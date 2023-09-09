Close menu

Italy 52-8 Namibia: Italy start Rugby World Cup with bonus-point win

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Italy's Ange Capuozzo scores a try
The highly rated Ange Capuozzo, who was playing on the wing, scored Italy's bonus-point try against Namibia
Rugby World Cup: Italy v Namibia
Italy: (17) 52
Tries: Cannone, Garbisi, Lamb, Capuozzo, Faiva, Zuliani, Odogwu Cons: Allan 7 Pen: Allan
Namibia: (8) 8
Try: Mouton Pen: Swanepoel

Italy began their Rugby World Cup campaign with a seven-try, bonus-point win over Namibia in Saint-Etienne.

Italy's first-half tries, scored by Lorenzo Cannone and Paolo Garbisi, came while Namibia were down to 14 men.

Gerswin Mouton reduced the African nation's deficit to nine points.

But Italy strode clear against the tiring Namibians after half-time as Dino Lamb, Ange Capuozzo, Hame Faiva, Manuel Zuliani and Paolo Odogwu all crossed.

Italy are ever-presents at Rugby World Cups but have not reached the knockout phase in nine previous appearances.

They laboured at times but showed moments of class during the second period, especially the length-of-the-field effort finished off by Capuozzo to secure a try bonus point.

Sterner tests lie ahead, however, and they will need to improve on this opening showing if they are to upset New Zealand or hosts France to qualify from Pool A.

Namibia had responded well after contributing to their own downfall in the early stages; hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld saw yellow for collapsing an Italian maul near the tryline, with Cannone powering over from the resulting line-out, and Garbisi taking advantage when a Namibia line-out was overthrown.

Mouton's score in reply was superbly created by fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel and they fought bravely throughout, but Namibia have now lost all 23 of the World Cup matches they have played since their debut in 1999.

They are next in action against the All Blacks in Toulouse on Friday, while Italy do not play again until 20 September, when they will be in Nice to take on Uruguay.

Pool A table after opening two matches

Teams:

Italy: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex, Morisi, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Lamb, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Cannone.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Riccioni, Sisi, Zuliani, Page-Relo, Odogwu, Bruno.

Namibia: Rossouw; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Swanepoel, Stevens; Sethie, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Ludick, Uanivi, Conradie, Retief, Hardwick.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Benade, Viviers, De Klerk, Gaoseb, Theron, Van der Bergh, Malan.

Sin bin: Van Jaarsveld (10)

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 15:25

    Bit sloppy from Italy but Nambia worked very hard in defence and forced errors

    Italy do however have some exciting x factor players who can see them pull away from worthy but limited oppositon.

    What they need now is to cut out errors v NZ and France and get those attacking threars firing for 80 mins

  • Comment posted by StaBiDao, today at 15:15

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Charles Esteppe, today at 15:15

    Namibia are just making the numbers up.

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 15:16

      StaBiDao replied:
      Isn’t that England?

  • Comment posted by Glyndwr, today at 15:14

    Though outcome was rather inevitable, Namibia gave their all and Italy got better and played some nice rugby. It did not quite come off always but the intent was there. I agree with comments about commentary. Why the need to talk so much? Is she normally covering football or rugby? Like others, I sadly had to mute to enjoy the game. Do ITV have no-one better than this person?

    • Reply posted by Lukey P, today at 15:34

      Lukey P replied:
      I guess because there's four matches on today they've gone down their list somewhat.
      Unlikely to do more than one or two other games on today's performance.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 14:54

    Re the commentary I use the mute button read the game myself and listen to the cricket on live extra ( would be good tho if crowd and ref were available as an option imo )

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 15:02

      StaBiDao replied:
      Now there’s a thought!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:47

    I can see New Zealand losing to Italy and failing to get out of the group.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:50

      Malpas99 replied:
      Probably not, but it's the one interesting game left in that group.

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 14:42

    ‘Les Anthems Terribles’

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 14:37

    I get what they're trying to do with the national anthems and it's very sweet but i don't think it works, I like to hear the fans, even if there's not many.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 14:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by John, today at 14:28

    The game not made any better by the commentators. It’s not good enough just to say sho has the ball and who they have passed it too. No technical knowledge of reverse passes, switch etc.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:32

      Malpas99 replied:
      It was like a female Alan Partridge impression today.

  • Comment posted by StaBiDao, today at 14:26

    RWC only here every four years and the action on the pitch should take centre stage so enjoy the rugby ignore the commentary.

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 14:26

    Don't know why they bother with this rubbish , when everyone know Bristol Bears are the best team in the world.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:33

      Malpas99 replied:
      That'll be Watsonians actually

  • Comment posted by impartial adjudicator, today at 14:26

    Love that this is a game for true rugby fans in the UK and it brings out the true views - ITV coverage is always abysmal from commentary, pitch side, studio, even their graphics (in game, analysis and credits)

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 14:58

      Andrew replied:
      I’ve a 32” inch screen and I need a telescope to see the tiny information on screen memo to self buy a larger telly!

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 14:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 14:34

      StaBiDao replied:
      It’s RWC - enjoy it. If not to your liking watch something else.
      Lots to enjoy in that game - not every game will be a classic. Italy yet to get into their stride. Odogwu looks like Italy’s gain and Englands loss.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 14:25

    Should be fascinating v the all blacks-maybe a 15 points or less in it for the all blacks if the Italians play well.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 14:24

    How Holly Davison missed out on this World Cup yet TMO horror show Joy Neville made it is ridiculous.
    Not the first time Neville has got a decision wrong wile under review.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 14:24

    A poor game made almost unbearable by the cliche riddle drivel of a commentary.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 14:33

      Andrew replied:
      Thank god it wasn’t just me thinking that about the commentary. She was painful to listen to. She had clearly been up all night making up loads of lines and shoehorned them in no matter what.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 14:23

    rugby aside - who was responsible for murdering the national anthems.
    Appalling cliched commentary, good grief

    • Reply posted by Gus, today at 14:36

      Gus replied:
      My Mrs mentioned the "anthem arrangement" last night. Er, leave it alone, sign them as they always have been sung.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 14:21

    Good day out for the Namibians. They might not enjoy the ABs so much.
    Wish there was an option for just crowd noise and ref Mike.
    Commentators are simply, poor, with almost no technical knowledge.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 14:20

    ITV making a poor game seem even worse

