Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales 32-26 Fiji - Warren Gatland's side survive late fightback

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Bordeaux

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji breaks away with Dan Biggar in pursuit
Fiji could not repeat their 2007 World Cup win against Wales
Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji
Wales (18) 32
Tries: Adams, North, Rees-Zammit, Dee Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 2
Fiji (14) 26
Tries: Nayacalevu, Tagitagivalu, Tuisova, Doge Cons: Lomani 2, Tela

Wales held out amid a dramatic late Fiji fightback to edge a captivating World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

Wales led 32-14 through tries from Josh Adams, George North, Louis-Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee.

Fiji responded with efforts from Waisea Nayacalevu and Lekima Tagitagivalu, before Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge scored late tries to worry Wales.

Centre Semi Radradra then dropped the ball with the Wales try line at his mercy in the final play of the game.

The wonderful eight-try spectacle evoked memories of when Fiji defeated Wales 38-34 in Nantes in 2007, but this time the men in red were the ones celebrating at the end with fly-half Dan Biggar named man of the match after kicking 12 points.

Wales made a remarkable 248 tackles compared to Fiji's 70.

Victory handed Wales a boost in their bid for quarter-final qualification after Australia defeated Georgia in the Pool C opening match on Saturday.

Wales face Portugal in Nice next Saturday before further group games follow against Australia in Lyon on 24 September and Georgia in Nantes 13 days later.

Familiar foes

This was the fifth successive time the two sides had met in the World Cup, with Gatland's side triumphing in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Gatland was beginning his fourth World Cup in charge with Wales after also leading Ireland in the 1999 tournament.

Wales had lost 26 games since 2019, the most defeats they have ever suffered between World Cups, with Gatland retuning to replace Wayne Pivac in December 2022.

Only one win came in a fifth-place finish in the 2023 Six Nations, which was also plagued by potential Wales player strike action over contractual issues before the England game, with that threat eventually averted.

Gatland stated this tournament represented a clean slate following brutal fitness training camps in Switzerland and Turkey. The Wales boss predicted his players would do something special and surprise people in France.

Fiji came into the tournament as the highest-ranked side in Pool C after rising to seventh place following an impressive victory over England at Twickenham. This was three places higher than Wales.

The Fijians had lost fly-half Caleb Muntz due to injury ahead of this game, with Teti Tela taking his place, while captain Jac Morgan was leading Wales on his World Cup debut as 10 players in the 23-man squad featured for the first time in the tournament.

Storming start for Wales, but Fiji bounce back

Wales had spoken about doing the basics right, with locks Adam Beard and Will Rowlands making a storming start.

Beard took a towering catch from the kick-off and Rowlands forced a turnover penalty which Biggar slotted over.

Centre North, who was becoming only the fifth Welshman to play in a fourth World Cup, then sliced through the Fiji defence.

The ball was moved left and Adams crossed for yet another World Cup score after finishing the 2019 tournament in Japan as the leading try-scorer with seven.

Wales might have been buoyed by their opening start, but they were also guilty of over-playing on two occasions in their own half and were punished by Fiji captain Nayacalevu.

He galvanised his side as the centre powered through the attempted tackle from Toulon team-mate Biggar and flanker Aaron Wainwright, to sprint away with Frank Lomani converting.

Nayacalevu and fellow centre Radradra were the catalysts for the second score with searing midfield breaks to release flanker Tagitagivalu.

Wales regroup

The first water break, a concept Gatland was not keen on as he backed his side's fitness and wanted to keep the game moving, came at the right time for a shell-shocked Wales, who managed to regroup.

Biggar slotted over a second penalty shortly after the resumption, before North crossed following an intricate move with fellow centre Nick Tompkins as Wales again capitalised on Fiji's suspect midfield defence. Biggar converted as Wales regained the lead.

Fiji prop Eroni Mawi was denied a try after he lost possession over the Wales line. Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies was forced to leave the field for a head injury assessment after a high tackle from Fiji wing Selestino Ravutaumada that only yielded a penalty and not a yellow card.

Wales held out for an 18-14 half-time lead as Biggar left the field fuming with his team-mates for not kicking the ball off the field earlier.

