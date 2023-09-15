Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Skelton was named Australia captain ahead of the World Cup

2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C: Australia v Fiji Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne Date: Sunday, 17 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Will Skelton has been named in Australia's team to face Fiji in their second World Cup match, despite having scans on a calf injury.

Head coach Eddie Jones said he hoped the lock would prove his fitness for Sunday's Pool C match in Saint-Etienne.

Prop James Slipper replaces injured Taniela Tupou and will become the third Australian to play in four World Cups.

Scrum-half Nic White comes in for Tate McDermott and lock Nick Frost replaces Richie Arnold.

McDermott suffered a concussion in Australia's opening 35-15 victory over Georgia and will undergo a 12-day head injury assessment.

Regarding Skelton, Jones said: "At this stage he is still in the team. He got a bit of a knock at the end of training so he's just getting some extra medical work now."

Fiji lost their opening pool game 32-26 against Wales, but they would have had a kick to win the game if centre Semi Radradra had not dropped the ball with the Wales tryline at his mercy in the final play.

Radradra, 31, has been moved to the left wing in a rejigged Fiji backline to face Australia, with a win needed to give them a realistic chance of being one of the two top-ranked sides to progress to the quarter-finals.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui has replaced the inside centre with Josua Tuisova, who came on as a replacement to score against Wales.

Line-ups

Australia: Donaldson; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, White; Bell, Porecki, Slipper, Frost, Skelton (capt), Hooper, McReight, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Schoupp, Nonggorr, Arnold, Leota, Fines-Leleiwasa, Foketi, Vunivalu.

Fiji: Droasese; Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu (capt), Tuisova, Radradra; Tela, Kuruvoli; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Tuisue, Lomani, Botitu, Habosi.