge

Treharris 10 - 28 Cilfynydd

Division 2 North

Bro Ffestiniog 12 - 40 Colwyn Bay

Dinbych 45 - 19 Abergele

Nant Conwy II 33 - 22 Rhyl & District

Newtown 13 - 28 Shotton Steel

Welshpool 19 - 17 Bangor

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 18 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars

Bridgend Sports 24 - 21 Maesteg Celtic

Heol y Cyw 22 - 15 Pencoed

Porthcawl 38 - 14 Resolven

Vardre 26 - 17 Swansea Uplands

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 25 - 20 Nantgaredig

Fishguard 24 - 15 Milford Haven

Loughor 22 - 18 Mumbles

Tenby United 23 - 17 St Clears

Tycroes 29 - 17 Pontyberem

Division 3 East

Abertysswg 14 - 17 Machen

Blaina 29 - 5 RTB Ebbw Vale

Chepstow 0 - 5 Fleur De Lys

Abandoned 10 mins - injury

Llanhilleth 20 - 42 Nantyglo

Rhymney 21 - 34 Abercarn

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 16 - 24 Penygraig

Fairwater 5 - 14 Canton

Old Illtydians 12 - 24 Tylorstown

Pontyclun 10 - 35 CR Cymry Caerdydd

St Albans 26 - 15 Llandaff

Wattstown 36 - 15 Treherbert

Division 3 North East

Bro Gwernant 22 - 33 Mold II

Dinbych II 26 - 27 COBRA II

Rhosllanerchrugog 23 - 17 Bala II

Ruthin II 56 - 21 Flint

Wrexham II 24 - 18 Llanidloes

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 62 - 3 Rhyl & District II

Llandudno II P - P Dolgellau II

Menai Bridge 34 - 22 Colwyn Bay II

Pwllheli II 17 - 10 Porthmadog

Division 3 West Central

Abercrave 39 - 12 Nantymoel

Baglan P - P Cwmllynfell

Bryncethin 52 - 0 Tonmawr

Bryncoch 21 - 47 Neath Athletic

Cefn Cribwr 25 - 39 Cwmafan

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 34 - 3 St Davids

Haverfordwest 38 - 7 Neyland

Laugharne 25 - 19 Aberaeron

Llanybydder 7 - 74 Pembroke

Pembroke Dock Quins 45 - 15 Llangwm

Division 3 West B

Betws 20 - 15 Furnace United

Cefneithin 65 - 8 Tregaron

Llangadog 24 - 23 Llandeilo

New Dock Stars 40 - 12 Bynea

Trimsaran 46 - 14 Penygroes

Tumble 44 - 32 Llandybie

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 29 - 29 Crickhowell

Blackwood Stars 33 - 24 New Tredegar

Crumlin 24 - 5 St Julians HSOB

Gwernyfed 25 - 25 New Panteg

Hafodyrynys 24 - 30 Bettws

Whitehead 14 - 64 Newport Saracens

Division 4 East Central

Brackla 46 - 17 Ynysowen

Cefn Coed 23 - 9 Pontycymmer

Ferndale 5 - 29 Tonyrefail

Llandaff North 23 - 15 Caerau Ely

Llantwit Major 47 - 6 Old Penarthians

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 48 - 14 Crynant

Glais 30 - 13 Alltwen

Maesteg P - P Glyncorrwg

Pontrhydyfen 3 - 49 Tonna

South Gower 58 - 15 Pontardawe

Division 5 East

Beaufort 16 - 21 Abersychan

Pontllanfraith 38 - 21 West Mon

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 10 - 18 Seven Sisters

Fall Bay 13 - 19 Cwmgwrach

Penlan 67 - 5 Pantyffynnon

Pontyates 26 - 19 Penybanc

Rhigos 13 - 18 Cwmtwrch

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 12 - 41 Hartridge

Girling 15 - 34 Old Tyleryan

Magor P - P Trefil

Tredegar Ironsides 34 - 7 Trinant

