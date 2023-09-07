Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales' Taulupe Faletau fit to face Fiji but Dewi Lake out

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments184

Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Anscombe and Rio Dyer in Wales training in France
Taulupe Faletau will win his 101st cap for Wales on Sunday
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales
Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date: Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been passed fit to face Fiji in his side's opening Rugby World Cup game in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Faletau missed all three World Cup warm-up games in August with a calf injury but has recovered in time to win his 101st cap.

Flanker Jac Morgan will lead the side though co-captain Dewi Lake has been left out on fitness grounds.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker instead, and Aaron Wainwright moves to flanker.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies will partner Dan Biggar, while Saracens centre Nick Tompkins lines up alongside George North in an experienced midfield.

North will be appearing in his fourth World Cup while ten of the 23-matchday squad will be making their tournament debuts.

Gatland had reported a clean bill of health for his squad when they arrived in France this week but Lake, who injured his knee against England at Twickenham on 12 August, is not being risked.

"The medical team has done a fantastic job getting Dewi back to full fitness," said Gatland.

"He's not had as much training under his belt as the other hookers since he picked up that knock, so Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee are selected for this game."

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell missed a training session on Wednesday after picking up a leg injury but the 24-year-old has been passed fit for the bench.

However, there is no space for Gareth Anscombe, Leigh Halfpenny or Dan Lydiate.

Wales also face Portugal, Australia and Georgia in Pool C.

Gatland added: "The squad has worked incredibly hard over the last few months and has been preparing well for Fiji in the last couple of weeks.

"Fiji are a good side with some great individual athletes and they play with a lot more structure now than maybe they have done traditionally.

"We've had some good clarity about what we want to achieve and the way we want to play on the weekend. It's going to be an exciting contest on Sunday and one that we are relishing.

"The boys are looking sharp, there's a great environment in this group - players working for each other, enjoying each other's company.

"We're in a good place and can't wait to get out there and get our Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway."

Fiji are without fly-half Caleb Muntz, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Wales team to face Fiji: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by Jeffreys House, today at 14:23

    There will always be some who would have picked different players to the match day team. Only performing well, and getting the result can prove those people wrong.

    Come on Cymru, Come on Wales!

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:35

      Malpas99 replied:
      Come on Fiji!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 14:42

    England supporter here, strong looking team of those who are available. Hope you do what England couldn't! Show us how it is done! Go well and strong.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 14:20

    Toby is a class act and Wales need him fully fit.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:42

      pusscat replied:
      Presumably he isn't fully fit but not to worry too much, if it goes wrong then Wainwright moves to 8, Reffell to 7, and Morgan to 6.

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 14:24

    I'm confident the return of Rowlands and Faletau will improve the pack hugely. Good looking 23.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:36

      Malpas99 replied:
      Nothing like a Tongan to improve the squad,

  • Comment posted by pusscat, today at 14:37

    Fantastic news for Faletau.

    Also happy to see Ryan Elias back. He's been getting the Cuthbert treatment from the usual suspects within the Wales 'fanbase', but has been solid and a really good test match player for Wales during what has been a difficult 4 years.

    The lineout will be key to Wales beating Fiji, setting up the maul. So good luck to Elias especially.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:40

    The way Fiji carry - to have no centre cover is an odd one as well.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:52

      pusscat replied:
      Josh Adams can go to 13. But tend to agree, bit pressure on Tompkins - I think that's why they went for him over Johnny Williams, who is very injury prone and unlikely to last 80 against Fiji.

  • Comment posted by Jon , today at 14:27

    This is a strong backline,probably the first choice, with T.Williams and Dyer as great cover , we just have to wait and see if the front row replacements are good enough, should be able to beat Fiji, just hope no injuries.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:45

      Malpas99 replied:
      40/60 game at best. Fiji do their job then they win.

  • Comment posted by MikeM, today at 14:25

    Good looking side. Bit concerned there's no cover for centre though.

    • Reply posted by Rhiw Boy, today at 14:28

      Rhiw Boy replied:
      No second goal kicker either Hope Biggar keeps fit Pity no Lake he does offer more than others

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 14:21

    Happy with that. Maintain intensity, move the big fellas of Fiji around the park, keep error count low and maintain our accuracy at the set piece. Simple really….😉🤣

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:49

      pusscat replied:
      Thankfully Wales are both fitter and more ambitious than the England team that faced Fiji a fortnight ago.

