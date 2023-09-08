Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Scotland bring back Blair Kinghorn to face South Africa

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments56

Blair Kinghorn, Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman
2023 Rugby World Cup
Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 October
Coverage: Full commentary of every Scotland game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Blair Kinghorn returns at full-back as Scotland get set to face defending champions South Africa in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Kinghorn's inclusion is one of six changes made by coach Gregor Townsend from last month's win over Georgia.

Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson return to the front row and lock Richie Gray comes back in.

Darcy Graham gets the nod on the wing as Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel and Ollie Smith drop to the bench.

Kyle Steyn and Sam Skinner miss out on playing a part in Marseille.

Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Grant Gilchrist, captain Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey retain their places following the 33-6 defeat of Georgia, which came after a win and a loss against France and victory over Italy.

Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath make up the rest of Townsend's bench.

Meanwhile, Stuart McInally has travelled to France as injury cover for hooker Ewan Ashman, who has picked up a knock in training. McInally has not joined the 33-man squad as yet.

South Africa have beaten Scotland in their past seven meetings, with the Scots' last win coming in 2010.

Townsend's side did not get out of their group at the last World Cup and will also face Tonga, Romania and Ireland in Pool B.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Redpath, Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:14

    Come on Scotland, even better if someone ends that thug Andre Esterhuizen's tournament early!

  • Comment posted by satchjal, today at 14:11

    Uh-oh, here comes rack of lamb 🤡 ....
    See you in Vieux Port on Sunday everyone

  • Comment posted by SRUCHAMP, today at 14:11

    Strong team. It"s now or never. C"Mon Scotland. Beat the Boks!

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 14:09

    One of the few Scotland games I'll be watching this world cup. The other one will be to see Ireland put them out.

    • Reply posted by Ian Pratley, today at 14:12

      Ian Pratley replied:
      Eng coming home as well from the group stage

  • Comment posted by johnstrac, today at 14:08

    We need Fagerson to keep himself under control.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 14:09

      Deergut replied:
      Without a doubt.

  • Comment posted by Itwisnaeme, today at 14:07

    Shame that Steyn and Horne aren't on the bench. I feel that they would have providentiel better attacking options than Smith and Privé.
    No matter, give it your best shot boys !!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:04

    Tough selection decisions to make at many positions; good problems to have. I'm surprised by the disappearance of Hamish Watson. Did he appear in the warm-up games? No place on the bench for him in the SA match?

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 14:03

    The start of a very long and painful few weeks fot the Scots. SA will play at 50% to save themselves for the decent sides later in the comp, that will keep the score below 40 hopefully. Either way return tickets will be getting booked not long after the final whistle.

    • Reply posted by satchjal, today at 14:09

      satchjal replied:
      Just as diplomatic as your handle but what do Egyptians know about rugby

  • Comment posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 14:01

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ian Pratley, today at 14:07

      Ian Pratley replied:
      its not going to be by 30 point more like 10 point win for AS

  • Comment posted by DonPerignon, today at 14:00

    Decent team, but I’d have Horne on bench over Price. Also harsh on Harris to miss out - Jones needs to pick his game up a notch, as wasn’t too impressive in warm up games (thought Harris was great when he got his chance in warm ups).

    Fingers crossed!

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 13:59

    We are all behind South Africa in Wales - come on the Boks

    • Reply posted by cant think of a good user name, today at 14:04

      cant think of a good user name replied:
      'we; , does that mean you know and spoke to every single welsh person ?

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 13:59

    Its the best side we got but not to sure they can beat AS
    it win or go home simples

  • Comment posted by ACM1, today at 13:59

    Get that big SA pack running around and we have a chance - bomb squad won’t last long if the game is all over the park. Good Luck Scotland - can’t wait!

    • Reply posted by satchjal, today at 14:13

      satchjal replied:
      100% agree, Scotlands agility worries the bombers

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern101, today at 13:55

    Team looks great. Now all they need to do is play like they know they can for the full 80 minutes. Start slow against SA and there won't be a second half come back.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Legend, today at 13:57

      Anfield Legend replied:
      Team might look great but SA 2nd XV will look and be even greater.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:55

    Scotland have a good side and are super to watch. They have a tough group but good luck to them. I’d love to be a fan and watch my team have a decent go, with a decent style. Will be watching kick tennis England instead.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:06

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      You have my heartfelt sympathies sir!

      England do have a decent chance of winning tomorrow…but it’s not nailed on.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:54

    Genuinely the best Scotland team we’ve seen. But make no mistake, they are up against a wrecking machine on Sunday.

    We know they will give it everything they’ve got. Go well guys!

    • Reply posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 14:02

      Rack of Lamb replied:
      Are you sure Van der Merwe has not had the best of warm ups and was off the pace in the 6 N

  • Comment posted by tinflaps, today at 13:52

    Great team, although I’d have had steyn in there somewhere.
    Not sure how to cope with the SA pack. Can’t run them about to tire them out because they can be replaced with a 7-2 split. SA back 3 fast, glad kreil picked over moody.

    • Reply posted by Thistledo, today at 13:58

      Thistledo replied:
      Agree that having Steyn in would have given more options. He s a strong ball carrier, fast and a good tackler. Although natural position is wing I believe he could cover at fb.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 13:49

    I’m surprised steyn not on bench for Scotland. Good side Definately first choice 15, only change I’d make would
    To bench with Horne and steyn replacing price and smith

    • Reply posted by dancingdan, today at 13:56

      dancingdan replied:
      only thing i can see as why hes picked smith over steyn is that townsend trusts kinghorn to cover a wing injury more than he trusts steyn to cover full back

  • Comment posted by apb, today at 13:49

    We are going to need some of that Fin Russel magic for sure. But this is a great Scotland side

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 13:54

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      Definately our strongest first 15
      I’d have gone Horne and steyn on bench in place of price and smith. And if going 6-2 I’d have put skinner on bench too

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:49

    Team pretty much picked itself. Love Redpath over more defensive Harris for the bench, it siht or bust time!!

    Angus Gardener key to scotlands chances and must minimise unofficial breaks. Last Boks match was 107 minutes with only 33 minutes of ball in play. So 74 minutes of recovery breaks!!!!

