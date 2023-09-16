Close menu

Ireland 59-16 Tonga: Johnny Sexton breaks record as Irish claim bonus-point World Cup win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton celebrates his record-breaking try
Johnny Sexton looked thrilled as he surpassed fly-half predecessor Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's record points scorer
Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Tonga
Ireland: (31) 59
Tries: Beirne, Doris, Hansen, Sexton, Lowe, Aki 2, Herring Cons: Sexton 4, Byrne 4 Pen: Sexton
Tonga: (13) 16
Try: Fifita Con: Havili Pens: Havili 3

Ireland continued their winning start to the World Cup with a bonus-point victory over Tonga on a landmark night for Johnny Sexton in Nantes.

The Six Nations Grand Slam winners moved clear with early tries from Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen.

Sexton added a fourth to surpass Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's record scorer.

Vaea Fifita scored for Tonga before half-time but James Lowe, Bundee Aki - with two - and Rob Herring capped another resounding Ireland win.

While the Irish encountered more headaches here than they did in their 12-try destruction of Romania, Andy Farrell will be pleased that his side moved on to 10 points before next week's eagerly anticipated encounter with holders South Africa in Paris.

Crucially, the world's number one-ranked team again appeared to avoid injuries to key players with Farrell even afforded the luxury of ending Sexton's night at half-time after the out-half's record-breaking contribution.

Tonga, who did not play last week, will look to bounce back when they take on Scotland in Nice on Sunday week.

Sexton breaks O'Gara's record

Having watched his side blow away Romania in their opening match last week, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell recognised the threat posed by Tonga by naming a near full-strength team.

And while Tonga, who had four former All Blacks in their line-up, represented a clear step-up in quality from Romania, the Irish quelled their opponents' early energy to secure the bonus point before half-time.

Sexton was, once again, instrumental to an Ireland win. The 38-year-old, who will retire after the World Cup, ended the night on a career total of 1,090 points, seven clear of O'Gara, before being hooked at the break with his job done and the bonus point in the bag.

"I don't think it is about individual achievements this evening," Sexton said after the game.

"It is about getting the next win and keep building in this tournament. It's week-on-week in a World Cup and you have got to produce it week after week."

While Tonga impressed early on, by the time Sexton dotted down to bag Ireland's bonus point, it only looked like being a 15th straight win for Farrell's side.

Ireland get job done before Boks showdown

Ultimately, Ireland just had too much for the 15th-ranked team in the world.

With Sexton and William Havili having exchanged early penalties, Ireland prop Andrew Porter had an opener ruled out by the television match official (TMO) for Hansen's knock-on.

Ireland were not forced to wait long, however, as Beirne broke Tonga's early resistance. The Munster lock, who scored twice against Romania, stretched to touch down under the posts, wrapping up a move that was started by Sexton's switch of play.

Havili's second penalty reduced the deficit to four but Ireland were gifted a second try, with Doris going over after Solomone Kata's foul on James Lowe handed the Grand Slam winners a penalty deep inside the Tongan 22.

If Ireland's second was down to Tonga's indiscipline, their third was a product of Hansen's winged wizardry. After collecting a Keenan pass, the Connacht wing danced through a sea of red jerseys and moved the Irish further clear.

Bundee Aki touches down for one of his tries
Ireland centre Bundee Aki continued his excellent form as he scored two tries to bring his tournament tally to four

And while Ronan Kelleher failed to ground the ball, Ireland's captain soon delivered the bonus point as he slipped through the Tongan defence to score his third try of the tournament and move past O'Gara's mark of 1,083 points, and added the conversion before he was replaced by Ross Byrne at half-time.

Undeterred, Tonga finished the half strongly. After Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony was sin-binned, the Pacific Islanders piled on the pressure before Fifita crossed.

Unfortunately for Tonga, they were unable to build on a rousing end to the first period, but while they began to show signs of fatigue, Ireland's insatiable appetite for tries shone through.

First, Lowe dived over following a maul before the in-form Aki emulated his double against Romania to continue his exceptional start to the tournament.

Then Herring - who was earlier denied a try by the officials - wrapped up victory for Ireland, for whom it was another job well done.

Ireland can enjoy a rest on Sunday before focus switches to Saturday's heavyweight showdown with three-time champions South Africa at the Stade de France.

'Best still to come from relentless Ireland' - analysis

Former Ireland flanker Chris Henry on BBC Radio Ulster: "That's a pretty awesome result. Ireland are just so ruthless and relentless.

"Tonga, we knew they were gong to put up a fight but still the score line is incredible and everything is still just pointing in the right direction for this Irish team and it's a pleasure to watch them at the moment.

"The key thing is that Sexton got another great 40 minutes and there's a lot of positives. The best is yet to come from this Irish team."

