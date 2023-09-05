Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh King excelled in athletics as a teenager, winning the Scottish Under 17s discus title and competing nationally in javelin

Cornish Pirates have signed former Scotland youth international forward Josh King on a one-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, has been capped by Scotland's Under-18 side and has also featured for Edinburgh's 'A' team.

He is the third new signing in two days after Navy duo Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams also penned 12-month deals.

"He is a young prospect from Scotland who has experience in Super 6 rugby," said Pirates coach Louis Tonkin.

"Big and physical, we feel Josh will fit in really well, and seeing him in action, his collision is good and his line-out really good also.

"He appears to have all the attributes in abundance to make him a fine Pirate."