Davies passed his assessment and returned for the second half with Fiji lock Isoa Nasilasila giving away a cheap penalty from the restart after taking out Wainwright, but Biggar missed the kick.

Wales retained the pressure and following a Tompkins break, captain Morgan produced a searching cross kick to set up Rees-Zammit's score, which Biggar converted.

A sublime piece of play from full-back Liam Williams with an audacious flick was followed by a bone-crunching tackle from Adams on Ravutaumada.

This created a Wales penalty and lifted the players, the replacements' bench and fans in the stadium.

A raft of replacements included Tommy Reffell coming on for Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau, who had started despite missing the three warm-up matches in August because of a calf injury.

Fiji pressurised Wales as they brought on centre Tuisova and flanker Levani Botia, who lost the ball over the Wales line.

A thundering Reffell tackle laid the platform for Biggar to produce a searching kick that gave Wales the attacking platform for the bonus-point fourth try.

After Tagitagivalu was shown a yellow card for pulling down a Wales rolling maul, replacement hooker Dee drove over, with Biggar's conversion proving his last act before limping off the field.

Fiji fightback in vain

The sides were evened up when replacement prop Corey Domachowski was shown a yellow card for a professional foul after Wales had been warned for persistent offending.

Fiji took advantage, with Tuisova powering over to set up an enthralling ending. Wales found themselves under incessant late pressure as Gatland's side avoided another yellow card in the closing moments.

Doge was denied a try before he eventually burrowed over, and a loose Liam Williams kick gave Fiji the platform for one final attacking attempt.

They appeared to have worked the overlap perfectly for Radradra, but the former Bristol player suffered heartbreak when he looked a certain scorer, spilling possession and missing out on a try that could have steered Fiji to victory.

Both sides fell to their knees, with Wales as relieved as they were pleased to emerge victorious following a breathless finish.

Line-ups

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radradra, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt),

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).





1599 comments

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 22:15

    Amazing game, shocking refereeing.

    10 penalties in your own 22 = 1 yellow card for Wales.

    1 penalty in your own 22 = 1 yellow card for Fiji

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:22

      bushmaster80 replied:
      Referee to Wales players: "Any more cynical penalties and someone will be going to the bin"
      Ref: "just to remind you, any more of that and it’ll be a sin bin"
      Ref: “Now look son, I don’t think you heard me earlier…

      Disgraceful officiating.

  • Comment posted by WE1, today at 22:14

    No doubt the welsh fans will be relieved/ jubilant.

    However, as a neutral, I can’t remember having seen a more one eyed referee officiating at the World Cup - I cannot be alone in thinking the man in the middle was an absolute disgrace!

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 22:17

      Johnr replied:
      Wales was the thin red line out there tonight!
      Fantastic game

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:14

    Absolute farce of a referee performance ruined what could have been a classic.
    Fiji very hard done by

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:22

      flibb replied:
      Wait are you joining? Wales 16 points up then the ref does everything to get them back in the game…!?

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 22:14

    Can't blame Wales for the atrocious officiating but boy did they get lucky tonight.

    • Reply posted by ross, today at 22:19

      ross replied:
      English ref loving Wales hehehehe

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 22:15

    Lucky Wales.

    Several infringements by the try line go unpunished. One by Fiji gets a yellow.

    Poor display by the ref

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1976, today at 22:17

      Reddevil1976 replied:
      Nonsense! I thought Matt Carley did exceptionally well.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:12

    Phew. Well done boys. Still room for improvement, but a big step in the right direction. Banana skin avoided.

    Can’t help but feel we had some fortunate officiating though.

    • Reply posted by alunm, today at 22:14

      alunm replied:
      Fiji are ranked above us mate - hardly a banana skin

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 22:14

    The refereeing was terrible! Don’t know what the crowd in the stadium was getting so excited about? The referee was terrible… worst referee performance so far…

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 22:20

      Makadag replied:
      Add the TMO to that..no arms tackle by Welsh 2 in 1st half !!!

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 22:17

    That ref was an absolute joke. He was so biased towards Wales. First yellow to a Fiji player whereas Wales could make as many cynical fouls and not get a yellow. Tried any excuse not to give Fiji a Try as well. Wales very lucky.

