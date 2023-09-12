George Ford and Owen Farrell have been playing together for England since under-16 level

Working out how best to deploy George Ford and Owen Farrell is a "really nice problem to have", according to England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth.

Ford, 30, produced a performance for the ages to steer the side to a 27-10 win against Argentina.

Matt Dawson, a World Cup winner in 2003, said Ford was "in complete control" with Farrell suspended.

"We've got three top international quality 10s," Wigglesworth told BBC Sport.

"And I know, and we know, that will always end up in a talking point because there is always going to be someone missing out who is definitely good enough to be playing international rugby, and playing it really well and running the team."

Farrell will also miss England's second pool match, against Japan in Nice on Sunday, but will be available for the following game against Chile on 23 September.

Wigglesworth says "all things will definitely be considered" when it comes to selecting England's playmaking axis, with Marcus Smith the third fly-half in the squad.

England could opt to pick one of Ford or Farrell at number 10 when the latter returns from his ban, or play Ford and Farrell together in the midfield.

"I understand the question, completely, but until we get there, until we are sat in the situation of going: 'What is best for the team and what is best for the opposition we are playing?'... then we will cross that bridge when we come to it," Wigglesworth added.

"I don't think there is much point in us worrying about it before we've got those decisions about what is best for the team."

Ford will wear 10 against Japan this weekend, with England needing to make at least one change to the starting XV with Tom Curry suspended for two games.

The flanker was sent off after three minutes following a clash of heads with Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia, and was sanctioned at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

However, England do have the option of bringing number eight Billy Vunipola into the back row following his two-week ban for a dangerous tackle in the warm-up game against Ireland.

"Billy looks great, he trained today and is back and available," Wigglesworth confirmed.

Former England lock George Kruis was part of the coaching team in Le Touquet on Tuesday, assisting head coach Steve Borthwick on line-outs.

Wigglesworth says the players are "rightly proud" of their performance against the Pumas, but acknowledges they need to develop a sharper cutting edge in attack if they are to go deep into the tournament, having relied on Ford's boot to build a score in Marseille.

"The lads are desperate to get it right. There were opportunities on the weekend that they identified, and they went for, but what you want to do is create the line breaks to create tries," he said.

"We know we are going to have to convert some opportunities as games go on."