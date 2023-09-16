Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton has moved ahead of the previous Ireland record points scorer Ronan O'Gara

Johnny Sexton has become Ireland's record points scorer after moving ahead of Ronan O'Gara's 1,083 tally in the World Cup game against Tonga.

Sexton was nine behind O'Gara's total but his 38th-minute try meant he broke the Munster man's record after kicking nine earlier points.

The 38-year-old fly-half is earning his 115th cap in the Nantes contest.

Sexton, who made his Ireland debut in 2009, will retire from rugby at the end of the World Cup.

Going into Saturday's game, Sexton had scored 17 tries, 211 penalties and 172 conversion in his 114 internationals.

The Dubliner has helped Ireland clinch four Six Nations titles, which included Grand Slams in 2018 and earlier this year.

Despite his advancing years, Sexton has been the key component of the Ireland side since Brian O'Driscoll's retirement in 2014 with his dominance of the Irish number 10 jersey remaining as pronounced as ever despite the regular fitness issues he has had during his career.

Sexton played in all three Tests during the British and Irish Lions' series victory over Australia in 2013 and also featured in all the contests against the All Blacks four years later when Warren Gatland's side tied the series.

His stints at Leinster - either side of a two-year spell at Racing 92 - have seen him help his native province clinch four Heineken Champion Cup titles in addition to six United Rugby Championship triumphs.

Asked on Thursday about the prospect of breaking O'Gara's record against Tonga, Sexton replied that it would be "a very special moment individually" but insisted it would not be part of his thinking during the game.