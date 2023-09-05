Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Tom Curry ready to start for England against Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry
Tom Curry has not played for England so far this summer as has been recovering from an ankle injury

Flanker Tom Curry is ready to start for England in their World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after returning from an ankle injury.

Curry, 25, has not played since Sale's Premiership final defeat on 27 May and missed all four of England's pre-World Cup warm-up matches last month.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said he was "delighted" Curry would be available to play in Marseille.

"It's great to see Tom out there training," Sinfield said on Tuesday.

"He's been excellent."

Asked if Curry could be recalled immediately, Sinfield said: "We've got no doubt about that.

"He's got a number of caps under his belt now and he's been doing it for years. He can play a number of positions across the back row for us too. We're delighted he's available."

England will be hoping Curry can shore up a defence which conceded 12 tries in four warm-up matches if he is selected.

Suspensions to key players Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola have not helped with consistency, and both men will miss the opener with the Pumas.

Curry, who has won 54 caps and was one of England's standout performers on route to the 2019 final, could return to the side at number six.

Sinfield added: "It really helps having Tom Curry back available. Some of the suspensions that we've had over the last couple of weeks haven't helped. The back row changes we've had to make probably haven't helped too.

"I do see a team here that are improving and getting better. I also understand and I'm very realistic that we've not been good enough so far.

"We are working incredibly hard to be better this week and I have complete confidence and belief in the group over where we're going.

"I've seen a very slight change in how we've gone about our business this week. We needed to have that change and make that adjustment.

"I have to say I've really enjoyed my time with the guys. I've not been happy with the results and I've not been happy with the tries we've conceded, but I understand where we are going.

"We've just got to better across the board. I won't hide or shy away from that. We need to be better across the board in our defence. We missed too many tackles last time out and that's something we've got to rectify.

"I'm firmly in there with the players. I'm accountable, I'm responsible."

Comments

Join the conversation

191 comments

  • Comment posted by clarity thinking, today at 16:11

    Good to add a bit of spice to England line up.... I'll grab my coat.

    • Reply posted by ajkbanger, today at 16:14

      ajkbanger replied:
      Love it 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Liam Schewitz, today at 16:33

    Can he cumin and make the difference?

    • Reply posted by jordan, today at 16:35

      jordan replied:
      No, just no

  • Comment posted by Tackle, today at 16:12

    Just imagine if England have been dishing out the biggest portion of ‘rope-a-dope’ since Ali!

    • Reply posted by ps, today at 16:26

      ps replied:
      Let's hope they can do both parts of the tactic.......as I remember it, Ali looked out on his feet with no chance (they've done this bit rather well) before bouncing off the ropes like a man possessed to inflict a painful defeat on his bewildered opponent (this is the bit I'm not so sure they're equipped or ready for........)

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 16:11

    Great news - Come on England

    Enough of the doomsters - Even if we have been pants for the last how long we need to support the team now

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 16:13

      Leanne replied:
      We?

  • Comment posted by Bananaman, today at 16:14

    It doesn't matter who is playing for England, as Argentina will wallop them regardless. Argentina are a really strong team at present. England are not.

    • Reply posted by justin33, today at 16:34

      justin33 replied:
      we shall see Saturday.... lets hope you are made to eat your words :)

  • Comment posted by RayHowell, today at 16:13

    Great news indeed that Curry is back, but straight into the World Cup after over 3 months out? Hmm. Risky.

    • Reply posted by just_not_cricket, today at 16:26

      just_not_cricket replied:
      Can’t get any worse! As long as he hasn’t myself is not risking his long-term fitness

  • Comment posted by Gervais, today at 16:09

    Really shocking that England have got to a place where we going into this match as the real underdogs............

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:16

    He will be somewhat lacking in game time if he has not played since May! On the other hand given England's current form that might be a good thing!

    • Reply posted by Roy Race, today at 16:29

      Roy Race replied:
      Not sure the rest of squad have played since May either....look like an old boys 5th fifteen...but not as good at catching the ball

  • Comment posted by HogriderDookes, today at 16:14

    Good luck to him, I’ve a feeling he may need it!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:53

      flibb replied:
      No different to everyone apart from the Irish then!

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:10

    Great news - a proper test match animal

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 16:27

    We'd have about as much time starting Tim Curry

    • Reply posted by Amad Ick, today at 16:33

      Amad Ick replied:
      John Curry can still perform a mean triple salchow...

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 16:20

    Argentina will be unfazed who they face.

    Odds on they will rack up a big win to get their tournament started.

    Will it be Japan or Samoa to join them?

    Might come down to how many tries they score against England & Chile to determine 2nd place.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 16:22

      COYQs replied:
      England are badly out of form, but not by this much. Japan and Samoa won't be an issue for England or Argentina.

  • Comment posted by StrapMcStrapFace, today at 16:19

    Argentina won't be worried.
    Nor will Japan.

    Actually... neither will Samoa

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 16:48

      COYQs replied:
      Japan aren't the same team they were in 2015/2019. Their league has got greedy and has begun to rely too much on foreigners to get people watching. It makes for a great game, but has stunted their younger players developments.

      Samoa will be fun, but aren't the same level of team as Fiji.

  • Comment posted by MrChristian, today at 16:06

    Good to have Tom back !

  • Comment posted by Keir, today at 16:45

    he'll be a great addition to the world-class air fist-pumping lot when celebrating a knock on etc.. ;)

    • Reply posted by Rtruth , today at 16:49

      Rtruth replied:
      Who knows what will happen if the cross the gain line!!!! I am sure a real full blown party will ensue.

  • Comment posted by HighTheMemory, today at 16:13

    Good that Curry is back but hasn't played since May. I don't think Cheika will be losing any sleep

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:45

    Incredible that Sam Underhill has been ignored and left at home, while the likes of Dombrandt is given ample opportunity to stink up the pitch in an England shirt.

    You want your best players on the park and a flanking option of Lawes, Curry, Underhill is right up there.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 17:02

      Rememberthename replied:
      100s on here we’re saying Dombrandt was the real deal when he wasn’t getting picked. Probably the same reasons others have been ignored despite the public calling for them. Coaches prob have the best idea who’s suited to International rugby.

  • Comment posted by Chunks73, today at 16:17

    Cant polish a SH need to contact IT

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:53

      flibb replied:
      You can’t polish it but you can replace it with Saffas - just ask Gregor! 😂

  • Comment posted by Barthesimpson, today at 16:59

    Curry is so hot right now....

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 17:06

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I see what you did there😅😅

  • Comment posted by Robert99, today at 16:08

    Definitely missed in the warm-up games.

