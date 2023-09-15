Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake leads out Wales at their final training session at Stade de Nice

Rugby World Cup 2023: Portugal v Wales Venue: Stade de Nice Date: Saturday, 16 Sept Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

There has been a notable change of pace for Wales this week from bustling Bordeaux to the laid-back vibe of Nice and the Cote d'Azur.

The electric scooters that locals buzz around on the Bordeaux busy streets and squares are replicated on Nice's expansive and picturesque seafront of the Promenade des Anglais. But there is a more sedate way of life on show.

The change of scenery does not mean a change in attitude though. Wales have been wary of this and the focus remains the same.

Warren Gatland's side would have deserved to bask for a while in victory in the opening World Cup match against Fiji in Bordeaux last weekend.

Especially considering the frantic finale and the manner in which Wales hung on following the ferocious Fijian fightback.

But attention turned quickly towards the next challenge against Portugal and the change in venue in Nice, with a warning coming from fly-half Dan Biggar immediately after the game.

"It's important we focus this week, especially going to a very nice place in Nice, which can turn into a bit of a holiday mode," said Biggar.

The Wales centurion might not be playing as he is rested while recovering from a back injury but the Toulon fly-half knows this beautiful part of the world well.

Wales players recover in the sea in Nice after a brutal, battling win against Fiji

Biggar moved to the south of France in 2022 and is aware of how relaxed life can become, while Wales are familiar having spent a couple of weeks in Nice in recent Six Nations campaigns.

Majestic Monaco is just down the road, the Nice port is home to luxury boats worth millions of pounds, while the Wales squad have been recovering in the inviting Mediterranean sea on the beaches populated by September sunbathers.

Sunshine has dominated the build-up this week but there could be a sea change with rain forecast on Saturday.

Wales and England fans have started to drip into Nice with Steve Borthwick's facing Japan on Sunday, so there will be a late Anglo-Welsh summer holiday vibe to the French Riviera this weekend.

The Wales squad will be determined to focus on business rather than pleasure and avoid becoming a major World Cup upset story.

Momentum swing

The Fiji fixture had been on Wales' World Cup radar since the draw was made, with Gatland's squad knowing victory over dangerous opposition would put them on a quarter-final course.

While they were hanging on at times during the closing stages, Wales got the job done and did it in bonus-point fashion.

They will feel another five-pointer should follow against Portugal, setting them up to face Australia eight days later. If Fiji defeat the Wallabies on Sunday in Saint-Etienne, Wales would be in control of the group.

Gatland's body language currently exudes belief and confidence. While he acknowledged a fraught final 10 minutes against Fiji, ultimately Wales' 32-26 success made an immediate statement in the quest to top Pool C.

The New Zealander is also on the verge of a World Cup coaching record on Saturday if Wales win.

It would be his 16th win in his fifth tournament, which includes four World Cups with Wales and his 1999 stint with Ireland. Gatland is currently level on tournament wins with Australian coach Eddie Jones.

Gatland's record shows semi-final appearances in 2011 and 2019 either side of reaching the 2015 quarter-finals. He has the air of someone eyeing at least a repeat performance of four years ago in Japan. It is early days, but initial signs are encouraging.

All change

Gatland has rung the changes with 13 alterations to his starting side; only number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees-Zammit survive.

The line-up is littered with players who could provide foundation stones for teams beyond the current World Cup.

Exeter locks Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are just 20 and 21 and will form Wales' youngest second-row starting partnership. Centre Mason Grady is 21, while captain Dewi Lake is only 24.

The experience is provided by flanker Dan Lydiate and full-back Leigh Halfpenny who are competing in third World Cups.

At 34 years, eight months and 26 days, Halfpenny will become the oldest Wales back to play a World Cup game, surpassing Shane Williams against Australia in Auckland in 2011.

Gareth Anscombe returns after missing the 2019 tournament through injury and will partner scrum-half Tomos Williams, who wins his 50th cap.

Leigh Halfpenny will play in his 101st international for Wales against Portugal in Nice

Will history repeat itself?

It is 29 years since Wales and Portugal faced each other in a one-sided affair in Lisbon.

After making a World Cup pool exit in 1991, Wales had to qualify for the next tournament. Portugal were despatched 102-11, with Wales running in 16 tries, including four for wing Nigel Walker.

Portugal have improved considerably and qualified for the 2007 World Cup which was also held in France.

They lost all four games, including conceding more than 100 points against New Zealand, but came close to defeating Romania.

Sixteen years later, Portugal find themselves on the global stage for a second time after qualifying for the 2023 World Cup by winning a repechage competition in Dubai in November 2022.

Former France wing Patrice Lagisquet is now their head coach and recent form has been strong, notably a 46-20 World Cup warm-up win against the United States and a battling loss to Australia A.

This is their opening match of the tournament and they will be determined to make their mark, especially after seeing Uruguay run a much-changed France side close this week.

A century of points is not anticipated this time but a comfortable bonus-point win will be expected against a squad that contains semi-professionals players.

Wales have suffered World Cup shocks before. Fiji, Western Samoa, the whole of Samoa spring to mind. The class of 2023 will be hoping to avoid that ignominy by continue the charge towards the quarter-finals.

Line-ups

Wales: L Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; Smith, Lake (capt), D Lewis, Tshiunza, Jenkins, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Francis, Beard, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Adams.

Portugal: Guedes; Pinto, Lima, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Alves, Bello, Cerqueira, Granate, Martins, Simoes.

Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Ferreira, Freitas, Wallis, Lucas, Moura, Storti.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).