      They will throw everything at us but Wales love their backs to the wall and will give everything they've got back to them.

      Could be a great game for the neutral, but I'd gladly take a dreary, grinding win!

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 14:24

    So who from the bench will cover centre? Bearing in mind the Fijians are massive. Williams on bench instead of Dyer surely?

    • Reply posted by Hywel Dda, today at 14:42

      Hywel Dda replied:
      I'm concerned it might be Josh Adams...I'm a big fan of his, but the centre experiment isn't one I want to see repeated.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 14:38

    Loss of Muntz is a huge one for Fiji and a terrible shame for him as an individual as he was looking to be one of the T2 nation players to make a big mark.

    TF , if fully fit/recovered is a huge plus for Wales. I’ll be surprised if his fitness will last much more than 50 mins vs Fiji but his experience & presence in this & rest of pool games may just be the difference between qualifying or not.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:57

      pusscat replied:
      Can't say I'm disappointed to see him out, unfortunately.

      It was a truly bizarre experience to see the English half backs - usually the traditional template for how to manage the game - look aimless and unwilling to boss their team around. Mitchell and Care were especially poor, Ford much better but looked desperate rather than composed.

      And then Fiji (!) with Muntz were the opposite.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 14:56

    With injuries it was the best team Wales could put out. They have to slow Fiji possession and halt them behind the gain line. Wainwright is a good call at six, mobility, dog and a good line out option.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 15:00

      pusscat replied:
      Dog would be one of the last words I'd think of using for Wainwright. Seriously underpowered and lacking in physical fight for a guy who's relatively large.

      More suited to 8 as a poor man's Ryan Jones than a 6 who needs to tackle like his life depends on it.

      I would have preferred to see Lydiate but I hope I'm wrong and Wainwright performs.

  • Comment posted by pusscat, today at 14:39

    Slightly surprised to see Wainwright at 6 and Reffell on the bench.

    I thought Lydiate might be involved for his physicality and then Tshiunza on the bench for lineout agility, despite clearly being some way off test match level at the moment.

    It shows the talent Wales have lost in the back row!

    I'm not sure about Reffell being an impact sub tbh but good luck to both and hopefully they go well.

    • Reply posted by MikeM, today at 14:43

      MikeM replied:
      Wainwright has arguable been Wales best player during the friendlies. Good choice for me

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 14:22

    YMA HYD!

  • Comment posted by David Jones, today at 14:43

    Rather have sen lake on for 1/2 hr first up and jony Williams in the centre, we must win this game and coming in at 1/2 time at least neutral is the requirement

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:46

      pusscat replied:
      No, Lake is still not exactly used to test match rugby, and not the strongest thrower at the lineout either. A monster in the loose but it's not like he's Ken Owens. Ryan Elias more experienced at this level by some distance and more than holds his own/might even be first choice if Dewi is fit.

      Johnny Williams is an injury liability so understand why he's not picked for Fiji, who will be physical

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 14:22

    Famous last words, but I am feeling confident going into this match. Two good teams, playing different styles. I think Wales have just enough to win. Should be a great game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇫🇯

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:35

      Malpas99 replied:
      First game will be like a final for Wales, although there is a chanceof beating Australia, it's becoming more of a long shot.

  • Comment posted by clive, today at 14:50

    Let’s get behind the boys now. Cymru am Byth!

  • Comment posted by BindlesGasgoigne_Lord_Templar_of_Upton_Snodsbury, today at 14:19

    No stopping Wales now. Faletau the Great!!

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:41

      pusscat replied:
      Glad to have your support, Farquad!

  • Comment posted by Somewhatlost, today at 14:38

    Genuine question: Can anyone tell me what is seen in Tompkins that I'm missing? He offers little in attack, hardly ever breaking the gain line, and in defense, he's too often guilty of rushing out and creating a dogleg. Admittedly, I've only ever seen him playing for Wales and not for his club.

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 14:40

      pusscat replied:
      He's a decent player, and sometimes that alone is enough. Especially when you've got North outside.

  • Comment posted by pusscat, today at 15:01

    I wonder what odds a late change to the Wales team, with Faletau out due to a "last minute" tweak, Wainwright moved to 6, and one of Tshiunza, Basham, or Lydiate brought in to the 23?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured