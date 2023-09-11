Rugby World Cup 2023: How many changes should Wales make for Portugal?
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2023: Fiji v Wales
|Venue: Stade de Nice, Nice Date: Saturday, 16 Sept Kick-off: 16:45 BST
|Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.
After a hard-fought, bruising opening 32-26 win against Fiji, Wales are expected to ring the changes for their second World Cup game against Portugal.
How different would your selection look for Saturday's game against the lowest ranked side in Pool C?
Should it be all change? Or just minor adjustments after the thrilling but mixed performance in Bordeaux.
Would you rest players with games against Australia and Georgia to come? Or look for continuity after victory?
This is your chance to pick the Wales XV you want to start in Nice - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.
Wales XV to take on Portugal in Nice
Pick your starting XV for Wales' second Rugby World Cup 2023 pool game
- BEING LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT: Unfiltered access to rugby's new superstar
- PIZZA BOYS: A foodies guide to the Rugby World Cup in France