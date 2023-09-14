Close menu

France 27-12 Uruguay: Hosts maintain winning Rugby World Cup start with hard-earned victory

Louis Bielle-Biarrey
Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 20, became the youngest Frenchman to score a try at the World Cup
Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay
France: (13) 27
Tries: Hastoy, Mauvaka, Bielle-Biarrey Pen: Jaminet 2 Con: Jaminet 3
Uruguay: (5) 12
Tries: Freitas, Amaya Con: Etcheverry

A much-changed France side overcame a spirited Uruguay outfit in Lille to maintain their winning start at their home World Cup.

The hosts, who made 12 changes to the side who beat New Zealand, took the lead with a Melvyn Jaminet penalty.

Uruguay hit back through a Nicolas Freitas try before Antoine Hastoy crossed for France.

Baltazar Amaya threatened a Uruguay comeback but Peato Mauvaka and Louis Bielle-Biarrey sealed the win.

A second victory in as many games moved France a step closer to the quarter-finals as Uruguay began their campaign with their best result against a tier one nation at the World Cup.

Les Blues resume their tour of the country against Namibia in Marseille in their next Pool A match on 21 September, while the South Americans face Italy in Nice the night before.

Uruguay errors let France off the hook

Uruguay did not play in the opening round of fixtures and were huge underdogs against the side who are tipped by many to win the tournament for the first time.

Anthony Jelonch made his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in February to captain France as Fabien Galthie made wholesale changes.

Jaminet nudged the hosts into an early lead from the tee but it was Uruguay who got the game's first try.

Freitas was the beneficiary when Felipe Etcheverry's cross-field kick was palmed on to his boot by Jaminet before the wing claimed the loose ball and dotted down.

France hit back through Hastoy, who darted through a gap in the Uruguay defence to score - prompting relaxed smiles from the hosts as they celebrated, and an expectation that it would be the first of many tries.

But France were reduced to 14 players momentarily when Romain Taofifenua was penalised for a no-arms tackle direct to the head of Santiago Arata.

There was a feeling around the Stade Pierre-Mauroy he would not return to the field and the bunker would upgrade his yellow card to a red, but he would later rejoin the action because of the mitigation of Sekou Macalou's involvement in the tackle.

With Taofifenua off the field, Uruguay came closest to scoring the next try as Etcheverry crossed the whitewash from a wrap-around backs move, only for it to be ruled out for a block in the build-up by Tomas Inciarte.

Their persistence would pay dividends after the break, however.

Amaya pierced through the French defence with a sniping run from deep to move Uruguay to within a point, following Etcheverry's conversion, before their hard work was undone moments later.

The Uruguay fly-half's attempted clearance hit his own player, and as the ball looped up, Mauvaka scooped it up and carried it over the line.

Bielle-Biarrey, 20, became the youngest player to represent France at the World Cup and his debut sparked into life as he ran in a simple try from a Hastoy pass to end the Uruguayan challenge.

Macalou thought he had then wrapped up the bonus point but the try was chalked off as the flanker appeared to kick the ball through the ruck.

Pool A
France remain top of Pool A after two wins from two matches

'Credit to Uruguay' - what they said

France general manager Raphael Ibanez said: "The first thing I would like to say is credit to Uruguay; they played with so much passion and heart. It was a hard battle but it's the second win for us in this competition and that is what is most important.

"We made a few mistakes with the ball in hand and it was difficult for us to play with a good structure. We didn't take the points at the end of the first half as well and it's a World Cup game, it's business and we'll learn from that.

"The good thing about this competition playing in France is just the crowd and the amazing atmosphere. It's a massive boost and gives a lot of energy to the players, so thanks to the fans."

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Bielle-Biarrey, Vincent, Moefana, Villiere; Hastoy, Lucu; Gros, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Woki, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Macalou, Jelonch (capt).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Flament, Cros, Couilloud, Ramos.

Uruguay: Amaya; Basso, Inciarte, Vilaseca (capt), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Pujadas, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Gattas, Benitez, Piussi, Dotti, Bianchi, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 23:21

    It will be hilarious when France go out on home soil. It will be as impelling as Brazil get slapped in their own back yard 1-7

  • Comment posted by Girls Rugby Is Great, today at 23:20

    Great tries scored against France and people wonder why England fans get upset.

    • Reply posted by basfordiron, today at 23:22

      basfordiron replied:
      I'm wondering why I don't get upset

  • Comment posted by Staufenberg, today at 23:18

    Home team ref!

