Rugby World Cup: Scotland bring back Blair Kinghorn to face South Africa
Last updated on
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
|Coverage: Full commentary of every Scotland game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back as Scotland get set to face defending champions South Africa in their World Cup opener on Sunday.
Kinghorn's inclusion is one of six changes made by coach Gregor Townsend from last month's win over Georgia.
Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson return to the front row and lock Richie Gray comes back in.
Darcy Graham gets the nod on the wing as Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel and Ollie Smith drop to the bench.
Kyle Steyn and Sam Skinner miss out on playing a part in Marseille.
Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Grant Gilchrist, captain Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey retain their places following the 33-6 defeat of Georgia, which came after a win and a loss against France and victory over Italy.
Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath make up the rest of Townsend's bench.
Meanwhile, Stuart McInally has travelled to France as injury cover for hooker Ewan Ashman, who has picked up a knock in training. McInally has not joined the 33-man squad as yet.
South Africa have beaten Scotland in their past seven meetings, with the Scots' last win coming in 2010.
Townsend's side did not get out of their group at the last World Cup and will also face Tonga, Romania and Ireland in Pool B.
Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Darge, Dempsey.
Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.
See you in Vieux Port on Sunday everyone
No matter, give it your best shot boys !!
Fingers crossed!
it win or go home simples
We know they will give it everything they’ve got. Go well guys!
Not sure how to cope with the SA pack. Can’t run them about to tire them out because they can be replaced with a 7-2 split. SA back 3 fast, glad kreil picked over moody.
To bench with Horne and steyn replacing price and smith
Angus Gardener key to scotlands chances and must minimise unofficial breaks. Last Boks match was 107 minutes with only 33 minutes of ball in play. So 74 minutes of recovery breaks!!!!