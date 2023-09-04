Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: England's players feel 'written off a bit too early' says Steve Borthwick

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent in Le Touquet

Ollie Chessum runs with the ball during an England training session at their Le Touquet base in France
England have lost five of their last six matches and are ranked eighth in he world
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's players feel "they have been written off a bit too early" before the Rugby World Cup, says head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick's side have endured a highly difficult build-up, with three defeats in warm-up matches, as well as injuries and suspensions to key players.

England open their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.

"We've been through a pretty turbulent time but I sense it has made us stronger," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

"And I sense for us there is a renewed determination. And I certainly get the feeling from the players that they feel they have been written off a bit too early.

"There is a feeling people have rung time on these players. And I think that decision may have been made a little bit too early."

'My players like a challenge'

As well as losing starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and wing Anthony Watson to tournament-ending injuries, England will be without the banned Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for the showdown with the Pumas.

However, the remaining 31 players in the squad took part in training on Monday, with Borthwick expecting to be able to choose from a fully-fit squad when he confirms his team on Thursday.

"At this stage I anticipate everyone being available for selection for the weekend," he added.

"We have been building towards 9 September and being ready for 9 September, and that has not changed.

"We know it's a formidable challenge, but I look at my players and I know they like a challenge.

"They have been challenged both on the field and off the field, but they are up for it."

It was a mistake and I accept it - Farrell

Meanwhile, Farrell says he is "very frustrated" and "gutted" to be missing England's first two pool matches, after an appeal hearing upheld the red card he was given against Wales last month.

"It was a mistake and people get stuff wrong sometimes, in this sport especially," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a split-second thing. I am not trying to make excuses, I am not moaning about anything that has gone on, I am saying it was a mistake and I accept it and let's move on."

Farrell added some "open and honest" conversations have taken place in the aftermath of England's chastening defeat by Fiji.

"If the players have got something to say they have always been encouraged to say it," he said. "But has that been more so off the back of a couple of losses? Maybe a bit, I don't know.

"We have a massive belief in what we can do as a team. We are looking forward to hopefully doing that on Saturday.

"It's a big, big game, played in a brilliant stadium, and I wish I was a part of it.

"I have massive confidence in the squad, because I know what this whole group is capable of, and I know that it is something that can turn pretty quickly.

"There has been a good feel to what we have been doing over the past few days and we need to make sure that builds up into the weekend."

England's Pool D fixtures

Saturday, 9 September: England v Argentina (Stade de Marseille), 20:00

Sunday, 17 September: England v Japan (Stade de Nice), 20:00

Saturday, 23 September: England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Saturday 7 October: England v Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Join the conversation

143 comments

  • Comment posted by Puddled Jemimaduck, today at 17:04

    As an England fan, I'd love him to be correct. As a pragmatist, he sounds woefully delusional.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 17:55

      flibb replied:
      Does no one remember the same standard of chat coming out of Borthers when he was England captain during the early (crud) days of Martin Johnson? Toe curling and boring at the same time.

      Surely Sinfield or someone else should be spokesman for the coaches.

      This is just painful and if it all goes sour at the World Cup, SB will be the target of an immense amount of flak that he may not deserve.

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 17:15

    Borthwick needs to realise that the team needs to give something for the fans to cheer. True fans accept we are not going to win the World Cup but when we are paying near £150 for twickenham tickets we want to at least be entertained.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:47

      bridstow man replied:
      You need maximus for that not a Dinosaur manager

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 17:18

    Whatever happens at this World Cup, Borthwick needs to realise that a serious reboot is needed come the Six Nations. Selection, Strategy and style of play. Cannot watch another few years of us trying to play without the ball, the game will just lose fans

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:46

      bridstow man replied:
      Losing to teams in England and Welsh Rugby in financial bother I tend to agree.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 17:19

    Out comes the charm offensive squad again. Getting tired of this. England have to realise 2 things
    1 Overall players are not good enough. We don't have one World Class player
    2 There simply is not enough time to turn this around
    Argentina is a must win game. Samoa are no pushovers so this is going to take one massive effort to get out of the Pool

    • Reply posted by Bzamora, today at 17:25

      Bzamora replied:
      Tom curry when fit

  • Comment posted by TP, today at 17:37

    Yeah, come on guys - can’t believe you’re writing them off after only three years of losing more than they win! Jeez.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:03

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Robin P, today at 17:06

    The problem with supporting England at present is that whenever you think you've reached rock bottom someone gets a JCB out and digs another Olympic-sized swimming pool for the team to flounder in,

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:06

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Niall, today at 17:29

    It's not the players who have been written off, it is you Borthwick. Nice try at deflection though.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:44

      bridstow man replied:
      No both

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 17:04

    Less talk and more action please! Hope we turn it around but results and more worryingly performances have been way below expectation.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:01

      flibb replied:
      Having seen the state of the action in the warm ups, a little less action might be a good idea as well.

      Elvis has left the building!

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 17:14

    Well Mr Borthwick you have not shown us anything to believe in, will still be rooting for us whatever but sadly not with much confidence please prove and others WRONG.

  • Comment posted by redpirate, today at 17:04

    At this moment in time England could go out in the group or get to the SF! I base this on nothing more than the feeling we are at rock bottom and can only get better! hopefully!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:05

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Robbiemaw, today at 17:31

    Blaming Borthwick, Farrell, the RFU and whoever may be justifiable, but in my view the main reason for poor results is the underperforming and underpowered forward pack. Since the last world cup semi-final they've gone backwards - literally - and will simply be outmuscled by SA, Ireland, France, the ABs and others. No forward dominance means poor ball: backs have no chance.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:44

      bridstow man replied:
      I agree ref pack but its not the only reason.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 17:02

    Based on the evidence of recent performances

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 17:42

    I wish my country well but let's be clear it will need miracle not seen since loaves and fishes to get to final let alone produce a string of decent performances.

    The Buck stops RFU leadership then talent management put simply where is it.

    Yes everything goes in Cycles but both English and Welsh Rugby needs to look at finances as all is not well off pitch also.

    Borthwick = E Jones + manners

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:46

      SD replied:
      I'd say very small chance of getting to final. It's possible due to draw England could get to SF but it's also not inconceivable they get knocked out in group although I think that is unlikely.

      A total rebuild of squad needed post RWC

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 17:10

    Don't care - off to Marseille on Friday - tickets for both games over the weekend - BRING IT ON and Come on England - all the way to the final just like 2007

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 17:14

      Leanne replied:
      Not a chance of England reaching the final.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 17:12

    Nah we're right that England are not good. I'd love to be proven wrong at the WC.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 17:07

    All we can do is hope for the best.

  • Comment posted by luke, today at 17:08

    Let's get behind our lads! Cmon england

  • Comment posted by Fordy, today at 17:26

    On their recent form, cannot S.B. see why people think that way.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:16

    Well in fairness the team collectively and individually have really under performed both in results and performance so it's not surprising if they get criticism.
    No doubt SAGE be along to put everyone right though 👍.

    England need to sort out tactics though, too much kicking and too much of it in wrong area.
    Kick for territory if nothing else on but don't kick it away in opposition 22!

  • Comment posted by Cornelius Beardchuff, today at 17:02

    Call me a blind optimist but I hope England come out and smash it on Saturday. Change all our minds with positive passionate play.

    • Reply posted by redpirate, today at 17:06

      redpirate replied:
      As a proud and optimistic Englishman, I like this.

      "If nothing else works, a total pig-headed unwillingness to look facts in the face will see us through."