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 23:17

    Close game. Don’t follow rugby much but I know Uruguay are a good team.

    Well
    Down France.

    My neighbour seemed to think it was a close result to scam us into thinking the WC was
    Interesting.

    I said no. France are a good team and deserved to beat U

  • Comment posted by zua, today at 23:15

    After beating NZ, France just need to win each game
    They assume Boks will win Grp B, thus they'll play Ireland in QF
    BP irrelevant for France (unless they lose to Italy)

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 23:23

      jaycee replied:
      Irrelevant, yes (probably), but not a good sign. Teams are allowed a below par performance though at this stage.

  • Comment posted by Sassy Knackers, today at 23:12

    France ‘A’ looked fairly blasé-sur-ennui. Nothing there to frighten the Big Boys (South Africa and Ireland), so Galthié and coy. had better be sacrificing some French cockerels to the altar of the rugby gods that their starting XV doesn’t become crocked or pick up any bans, etc. That said, my oh my were Uruguay impressive!

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, today at 23:12

    Yet another poor display from the officials.

    Had the blue offender been wearing white he’d have seen red

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 23:10

    Uruguay will not come that close to beating France (or another tier 1 side) for a long time. In spite of everything, they lost. Against a second XV French team who were dire. That sums up the divide in world rugby. A great watch, though.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 23:12

      twinprime replied:
      It was a terrible watch.

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 23:10

    La derrière et ‘squeaky !!!

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 23:13

      Nick replied:
      est

  • Comment posted by Sharon, today at 23:09

    Taofifenua was given a yellow for a no arms tackle to the head.
    Once again top tier teams getting away with poor technique.
    Apparently he was dropping into the tackle, but to me it looked like he went sideways into the head with his shoulder and no wrap, isn’t that a red all day long.
    As a Welsh person the Tom Curry verdict looks more harsh with every limp decision

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 23:20

      mrmjvc replied:
      If England get the next red I'm going to seriously think they are deliberately targeting them. Ridiculously inconsistent decisions so far.

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 23:08

    No attempt to wrap therefore no mitigation as always illegal. Oh, hang on, it’s not Owen Farrell….

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 23:12

      U172022112003 replied:
      Can understand the mitigation of 5ft 9 player being tackled by Woki taking him lower but don't see how that is any more of a wrap than Farrell, even on Esterhuizen!

  • Comment posted by Myers, today at 23:08

    Have RWC seconded referees from PL’s VAR bunker at Stockley Park? The inconsistency is mind boggling.

  • Comment posted by the last duke of Taibach, today at 23:08

    Great match spoilt by the virtual signaling panel .

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 23:07

    More awfully biased refereeing in aid of a tier one team !

  • Comment posted by Superhoops, today at 23:07

    Just like Kriel the other night, that should have been red but hey ho as long as it is not an England player committing the foul then it doesn,t matter. Can,t wait till Sat night to see what biased refereeing and TMO decisions get given against Eng again.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 23:10

      U172022112003 replied:
      Let's not go down the South African victim road. Its not a conspiracy against England, its just that white shirts stand out on the pitch. Oh wait we weren't I white were we!

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 23:06

    Who wants to bet the next red will be in England's next match? What an utter this tournament is turning into. Uruguay brilliant today and made France's B team look very ordinary. Not got a lot of depth based on that performance.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 23:09

      mrmjvc replied:
      Meant to say "utter farce" but I guess another word which is not allowed would be more appropriate

  • Comment posted by the_other_Sky Blues, today at 23:05

    How come Uruguay didn’t pick Suárez, he’s great with handling of the ball and scoring!

  • Comment posted by ever90, today at 23:04

    So what is a red card then - anyone know?
    The mitigation sited here for the shoulder smashing into the opponent's face was - he was going down from a tackle. But watching it, the victims head stayed at the same height throughout, he was not changing height during the tackle.
    The refereeing is so inconsistent.
    But well played Uraguay.

    • Reply posted by Balllacks, today at 23:24

      Balllacks replied:
      You obviously see it differently from the team in the bunker who have all the camera angles.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:03

    Why did the ITV bosses think that not having the France Uruguay on the main channel was a good idea. It is the World Cup so the match should not be on a channel where not many people watch it

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 23:13

      twinprime replied:
      Not many would watch it on any channel. Both my local boozers usually won't put rugby on unless there is literally nothing else on.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 23:03

    Well done to Uruguay...despite the flattering score line it was a deserved win by France. Another inconsistent & poor display of refereeing by O'Keeffe!

