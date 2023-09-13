Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marx (with ball) was replaced by Bongi Mbonambi after 48 minutes against Scotland

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx will miss the rest of the World Cup because of a knee injury suffered in training.

The 29-year-old, who has won 64 caps and is widely considered to be among the best players in the world in his position, was injured "in contact".

"We are extremely disappointed for Malcolm," said coach Jacques Nienaber. "It's tragic that his campaign has ended this way."

Defending champions South Africa face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Springboks, who beat Scotland 18-3 in their opening group game, now have only one specialist hooker - Bongi Mbonambi - in their squad.

The versatile Deon Fourie, who also plays in the back row, will be the replacement hooker on the bench against Romania, while fellow back rower Marco van Staden has also been training in the position.

"We'll assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week," said Nienabar.

"We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi and Deon [Fourie] in the squad, while Marco [van Staden] has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option."

South Africa also play Ireland, the world's top-ranked side, and Tonga in Pool B.