England v Argentina: Alex Mitchell and Jonny May to start Rugby World Cup opener

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments156

Alex Mitchell
Alex Mitchell started in England's final warm-up game against Fiji
Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Argentina
Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Alex Mitchell and Jonny May will start for England in their World Cup opener against Argentina despite initially missing out on the 33-man squad.

Scrum-half Mitchell and wing May were late additions to Steve Borthwick's squad after Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson withdrew with injury.

George Ford will start at fly-half with captain Owen Farrell banned for the first two pool games.

Flanker Tom Curry starts his first game since the Premiership final in May.

Open-side Curry, who started the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa, is yet to feature for England this summer after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ben Earl replaces Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola, who is suspended for the opening game following his red card against Ireland in England's penultimate warm-up game, at number eight.

Courtney Lawes completes the back row on the blind-side and continues as captain in the absence of Farrell.

Wing Elliot Daly has recovered from a knee injury to join May and regular full-back Freddie Steward in the back three.

Harlequins' Joe Marchant partners Manu Tuilagi in the midfield - as they did in the defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

Replacement scrum-half Danny Care is given the nod over Leicester Tigers' Ben Youngs on the bench in what could be only his second World Cup appearance, having made his first against Uruguay in 2015.

England, who are ranked eighth in the world, lost three of their four warm-up games heading into the World Cup.

Borthwick's side also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D, with the top two sides progressing to the quarter-finals.

Line-up

England team to face Argentina: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes (capt), Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

163 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:05

    I respect all that Ben Youngs has done for England, but his absence is good news.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:13

      pusscat replied:
      I totally disagree, as a neutral.

      Youngs is solid if unspectacular these days. Yes he makes visibly handling mistakes but I see as many if not more game management and basic errors from the alternatives - inlcluding the veteran Danny Care, who is inexplicably chosen ahead of Youngs for this match.

      I know the fans have turned on BY but Mitchell (though good at basic skills) was very poor vs. Fiji

  • Comment posted by pusscat, today at 15:12

    May Day, May Day!

    Warning signs already. Mitchell starts having been left out of the initial squad, and a dire performance at 9 against a record first loss to Fiji.

    Sorry Borthwick but you are digging your own grave with these sorts of selections.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:15

      Rememberthename replied:
      Thought Mitchell played well v Fiji. As well as the other 3 in the previous 3 games atleast.

  • Comment posted by justin33, today at 15:07

    Can't wait. Now to shut up the critics. Come on England!

  • Comment posted by Peter Aspin, today at 15:09

    More box kicks and one up runners then!

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 15:15

      Adam replied:
      "head in hands"

  • Comment posted by tommyk, today at 15:05

    Good luck to the team. I am looking forwards to it and will be supporting them all the way.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 15:08

      Leanne replied:
      One will not be supporting England at all, and is indeed looking forward to the moment that England are eliminated from the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Big No8, today at 15:10

    It is a sad indictment of English tight heads when Dan Cole is selected.

    The team is good enough to beat Argentina but whether it will is another matter.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 15:14

      Andy replied:
      Yes, there's a dearth of good TH props in England. Stuart isn't international class I'm afraid - and Sinckler looks our of form. Cole is there to do a job upfront, we know the Pumas strength there. His penalty count can be a problem - but we need to be able to anchor the tight

  • Comment posted by Keith Piercewright, today at 15:09

    Great to see Mitchell getting his chance at the RWC, but May on the wing whilst Tommy Freeman is back at home simply doesn’t make any sense.
    Good luck to England on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Karl Eddington, today at 15:16

      Karl Eddington replied:
      Honestly I think Freeman offers more than Steward, certainly on attack and I'm a Tigers fan!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:06

    Unfortunately that probably is the strongest team we have, time to get behind them and cheer them on.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:20

      cb replied:
      After all the comments previously, its appears SB has picked a well balanced side. Good luck lads.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 15:11

    Cole, May, Mitchell were 3rd / 4th choice 2 weeks ago, now they start in Englands biggest pool game. Shambolic situation.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:15

      Rememberthename replied:
      It’s called improving and adapting to the game plan. Not like they’ve come from a national 2 side overnight.

  • Comment posted by AndyDee, today at 15:13

    Chilcott still about??

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 15:14

    All you can do is support the team and pray to rugby gods.

    Worst English squad in 30 years
    i accept things go in Cycles but this is a new low.

    How much spent on talent management to deliver this.

    I will enjoy Friday then expect the worst but hope for better.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:18

      pusscat replied:
      I honestly think the squad has been worse in the years after 2003, especially considering the likes of Underhill has been left at home and is technically available to England.

      But for this to be an England first team just shows how far Borthwick is from being up to the job.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 15:07

    Has this 15 started together before? Seems quite a few with a distinct lack of match time in the past months. Seems to also be a few playing out of club position, which seems standard practice for anyone manager of any English team side.

    I will however offer my full support as usual and will likely lose my voice for Sunday!

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:24

      pusscat replied:
      How could it have started together? How many times has Mitchell started? And yet he's starting in England's most crucial game in a RWC!

      Oh Borthers, you've had an absolute shocker...

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 15:11

    Desperation

  • Comment posted by RugbyRugbyRugby, today at 15:12

    I don’t see a lot wrong in the players names and overall selection there are some quality athletes. Problem I foresee is how are they going to be set up to play and how has the training gone. I’m not optimistic, pumas will no doubt come out flying 1st game at a wc as they usually do

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 15:07

    lets just attack with ball in hand and not kick it away, hey you never know :)

  • Comment posted by budbud, today at 15:12

    We are F----d!

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 15:15

      bridstow man replied:
      Pretty earthy and concise but true

  • Comment posted by Dave Baldwin, today at 15:06

    Thought Smith at 15 was going to be a plan after all it was when england have been at their most dangerous.. Ford and Smith in concert without stiflinh each other as 10/12 can do

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 15:08

      Richard replied:
      That will probably happen from the bench in the last 20

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:12

    Good team to grind out a win in a premiership match - but too safe and predictable to win against Argentina or any of the other teams above them in the rankings. So sad.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:08

    No real complaints. Not much between May and Malins.

    Smith at 15 coming on excites.

    Mitchell the right call. Ludlam and Lawrence to come on and cause problems.

    Dominate the Set Piece
    Dominate the Collisons
    Dominate the Breakdown

    Win the game

    It’s that simple really but are we powerful and athletic enough to execute?

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:13

      Rememberthename replied:
      I’m all in for England now. Believe we can win this game and the group. No point thinking otherwise at this stage.

  • Comment posted by TicToc, today at 15:09

    Let's hope we don't kick to much!!
    If we do we loose.

