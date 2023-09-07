Close menu

Rugby World Cup begins with a uniquely close clutch of contenders

By Mike HensonBBC Sport in Paris

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments90

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira delivers the Williams Webb Ellis trophy to France back in March
Rugby World Cup: Pool A - France v New Zealand
Venue: Stade de France Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The tipsters are safe for now.

Artificial intelligence may make us all redundant in the end, but asked this week who was going to win the Rugby World Cup, it sat on the firewall.

Considering form, history and the rest, Opta's supercomputer simulated the tournament 10 million times. Yet, still it was still unable to meaningfully split a four-strong clutch of contenders.

Ireland - reigning Grand Slam champions, historic Kiwi conquerors - were spat out as marginal favourites, with a 21.7% likelihood of lifting the William Webb Ellis Trophy on 28 October.

Hosts France, humming with belief and a sense of destiny, were on 21.4%.

Defending champions South Africa and perennial powerhouses New Zealand followed close behind on 20.5% and 20.2% respectively.

They are a formidable quartet. Never before has a World Cup teetered so tantalisingly. As the megabytes expended proved, you can make a compelling case for all and absolutely no guarantees about what follows.

Ireland have cohesion and cunning, backed by Andy Farrell's doorstop of a playbook, as thick, intricately plotted and full of deception as a Dickens novel.

Johnny Sexton, their 38-year-old totem, is dancing for the last time, with his rugby career ending whenever Ireland's campaign does. Backed by Dan Sheehan, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose and world player of the year Josh van der Flier it is undoubtedly his best, as well as final, chance of glory.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki celebrates Ireland's Grand Slam-sealing win over England in March
Ireland centre Bundee Aki celebrates Ireland's Grand Slam-sealing win over England in March

There is no obvious weakness beyond a lack of experience at the business end of this tournament - Ireland, infamously, have never made it beyond the quarter-finals, in nine previous campaigns.

France have been deprived of fly-half Romain Ntamack, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last month. But Matthieu Jalibert, his replacement, has a similar buccaneering streak and the services of his captain and world's best scrum-half Antoine Dupont close at hand. A silky backline is matched by a steely pack, who marry piano-lifter heft with the hands of concert-grade ivory-tinklers.

South Africa have added another dimension to their crash-and-bash stereotype, with the play-making skills of Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse unleashing Kurt Lee-Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe more regularly. A win over New Zealand at Twickenham in their final warm-up match last week was an ominous statement of their intent to retain what is theirs.

And, that defeat apart, New Zealand, for once neither champions nor leading favourites, are coming to the boil nicely. They trumped the rest of the southern hemisphere in this year's Rugby Championship and in wings Will Jordan and Mark Telea have electrifying threat out wide.

So, any one of four? Wake us up come the semi-finals?

Perhaps, if not for a draw as misshapen as a rugby ball itself.

For not entirely clear logistical reasons, the pools were pulled in December 2020 - nearly three years before the tournament's start.

As if that wasn't enough, the basis for the draw's seedings was even older - drawn from January 2020's world rankings.

Back then, England and Wales were safely ensconced in the world's top four. Ireland were fifth. France were seventh.

It has skewed the show. There are two routes to the top of the world game. One wild with peril, the other mild with mediocrity.

Scotland's team is perhaps the finest in a generation. Their back-row depth is such that Hamish Watson, a British and Irish Lion against South Africa two years ago, may well be on the bench.

But pitched into a pool with Ireland and South Africa, their hopes of a decent run have been badly compromised.

By contrast England, for whom expectations have been chilled by three defeats in four warm-up games after a third successive deflating Six Nations, can afford to lose their opener to Argentina (a very real possibility given the Pumas' success at Twickenham last year) and still qualify.

Wales are attempting to bridge the gap between a generation of golden oldies and some promising youngsters with Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake - the pick of the new crop - as co-captains.

If they can see off a talented Fiji side and an Eddie Jones-led Australia that has ditched some of their own established names in search of consistency, top spot in Pool C is there for them.

However results go on this safer side of the draw, one of Argentina, England, Wales, Australia, or perhaps Fiji will be 80 minutes from the final. A leftfield candidate for the title is guaranteed on the penultimate weekend.

As ever, there are fascinating sub-plots aplenty.

Back in July 2022, Chile thrillingly conquered the United States 52-51 in a two-legged qualification play-off to secure a debut appearance at the tournament.

Portugal players celebrate their win over the United States
Portugal's play-off win over the United States means they return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years

Four months later Portugal scrum-half Samuel Marques landed a last-gasp penalty to deny the US once again and return his nation to the tournament for the first time since 2007.

The celebrations after those upsets - like those that accompanied Uruguay's win over Fiji at Japan 2019 or Japan overturning South Africa in Brighton four years earlier - show the tournament's capacity to shock as well as awe.

This edition will also be filled with intrigue over a Tonga side studded with former All Blacks, an enterprising Japan team attempting to build on a home World Cup and first quarter-final appearance and whether Georgia can realise their best chance of making the last eight.

There are and will be problems.

The club game is stretched close to breaking point in England and Wales - two of its heartlands. Rugby union's American push, with the United States hosting the World Cup in 2031, has stalled. In Australia, the stage for the 2027 tournament, the sport has to fight ever harder for prominence.

On the pitch, the clampdown on tackle height and the resulting blizzard of cards will affect matches. The breakdown laws are difficult for even a seasoned fan to define and understand. Reducing the risk of repeated head injuries, which is behind both, is an existential challenge the sport can't afford to fail.

