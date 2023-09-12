Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Anthony Jelonch will start for France at number eight in place of the rested Gregory Alldritt

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Thursday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

France have made 12 changes for their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Uruguay in Lille on Thursday.

The hosts began the tournament by beating New Zealand 27-13 in Paris.

Lock Cameron Woki, wing Gabin Villiere and centre Yoram Moefana keep their spots, while Toulouse back row Anthony Jelonch will lead a much-changed side.

Uruguay, ranked 17th in the world, are appearing at a fifth World Cup and will be playing their first match at the 2023 tournament.

The South Americans have won only three of their previous 15 matches at Rugby World Cups and are yet to make it past the pool phase.

After overcoming the All Blacks in their first match, France coach Fabien Galthie has chosen to rotate his squad for his team's second fixture.

Jelonch's participation will complete a remarkable return to action for the 27-year-old, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament playing against Scotland in the Six Nations in February.

Captain Antoine Dupont and influential number eight Gregory Alldritt are among those rested, while hooker Julian Marchand is out with a hamstring injury.

Melvyn Jaminet, who scored a late try in the win over New Zealand, will step in for Ramos at full-back.

France's subsequent group games are against Italy and Namibia.

France starting XV to face Uruguay: Jaminet; Bielle-Biarrey, Vincent, Moefana, Villiere; Hastoy, Lucu; Gros, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Woki, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Macalou, Jelonch (capt).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Flament, Cros, Couilloud, Ramos.