  • Comment posted by PharmaHam, today at 22:15

    Ridiculous amount of pens in the red zone two warnings for Wales. First one from Fiji get yellowed so blatant as to be ridiculous. Should not get a whistle for the rest of the tournament. Incompetent at best at worst well…

    • Reply posted by MadDragon, today at 22:25

      MadDragon replied:
      Collapsing a maul that is nailed on for the line is not the same as offside! He was lucky it wasn't a penalty try as well...

      And the next offside for Wales after the warning was a yellow.

      You can't compare the two. Jesus, the anti Welsh Bias is strong tonight!

      Cymru Am Byth!

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 22:17

    Wow! One of the worst refereeing displays ever. How Wales keep players on the pitch in the last 20 minutes, only he knows.

    • Reply posted by Scottiedog, today at 22:24

      Scottiedog replied:
      The day will come when time wasting will be penalised, along with trying to con the referees into carding opponents. Wales didn’t gain any friends tonight for their antics

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 22:17

    As an English man I would like to apologise to Fiji. You were done dirty tonight, and deserved to win that game.

    • Reply posted by Bobcwmbran, today at 22:18

      Bobcwmbran replied:
      By one of your own, English ref

  • Comment posted by roylandski, today at 22:15

    Englishman MOTM for Wales.

    • Reply posted by bongbongobrad, today at 22:17

      bongbongobrad replied:
      The ref had a stinker.

  • Comment posted by Seashark, today at 22:15

    Matthew Carley hang your head in shame. No chance of being given a knockout game. 16 against 15. As in South African game earlier “fast line speed” should not be confused with offside. Despite another poor performance by a referee, or perhaps because of it, a great game.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 22:19

      Richard replied:
      They were offside. It was clear. It wasn't always given.

  • Comment posted by BC-RAWA, today at 22:14

    Simply disgusting play by Wales and if Fiji had done the same - penalty after penalty, slow walking, holding on without releasing - they would have more in the bin. Shocking. That was bias. It needs to be looked at and addressed.

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 22:15

      Danny replied:
      It's all part of the game its called running the clock down

  • Comment posted by bongbongobrad, today at 22:17

    I thought the ref was very poor, Wales continued to foul when Fiji were camped on the Welsh line, and had Wales back peddling in the scrum and he would blow??.
    Congratulations to the Welsh, but the referee was very lenient at times when you were under the cosh.

    • Reply posted by Craigt4444, today at 22:30

      Craigt4444 replied:
      Not really, the best team won but credit for Fiji for making it very difficult

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 22:16

    Fiji totally robbed

    3 Wales penalties on their own try line and no yellow card..

    Also - why was there no TMO check on Biggar's high hit.

    World Rugby is killing the sport with these inconsistencies

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 22:14

    What a game!

    How Wales didn’t go down to 12/13 I’ll never know. How many last warnings. Fiji - 1 penalty on their try line, 1 card.

    Fiji will rue the lack of a kicking option. 3/4 kickable penalties declined. Their 10 was missed.

    Semi Radradra - would have been under the posts too 😩

    • Reply posted by SaiBear, today at 22:21

      SaiBear replied:
      Fiji also had their fair share of foul play. I suppose you'll just ignore that then.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 22:14

    That was close, carley had a shocker

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 22:16

      Johnr replied:
      Its a tough call

  • Comment posted by CousinPaul, today at 22:15

    Great shoulder tackle to head by rowlands. And what about the sliding no arms tackle by williams to prevent a try..!! Lucky Wales. And no one talking about it.

    • Reply posted by Margie , today at 22:17

      Margie replied:
      Well they won't will they.

  • Comment posted by ALC, today at 22:15

    Wales have won themselves no fans there. Appauling cynical play throughout, including an actual football feigned injury, and countless letoffs from repeated penalties on their own line and a blatant try saving no arms tackle. Fiji win that game every time if not for the extremely unbalanced officiating

    • Reply posted by Havering, today at 22:22

      Havering replied:
      To be fair, you can't blame Wales for Carley's appalling performance

