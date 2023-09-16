Close menu

Samoa 43-10 Chile: Samoa begin Rugby World Cup with bonus-point win

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christian Leali'ifano
Samoa fly-half Christian Leali'ifano was Australia's top points scorer at the 2019 World Cup
Rugby World Cup: Samoa v Chile
Samoa: (19) 43
Tries: Paia'aua, Taumateine, Lee, Malolo 2 Cons: Leali'ifano 2, Sopoaga Pens: Leali'ifano 4
Chile: (10) 10
Try: Dittus Cons: Videla Pens: Garafulic

Samoa began their Rugby World Cup Pool D campaign with a bonus-point win over Chile in Bordeaux.

Chile took an early lead through a try from Matias Dittus, but Samoa regained control at the end of the half.

Former Australia fly-half Christian Leali'ifano kicked 14 first-half points and Duncan Paia'aua scored a late try.

Samoa put in a dominant second-half performance, scoring four tries through Jonathan Taumateine, Fritz Lee and two from Sama Malolo.

The Pacific island nation, who had an initial rest week, are seeking their first quarter-final since 1995, with what is one of their strongest squads assembled, proven by a narrow final 17-13 warm-up defeat by world number one side Ireland in August.

Samoa recruited former All Blacks Lima Sopoaga, Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina before the World Cup due to a change in World Rugby eligibility rules. But it was the boot of Leali'ifano that was instrumental in keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

The 35-year-old, who started for Australia in their quarter-final loss to England four years ago, pulled the strings in Samoa's attack, with the pick of tries coming from Paia'aua, after a well-measured grubber kick in the midfield.

Chile became the first team to debut at a World Cup in 12 years when they took to the pitch in Toulouse against Japan last week and, like the game against the Brave Blossoms, could only show glimpses of their attacking style.

Fly-half Rodrigo Fernandez was at the heart of this and set up the opening score of the afternoon with a break, but struggled to have as much impact in the second period.

Sterner tests lie ahead for Samoa, who will be quietly growing in confidence but will likely need to beat two of Argentina, Japan or England for a realistic chance of a knockout return.

They are next in action against the Pumas in Saint-Etienne on Friday, while Chile travel to Lille to face England next Saturday.

'It feels like all of Chile flew over'

Chile captain Martin Sigren on the support in Bordeaux: "I feel so alive being in the middle of all this, with this amazing Chilean crowd cheering you. I've got my family here as well so it's so special."It was a really tough game. In the first half we had our hopes up. I thought we really had it. We really wanted the win and we had the hope that we could take it. They kept it going in the second half and it was tough to keep up with their pace."

Samoa captain Michael Alaalatoa added: "You can see by the support here, it feels like all of Chile flew over, which is great, it's what you want. "They probably caught us a bit off-guard at first but it was great to get that try before half-time and get the momentum back our way."

Pool D Standings

Line-ups

Samoa: Paia'aua; Toala, Seuteni, Manu, Ah-Wong; Leali'ifano, Taumateine; Ja Lay, Lam, M Alaalatoa (capt), Vui, McFarland, Agaese Seu, Lee, Luatua.

Replacements: Malolo, Jo Lay, Alo-Emile, Slade, Taufua, Enari, Sopoaga, Fidow.

Chile: Ayarza; Videla, Saavedra, Garafulic, Larenas; Fernandez, Torrealba; Carrasco, Dussaillant, Dittus, Huete, Pedrero, Sigren (capt), Saavedra, Martinez.

Replacements: Escobar, Lues, Inostroza, Eissmann, Escobar, Silva, Videla, Casas.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 17:35

    Argentina can't afford another pussycat performance when we play Samoa. We've got to get our act together

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 17:34

    Wales dominating Portugal I see… 🤣

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 17:22

    It was clear Samoa were the better side from start to finish. In the Portugal v Wales game it’s very hard to know who the top 10 side are in this first half.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:34

      U172022112003 replied:
      Disagree can see the difference but Portugal working really well on defence and some style in attack.
      Thought that the LRZ celebration was a bit disrespectful and trying to wind them up.