But, on Friday evening, there will be a sweet spot. Under the Parisian lights, in front of Stade de France's 80,000 and millions around the world, somewhere between the last notes of La Marseillaise and the first utterings of the haka, as 80 minutes and seven weeks lie before us, for a moment everything will be right in the world and the World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by loverugby, today at 10:45

    Final will be between the buoyed and the roide.

  • Comment posted by OTS, today at 10:39

    I'm now 100% convinced BBC are not only uninterested in Rugby Union but are deliberately undermining it. With WC looming, I've looked at any worthwhile columns over last mth (& with respect to & apart from Eng) & hardly a whisper. Yet dozens on footy transfers which aren't even real e.g Louis Salah.
    And now this
    Teetering
    to move unsteadily, wobble, waver, e.g. teetered on the brink of bankruptcy.

    • Reply posted by Rebel with a cause, today at 10:44

      Rebel with a cause replied:
      They don't have the TV rights or highlights

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:38

    Good luck to all our teams.
    Due to holiday, I might not see much of England’s 1st game. Oh well.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 10:36

    the great thing about England and Australia being so weak means that there is genuine competition in all of the pools (Italy have a chance against France too). All quarter finalists will have to be at their best to get there, even if the best from one half of the draw is miles apart from the other.

  • Comment posted by g Hayward , today at 10:34

    Find it very difficult to watch England these days. When you watch that magnificent performance against the All blacks 4 years ago in the semi -finals. How the mighty have fallen .

  • Comment posted by Duncarin64, today at 10:34

    Good luck to all the teams. But when it is all over and the dust has settled there MUST be an independent enquiry into the real reasons that World Rugby was in such a rush to make seedings and draw so early. Memories of FIFA come to mind!?

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:38

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Wow! Do You mean Sepp Beaumont & Michel Gilpin kind of style…????

  • Comment posted by dannyboy, today at 10:33

    It will be a tournament decided by red cards rather than rugby play I'm afraid

    • Reply posted by Wats Uh The Deal, today at 10:42

      Wats Uh The Deal replied:
      A bad tackle, like a missed tackle, is within a player’s control. So like every other tournament, this one will be about which players perform the best.

  • Comment posted by rhysicle, today at 10:32

    South Africa being predicted as the 3rd favourites is beyond moronic.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 10:42

      OTS replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by justin33, today at 10:30

    Very excited it's nearly here! I think it's going to be one of the best yet - 4 teams as equal favorites, then the likes of ENG, AUS, both very good teams that the press have written off already.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:36

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      ….more accurately Eng & aus have written themselves off with horrible results and poor performances that don’t show any prospects of improvement!!!

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:27

    I think Wales will win as they have Dan Biggar the GOAT

    • Reply posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 10:35

      MajorDennisBloodnok replied:
      From an Englishman

      GOAT , better than Barry John, Cliff Morgan, Phil Bennet !!

      Do me a favour

  • Comment posted by eight for six for one, today at 10:27

    I'd love to see France or Ireland win, but I can't see past the monstrous South Africans. Their replacements to be the key factor.

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 10:27

    Stunning sequence of opening weekend matches to look forward to..
    France v New Zealand
    England v Argentina
    Wales v Fiji
    Scotland v South Africa

    and thé absolute belter
    Italy v Namibia!

  • Comment posted by Alister, today at 10:26

    Looking forward to the first match. As an England fan my expectations are tempered by recent form and results. I'm gutted for Scotland who play an exciting style of rugby but have been stung by the draw. The one saving grace is that we might see the like of Fiji, Samoa or Georgia escaping the group. For long term future of English rugby I am still wondering whether it will be better to lose!

  • Comment posted by mgotb, today at 10:26

    Really looking forward to the rugby world cup I am a england fan but wouldn't mind Ireland or the all blacks winning it if England can't (its very unlikely)

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 10:24

    Shame that 'Paul the octopus' has passed away. he would have made better predictions than glitchy Opta.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 10:23

    Most games are irrelevant until the knock=out stages: to call it a 'world cup' is a bit fanciful - The international championship would be a better title.

    • Reply posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 10:27

      MajorDennisBloodnok replied:
      The games to which you refer are far from irrelevant to the smaller nations, for the players it provides perhaps their once in a lifetime chance of glory and to their unions there is much needed cash to be earned.

  • Comment posted by FredTheClipe, today at 10:18

    As an England fan, this is the least optimistic I’ve been since the Rugby World Cup was inaugurated

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:27

      COYQs replied:
      I was there Gandalf, I was there 3000 years ago...

      Crazy to think I am older than the Rugby World Cup : (

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:17

    Really hope the world Cup is not ruined by protests or any trouble in France

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:19

      COYQs replied:
      100% guarantee there will be a JUST STOP OIL pitch invasion during at least one game, probably the final. Hopefully one of the forwards rugby tackles them hard.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 10:16

    Predictions are:
    Several games will decided by cards. There’s been sufficient improvements in a number of T2 sides that, if they benefit from cards issued to a T1 opponent they’re good enough to make it count. Don’t think that was so previously.

    Finalist will both come from groups A&B

    Semis won’t be close affairs

    T2 competitiveness will lead to calls for more access/promotion to T1 comps

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 10:21

      COYQs replied:
      I would love to see Japan and Fiji added to the Rugby Championship to make it a SH 6N.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 10:16

    It is a fascinating,open ended tournament.Unlike previous ones,where Ireland travelled in hope more than expectation,if their key players stay injury free they have genuine chances.England being written off will motivate them+will perform better than billed 4me.Coming up short ultimately tho against the top4.Love 2c Ireland win it,but I have a Boks+France final.Good 4rugby if France triumph

