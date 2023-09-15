Close menu

New Zealand 71-3 Namibia: All Blacks run in 11 tries but Ethan de Groot sent off

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Damian McKenzie scores a try against New Zealand
Damien McKenzie top-scored with 26 points in Toulouse
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Namibia
New Zealand: (38) 71
Tries: Roigard (2), McKenzie (2), Faingaanuku, Lienert-Brown, De Groot, Papali'i, Havili, Clarke, Ioane; Con: McKenzie (8)
Namibia: (3) 3
Pen: Swanepoel

New Zealand stormed to their 50th win at the Rugby World Cup, running in 11 tries to thrash Namibia, but lost Ethan de Groot to a late red card for a dangerous collision.

De Groot was given a yellow card for a high tackle on Adriaan Booysen inside the final 10 minutes with a 'bunker' review upgrading it to a red.

The All Backs had recorded a bonus-point fourth try inside 25 minutes.

They led 38-3 at half-time as Damien McKenzie and Cam Roigard crossed twice.

New Zealand were on a two-match losing streak, having lost 35-7 to South Africa in a warm-up Test and seen their 31-match perfect record in World Cup pool stages come to an end against France seven days ago.

They made nine changes for their fixture in Toulouse and, as the rain hammered down, started fast with Roigard crossing inside 90 seconds.

The half-back added his second five minutes with before McKenzie went under the posts in the 20th minute and Leicester Fainga'anuku rode two tackles to score his side's fourth.

McKenzie continued to dictate play and deservedly crossed for a second time before Lienert-Brown added a sixth try just before the break.

Namibia tired in the second half, allowing De Groot, Dalton Papali'i and David Havili to add tries before the hour-mark.

Winger Caleb Clarke dived over in the 67th for try number 10, but New Zealand's night took a sour turn as De Groot's shoulder caught the head of replacement Booysen in a lazy tackle.

English referee Luke Pearce initially gave the prop a yellow card, but with no mitigation, his call was soon upgraded.

With 14 players, the three-time winners continued to dominate as Rieko Ioane went over in the closing stages.

New Zealand's win lifts them to second in Pool A. After a week off, they face Italy in their next match on 29 September.

Ethan de Groot runs to the sin bin
Ethan de Groot is the first New Zealand player to see red during a World Cup match

Brave Namibia's night clouded by Malan injury

Namibia, who lost 52-8 to Italy in their opener, have never won a match at a World Cup, losing 23 times since their debut in 1999.

Tiaan Swanepoel reduced their deficit to 12-3 in the opening 11 minutes with an assured penalty kick.

But the underdogs struggled in attack and a historic second-ever World Cup try against the All Blacks - having scored one in a loss in 2015 - never looked likely.

The African side are likely to play the rest of the tournament without centre Le Roux Malan, who was carried off in the first half with a serious ankle injury.

Play was stopped for seven minutes before Malan left the field to applause from both sets of players and supporters inside Stadium de Toulouse.

Namibia face France in their next match in six days time before taking on Uruguay in their final Pool A fixture.

Le Roux Malan leaves the field with a serious looking knee injury in the first half
Le Roux Malan left the field with a serious looking knee injury in the first half

New Zealand: B Barrett; Clarke, Leinert-Brown, Havili, Fainga'anuku; McKenzie, Roigard; Tuungafasi, Taukei'aho, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, Jacobson, Papali'i, Savea (capt).

Replacements: Coles, De Groot, Newell, S Barrett, Vaa'i, Smith, Mo'unga, Ioane.

Namibia: Loubser; Mouton, Deysel (capt), Malan, Rossouw; Swanepoel, Stevens; Benade, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Retief, Uanivi, Conradie, Gaoseb, Hardwick.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Sethie, Shifuka, Van Lill, Booysen, Katjijeko, Theron, Greyling.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Pool A standings
New Zealand are up to second in Pool A and next play Italy after a week off