  • Comment posted by hairyted rises again, today at 16:57

    I feel Samoa would have put 70 points on the board today had they been aying Wales

    • Reply posted by hairyted rises again, today at 17:01

      hairyted rises again replied:
      Playing even forgive my poor spelling

  • Comment posted by joker, today at 16:47

    Dreadful game. Stoppage after stoppage. Chile typical S. American sports team. Endless fouling & a lot of mouthing & arm waving at ref. Samoa has already won a World Cup…for stupidity and ineptitude. If they engaged their brains, as well as their physicality, they would have put 70 points on Chile.
    P.S. AR’s don’t need coms; stick your flag out to show you’ve seen something.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 16:45

    Some disgraceful refereeing yet again.
    The enari yellow has to be one of the worst decisions I have ever seen.
    The over officiating of the game is killing it.
    The chile yellow looked very similar to de groot last night but yet another different outcome.
    Bunker needs binning now lost all transparency in decision making another step back.
    World rugby act now this tournament has been terrible

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 16:45

    I thought the first half hour Chile did pretty well, but then they conceded a soft penalty and the tries at the end of the first half and beginning of the second killed the game as a contest as Samoa shifted through the gears. Certainly if Argentina are as dire as they we're against England then that will be a close contest. Chile can only learn from the experience of taking on the world's best.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 16:43

    I remember back in 1995 our little club Vigo RFC in Kent hosted a tour match where Kent Under 19s played the Chile Under 19s. At the time I had no idea that Chile played rugby but it was a good game played to a good standard and the match ended 12-12. Ever since that day I’ve always wondered whether Chile would ever qualify for a Rugby World Cup. And now they have! Bravo Chile! 🇨🇱

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:11

      conan the librarian replied:
      and bravo to you to,nice story

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 16:43

    If only the eligibility rules were tightened and Oz/NZ restricted - the Pacific Island teams could be real contenders.

    • Reply posted by Chesse, today at 16:46

      Chesse replied:
      But then Scotland and Ireland wouldn't be any good.

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 16:41

    Love watching tier 2 nations playing each other, no pretence or prima donnas on the pitch, just ‘this is how we play’ smaller nations like Chile etc are where the game can flourish, not the USA which is an overcrowded market for rugby to compete with.

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 17:39

      Uncle replied:
      And how much better they could they compete if substitutions werent allowed?
      The larger nations have an advantage baked-in by virtue of the larger playing pool (not that you'd know it with England but...). Keep it the same XV throughout and who knows...?

  • Comment posted by Beenaroundabit, today at 16:36

    This is the world cup and pitches are rolling up like carpets - absolute disgrace. Won't be long before their is a serious injury.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 16:38

      Cardiffblue replied:
      There was one last night, Namibia player, broke his leg I believe.

  • Comment posted by Vulcan roar, today at 16:34

    Never seen so many cards. Referees if you're confident enough to give a yellow, stop passing the buck upstairs for a review. It's either red or yellow.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:40

      SD replied:
      Disagree.
      Bunker review is excellent idea.
      Takes pressure off, keeps game going.
      Clear red for punch etc ref will give but high tackle etc it's way to go

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:34

    Same very good players on show.
    But, referees need to start making decisions and not relying on TMO or the Bunker.
    Escobar a red for me

    • Reply posted by john, today at 17:27

      john replied:
      NZ and Aussieofficials allowed Samoa get away with numerous no arms tackles ,If Escobar deserved red ,so did the Samoans

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 16:21

    That took 129 mins for a 90 mins game. 39 mins extra, ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:38

      U172022112003 replied:
      90 minute game?

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 16:20

    Chile fans are winning at least. Brilliant support.
    Good game for 50min, then lost it's shape. Chile boys have had a hard couple of weeks, so not surprised to see the cramp and poor passing.

    Samoa surprisingly inaccurate throughout, but they should get better.
    All in all, enjoyable game. Chile are a welcome addition to the RWC

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:18

    Probably safe to play Youngs, Farrell, Vunipola and the other also rans in the Chile game, but England will need to hold back their best players for Samoa.

    • Reply posted by bagginsbear, today at 17:10

      bagginsbear replied:
      You were obviously downvoted by the Saracens contingent mate.🙄

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 16:18

    Not a classic match it must be said.

    • Reply posted by K1W1, today at 16:21

      K1W1 replied:
      But what an atmosphere. Brilliant set of fans the Chileans have brought with them

  • Comment posted by gwyn, today at 16:17

    God almighty that was painfully to watch at times, how many penalty s,knock ons

