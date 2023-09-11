Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have had three players sent off in their past four matches

Rugby World Cup: England v Japan Venue: Stade de Nice Date: Sunday, 17 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text & radio coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Tom Curry will miss England's next two Rugby World Cup matches after his red card in Saturday's win over Argentina.

Curry, 25, faced a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and was ruled out of the Pool C matches against Japan this Sunday and Chile on 23 September.

The Sale back row was initially shown a yellow card after making head-to-head contact in a tackle with Juan Cruz Mallia inside the first three minutes.

It was later upgraded to a red following a 'bunker' review.

The independent disciplinary committee imposed a ban of three matches on the flanker - but that is reduced to two games if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

It means Curry will be free to return to action for England's final Pool C game against Samoa on 7 October.

Captain Owen Farrell will miss the Japan match because of the suspension resulting from his red card against Wales in a warm-up game in August.

However, number eight Billy Vunipola has completed his ban after his recent dismissal against Ireland and is available for selection against the Brave Blossoms.

After those incidents, Curry became the third England player to be sent off in their past four matches.

Before the outcome of Curry's disciplinary hearing was announced, England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth spoke to BBC Sport about the importance of avoiding such problems in future.

"It would be a lot easier on ourselves if we had 15 men on the field," he said. "What I would say is it's an invasion sport and, let's be honest, it was an accident.

"We want to make sure we're playing as safe a game as we can and I completely understand the rules, but that doesn't mean to say accidents won't happen that result in the decision [Curry's red card] that we got.

"We showed that we're a disciplined team and we want to be incredibly disciplined."

Steve Borthwick's side beat Argentina 27-10 in their opening pool match in Marseille, with fly-half George Ford kicking all 27 points for the 2019 runners-up.