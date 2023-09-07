England v Argentina: Alex Mitchell and Jonny May to start Rugby World Cup opener
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Rugby World Cup: Pool D - England v Argentina
|Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Alex Mitchell and Jonny May will start for England in their World Cup opener against Argentina despite initially missing out on the 33-man squad.
Scrum-half Mitchell and wing May were late additions to Steve Borthwick's squad after Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson withdrew with injury.
George Ford will start at fly-half with captain Owen Farrell banned for the first two pool games.
Flanker Tom Curry starts his first game since the Premiership final in May.
Open-side Curry, who started the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa, is yet to feature for England this summer after recovering from an ankle injury.
Ben Earl replaces Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola, who is suspended for the opening game following his red card against Ireland in England's penultimate warm-up game, at number eight.
Courtney Lawes completes the back row on the blind-side and continues as captain in the absence of Farrell.
Wing Elliot Daly has recovered from a knee injury to join May and regular full-back Freddie Steward in the back three.
Harlequins' Joe Marchant partners Manu Tuilagi in the midfield - as they did in the defeat by Ireland in Dublin.
Replacement scrum-half Danny Care is given the nod over Leicester Tigers' Ben Youngs on the bench in what could be only his second World Cup appearance, having made his first against Uruguay in 2015.
England, who are ranked eighth in the world, lost three of their four warm-up games heading into the World Cup.
Borthwick's side also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D, with the top two sides progressing to the quarter-finals.
Line-up
England team to face Argentina: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes (capt), Curry, Earl.
Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence.
More to follow.
Warning signs already. Mitchell starts having been left out of the initial squad, and a dire performance at 9 against a record first loss to Fiji.
Sorry Borthwick but you are digging your own grave with these sorts of selections.
The team is good enough to beat Argentina but whether it will is another matter.
Good luck to England on Saturday.
Worst English squad in 30 years
i accept things go in Cycles but this is a new low.
How much spent on talent management to deliver this.
I will enjoy Friday then expect the worst but hope for better.
I will however offer my full support as usual and will likely lose my voice for Sunday!
Smith at 15 coming on excites.
Mitchell the right call. Ludlam and Lawrence to come on and cause problems.
Dominate the Set Piece
Dominate the Collisons
Dominate the Breakdown
Win the game
It’s that simple really but are we powerful and athletic enough to execute?
If we do we loose.