Teams

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw.

Sin-bin: O'Mahony (40+3)

Tonga: Piutau; Taumoepeau, Fekitoa, Ahki, Kata; Havili, Pulu; Fisi'ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (capt); Lousi, Fifita; Halaifonua, Talitui, Fifita

Replacements: Moli, Koloamatangi, Apikotoa, Paea, Funaki, Vailanu, Takulula, Inisi.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Comments

Join the conversation

270 comments

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:13

    Also we’ll done Bundee, he has been epic for the Irish the last two games

    • Reply posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 22:19

      EIRELEEDS replied:
      Bundee has been epic in both games, line Breaks and tries, in the form of his life!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:13

    You can say what you like about Jonny, but no one can argue about what he has achieved in rugby at both club and international levels. He is a serial winner!

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:15

      blaasagusim replied:
      Hate him against you love him with you

  • Comment posted by Travaller, today at 22:13

    Go Ireland! They were wise to take Tonga seriously though, that was a great game.

  • Comment posted by joker, today at 22:16

    A joy to watch (I’m English). Remarkable that Ireland scored so many points when Tonga were given the freedom of the city to loiter offside at the majority of rucks. Unfortunately, our Wayne suffers from ‘Nigel Syndrome’; the compulsive desire to be the centre of attention, and focus upon narcissism instead of applying the Laws.

    • Reply posted by bob120, today at 22:18

      bob120 replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:21

    Impressive from Ireland. Tonga kept them honest. Two most impressive teams so far have been SA and Ireland.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:27

      Harry replied:
      No surprise they are the 2 best teams in world rugby and most likely the Final

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 22:20

    Once again, from my English perspective a scarily impressive performance. Tonga are a decent side but still got blown away. Looking forward to next Sunday’s encounter!!!

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 23:01

      brucyboy replied:
      They have decent individuals but are far from a decent side, lost to Fiji Japan and Samoa in the pacific nations cup including 34-9 to Samoa in last round. They are 15th in the world were always going to get heavily beaten by a first string Irish side.
      Credit to Ireland for a great win they can only beat what’s infront of them and they did that well.

  • Comment posted by lorraine, today at 22:12

    Well done Ireland, getting ready for next week which will be in a different category altogether.

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:11

    The cream rises to the top, fair play to Sexton.

    • Reply posted by BBCesspit, today at 22:48

      BBCesspit replied:
      It also gives you high cholesterol and other health conditions

  • Comment posted by shadow , today at 22:29

    Ireland were magnificent tonight,Johnny Sexton is an absolute legend.

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 22:13

    The show pony in the middle giving Tonga pity penalties indicates why he should be no where near the final.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:15

      Just__Facts replied:
      Agreed, an awful ref. But then again there are very few good ones.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:31

    Surprised the headline wasn't Ireland struggle to beat tonga!

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:33

      Just__Facts replied:
      The usual guy must be off tonight

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:14

    Great to see 2 teams playing proper running rugby. Others really need to stop the archaic kick chase nonsense.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 23:16

      mrmjvc replied:
      Sadly you rarely win the tight matches just by playing like this. You need to make sure your alternatives are good enough when you need them.

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:13

    Sexton 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:12

    The Irish Juggernaut is picking up momentum 🏉🏉 no one is stopping them

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:38

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Until next Saturday.

  • Comment posted by shadow , today at 22:58

    Forget the haters Johnnie,you are a rugby legend,a role model,a proud Irishman and most importantly have a beautiful wife and family.

  • Comment posted by bob120, today at 22:23

    Barnes centre of attention as usual! Ireland progressing nicely, momentum building! Big matches to come but looking sharp! Good luck for the rest of the tournament!

    • Reply posted by SwirlyNI, today at 22:37

      SwirlyNI replied:
      Post a comment without qualifying it. What was Barnes centre of attention behaviour?

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:12

    Can’t wait for next Saturday already, hope both teams arrive all well and it becomes and absolute bash up

  • Comment posted by Robert Holmes, today at 22:21

    Let's check the no injuries comment tomorrow. Bealham didn't return from HIA meaning Furlong played virtually throughout. Aki seemed to be moving stiffly.

  • Comment posted by hairyted rises again, today at 23:00

    Tonight shows that Hansen must be picked ahead of Earls

    • Reply posted by SwirlyNI, today at 23:35

      SwirlyNI replied:
      Em, he was picked ahead of Earls and Stockdale. What point are you making?

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 22:15

    This looks like a great Ireland team. I do feel, though, they've been great before in pool games, then blown it in the knock-out rounds when it really mattered. Hope I'm wrong.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 22:33

      Travaller replied:
      Good morning Malc.

