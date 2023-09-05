Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry has not played for England so far this summer as has been recovering from an ankle injury

Flanker Tom Curry is ready to start for England in their World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after returning from an ankle injury.

Curry, 25, has not played since Sale's Premiership final defeat on 27 May and missed all four of England's pre-World Cup warm-up matches last month.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said he was "delighted" Curry would be available to play in Marseille.

"It's great to see Tom out there training," Sinfield said on Tuesday.

"He's been excellent."

Asked if Curry could be recalled immediately, Sinfield said: "We've got no doubt about that.

"He's got a number of caps under his belt now and he's been doing it for years. He can play a number of positions across the back row for us too. We're delighted he's available."

England will be hoping Curry can shore up a defence which conceded 12 tries in four warm-up matches if he is selected.

Suspensions to key players Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola have not helped with consistency, and both men will miss the opener with the Pumas.

Curry, who has won 54 caps and was one of England's standout performers on route to the 2019 final, could return to the side at number six.

Sinfield added: "It really helps having Tom Curry back available. Some of the suspensions that we've had over the last couple of weeks haven't helped. The back row changes we've had to make probably haven't helped too.

"I do see a team here that are improving and getting better. I also understand and I'm very realistic that we've not been good enough so far.

"We are working incredibly hard to be better this week and I have complete confidence and belief in the group over where we're going.

"I've seen a very slight change in how we've gone about our business this week. We needed to have that change and make that adjustment.

"I have to say I've really enjoyed my time with the guys. I've not been happy with the results and I've not been happy with the tries we've conceded, but I understand where we are going.

"We've just got to better across the board. I won't hide or shy away from that. We need to be better across the board in our defence. We missed too many tackles last time out and that's something we've got to rectify.

"I'm firmly in there with the players. I'm accountable, I'm responsible."