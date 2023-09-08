Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October

Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back as Scotland get set to face defending champions South Africa in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Kinghorn's inclusion is one of six changes made by coach Gregor Townsend from last month's win over Georgia.

Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson return to the front row and lock Richie Gray comes back in.

Darcy Graham gets the nod on the wing as Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel and Ollie Smith drop to the bench.

Kyle Steyn and Sam Skinner miss out on playing a part in Marseille.

Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Grant Gilchrist, captain Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey retain their places following the 33-6 defeat of Georgia, which came after a win and a loss against France and victory over Italy.

Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath make up the rest of Townsend's bench.

Meanwhile, Stuart McInally has travelled to France as injury cover for hooker Ewan Ashman, who has picked up a knock in training. McInally has not joined the 33-man squad as yet.

South Africa have beaten Scotland in their past seven meetings, with the Scots' last win coming in 2010.

Townsend's side did not get out of their group at the last World Cup and will also face Tonga, Romania and Ireland in Pool B.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.