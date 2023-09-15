Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Rob Webber joined Jersey's coaching team after retiring as a player in the summer of 2020

Jersey Reds head coach Rob Webber says his side's Premiership Rugby Cup match with Bath will be a landmark fixture for the island club.

It is the first time the club will play a top-flight side in a competitive game in their 144-year history.

Jersey rose from the amateur leagues to the second tier in 2012 and won the Championship title for the first time earlier this year.

"It's a huge game for the island and the community," Webber said.

"I think the whole competition is a fantastic idea and I hope it proves to be a success, I think it's been a revelation," Webber said of the new-look Premiership Rugby Cup that was launched this season.

It is the first time in 18 years that second tier sides have had the chance to play Premiership teams in competitive matches.

Jersey began their campaign with an impressive 43-0 win at London Scottish while a young Bath side edged past Cornish Pirates at the Mennaye Field in Penzance.

Former England hooker Webber, who spent four years at Bath before joining Sale in 2016, says he expects a difficult tie.

"We're under no illusions as to how tough it's going to be and we're trying to lean into that and understand that and embrace it," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's about going there and making sure we understand the challenge that's going to come our way, but also not just worry about them.

"We're also a good team and we want to go there and play our brand of rugby and entertain our supporters and put a good performance in."