Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Johnny Sexton included as Ireland name strong side for Tonga

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments62

Johnny Sexton scored two tries on his return to rugby after nearly six months out in last Saturday's opening World Cup hammering of Romania
Johnny Sexton starts again for Ireland after making his return to action after nearly six months out in last Saturday's 82-8 World Cup hammering of Romania
2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Tonga
Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and online; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johnny Sexton stays in the Ireland team for Saturday's World Cup game against Tonga, which sees four personnel changes from the big win over Romania.

Fly-half Sexton, 38, made his return to action last weekend after nearly six months out.

Wing Mack Hansen and scrum-half Conor Murray take over from Keith Earls and Jamison Gibson-Park in the backs.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher replaces Rob Herring with Josh van der Flier's recall meaning Joe McCarthy drops out.

With Van der Flier returning to the number seven jersey for the Nantes contest, Peter O'Mahony switches to blind-side flanker as Tadhg Beirne reverts from the back row to his more regular lock role in place of McCarthy.

Dave Kilcoyne and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench after not being deemed fit to be in the squad for the Romania game but hooker Dan Sheehan again misses out even though he is understood to be nearing a return to full fitness following his foot injury.

Craig Casey is in line for his World Cup debut after being included in the replacements.

Sexton's two tries last weekend contributed to a 24-point haul which moved him to within nine of Ireland's all-time top scorer Ronan O'Gara, whose record is 1,083.

Hansen was initially a surprise absentee Ireland's 23-man squad last weekend but Henshaw's minor hamstring issue in the pre-match warm-up led to the Connacht man's late inclusion on the bench and he came on for the final 20 minutes in Bordeaux.

Kelleher will pack down between first-choice props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong to make only his second Test start since the 2022 Six Nations.

The 25-year-old's opportunities have been restricted by a series of injury setbacks and the emergence of Leinster team-mate Sheehan.

The world's top-ranked Irish are seeking to extend their record winning streak to 15 matches as they ready themselves for the pivotal Pool B contests with South Africa and Scotland.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by Maelcho, today at 15:48

    Sensible. Not without risk though there is also a significant risk that a B side would struggle. Gives the A team a chance to develop fluency and shows appropriate respect to a very good Tongan side. We need a real show of strength here and evidence that key systems....especially line out...are functioning again. Should be a cracker. COYBIG!!

  • Comment posted by Albru, today at 15:46

    I see Tonga as a team to be feared, expected to lose 3 games but have plenty players with enough of a reputation to do some damage. Another team that could really make this group interesting come the final weekend, respect to Farrell for fielding a strong side... please Scotland/Townsend follow suit regardless of the result! Good luck Tonga too, nothing to lose in 3 huge tests

  • Comment posted by David HURST, today at 15:45

    Anyone think the attrition of having to go through boks, scots, then possibly NZ, + semi +final will be too much ?

    • Reply posted by Keiff, today at 15:47

      Keiff replied:
      I suppose the issue is getting there first

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 15:45

    Jeez. I said don't take them too lightly, not put out a team that could beat South Africa.

  • Comment posted by tonysh58, today at 15:41

    Looks a good selection. Hopefully Andy and the team will respect the quality of the Tonga team. We all remember Japan 2019!

    • Reply posted by Maelcho, today at 15:49

      Maelcho replied:
      I think that selection shows full respect.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 15:41

    Let’s be honest…every team in the world would play him if he was in their team.

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 15:46

      Route1 replied:
      Absolutely. Every team would have him in their team if he was in their team.

  • Comment posted by Brian Mac Innes, today at 15:38

    I'm surprised that Jack Crowley has been left out for the next game.
    Ireland have a line out problem and need to fix it Dan Sheenan is their best Hooker.
    I am starting to believe that the World Cut could be Ireland's. Good luck

  • Comment posted by sjp71, today at 15:38

    A very dangerous decision to select Sexton
    He will be targeted by Tonga and generally if you are in their sights then it’s going to hurt!!
    Best of luck with that

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 15:40

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      He'll be grand, he has been getting targeted by the boys in every 6N since he started.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 15:34

    I think all of the teams playing against Tonga will select a very strong team, they are NOT to be underestimated! So I am not surprised by this Irish team at all.

  • Comment posted by Donald Duck, today at 15:34

    Tonga 🇹🇴 are good team so Ireland 🇮🇪 correct to name a strong 💪 team. It’s a pivotal World Cup game so good luck to Ireland 👍💪💪

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 15:34

    Good respect to Tonga shown by Farrell by naming an almost full strength side! Should be a comfortable win!! Only problem for me now is I've got to alter my fantasy rugby world cup team!

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:31

    It looks like a full dress rehearsal for the SA game. There might be a change or two between subs and starters, but the 23 would be the same. Maybe a risk, but fingers crossed all will come through injury free, and be available for the SA game.

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 15:34

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      yeah with the news Marx is out for SA as well it would be a shame if either team lost more this weekend, we want to see the best teams put out their best teams and really test it out.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 15:31

    Go Tonga! The whole of England are supporting you!

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 15:38

      sportymark replied:
      That's quite a generalisation. I myself and all my English ex rugby mates all supporting the NH v the South.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:29

    Ireland have got a good set of timings for the group stage games. Nice couple of build up games against the weaker sides, leading straight into the biggest game. After that they've got a rest week, and a good game to keep them on their toes before the knockout stages.

  • Comment posted by MOSTOFYOURTEAMISENGLISHYOUKNOW, today at 15:28

    Do try not to choke,

    • Reply posted by lyndafizz, today at 15:31

      lyndafizz replied:
      If you can’t say something positive, don’t say anything at all!

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 15:28

    Sensible. They will throw the SA match, as they have no chance, and then their first team will get a decent rest between this game and Scotland match in 3 weeks. That will be Ireland's final.

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 15:31

      sportymark replied:
      You must be joking! Farrell's making it v clear he's getting his big guns up to.spees for a real crack at the Boks

  • Comment posted by Ponderstibbons, today at 15:26

    Understand that Sexton needs game time but there will be clenched cheeks in the Irish support while he's on the field.

    • Reply posted by sportsfan, today at 15:37

      sportsfan replied:
      I think you might find Sexton will get some extra attention in this game. Honestly I don't think Tonga will progress out of the pool but this is their first match and they will be out to impress, oh plus not many people outside of Dublin like Sexton that much :)

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 15:26

    I like this approach, play a strong team for each game but also use the squad with bench positions. Develop the best unit for the knockout phase

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 15:24

    yep, zero cares about him. I really hope Tonga give them a bashing.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:27

      Mark replied:
      I bet your great craic to have a pint with

  • Comment posted by Keiff, today at 15:19

    I’ll admit this selection has made me anxious. Clearly they’re not doing the usual wrapping our stars in cotton wool. There is a sense that our warm up games and the Romania game were too easy so the step up to South Africa is too big. Personally I wouldn’t have started sexton, but he is probably very undercooked. I can see the rational for starting Furlong as he needs to be battle hardened

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured