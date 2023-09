Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji's Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela celebrate after the win over England

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales Venue: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Date : Sunday, 10 Sept Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Fiji have named Teti Tala at fly-half for their World Cup opener against Wales in Bordeaux with flanker Levani Botia and wing Josua Tuisova among a strong replacements' bench.

Fiji received a major injury blow when fly-half Caleb Muntz was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Semi Radradra and captain Waisea Nayacalevu form a strong centre partnership for Sunday's match.

Georgia, Australia and Portugal are also in Pool C.

Fiji team to face Wales: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radrada, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala.