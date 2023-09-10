Jersey Reds won the Championship and were beaten finalists in the Championship Cup last season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side could have scored more tries in their 43-0 Premiership Rugby Cup win at London Scottish.

They ran in seven tries as they went level with Exeter and Bath at the top of Pool C in the competition.

Reds travel to Premiership side Bath in their second pool game on Saturday.

"It was great to score 43 points, but I'm not sure we were quite as clinical as we would have wanted to be at times," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"There were definitely a few opportunities there, but that's great because we get an opportunity to work on that this week."

The Reds' trip to Bath on Saturday lunchtime sees the reigning Championship champions play a Premiership side in a competitive game for the first time in their history.

Jersey were unable to bid for promotion to the top flight last season as their home ground in St Peter does not meet Premiership standards.

"How great is it that Jersey Reds, a small island, are going to be playing Bath on TV at the Rec?" Biljon added.

"What an occasion and how far has this team and this club come? It's really exciting.

"We are the champions and it's pretty tough not getting that opportunity to go up and play in the Premiership and play at the next level.

"But it's still very early on, this will be our second game. Had we had the opportunity to get out there and have a few more minutes under our belts and be a little bit more battle hardened and ready, we'd love that challenge.

"But we'll go and enjoy the occasion and we're just looking forward to it.

"For the players to turn up and play at the Rec is going to be something really special."