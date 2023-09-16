Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 16-17 September, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Division 2 East
Abertillery B G 39 - 18 Pill Harriers
Blackwood 39 - 28 Oakdale
Caerleon 12 - 18 Croesyceiliog
Garndiffaith 15 - 20 Newport HSOB
Usk 20 - 10 Cwmbran
Division 2 East Central
Gilfach Goch P - P Cilfynydd
Llanishen 20 - 18 Cowbridge
Llantrisant 24 - 34 Caerphilly
Llantwit Fardre P - P Pentyrch
Penarth 24 - 33 Llanharan
Treharris 37 - 5 Taffs Well
Division 2 North
Bangor 15 - 25 Abergele
Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 14 Shotton Steel
Dinbych 29 - 13 Colwyn Bay
Nant Conwy II 12 - 12 Newtown
Welshpool 25 - 12 Rhyl & District
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 8 - 34 Aberavon Green Stars
Heol y Cyw 28 - 12 Pyle
Pencoed 13 - 42 Resolven
Porthcawl 48 - 12 Maesteg Celtic
Vardre 22 - 39 Aberavon Quins
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Amman United
Fishguard 30 - 6 Pontyberem
Lampeter Town 14 - 20 St Clears
Nantgaredig 17 - 29 Milford Haven
Tycroes 16 - 20 Mumbles
Division 3 East
Abertysswg 13 - 0 Chepstow
Blaina 17 - 20 Abercarn
Llanhilleth 20 - 25 Machen
Nantyglo 3 - 8 RTB Ebbw Vale
Rhymney 29 - 25 Fleur De Lys
Division 3 East Central
Canton P - P Old Illtydians
Cardiff Quins 25 - 14 Tylorstown
Pontyclun 19 - 32 Penygraig
St Albans P - P Fairwater
Treherbert 32 - 5 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Wattstown 31 - 19 Llandaff
Division 3 North East
Bala II 3 - 25 Wrexham II
Bro Gwernant 35 - 12 Ruthin II
COBRA II 25 - 6 Llanidloes
Machynlleth 26 - 15 Mold II
Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 26 Flint
Division 3 North West
Llangefni II P - P Colwyn Bay II
Porthmadog P - P Rhyl & District II
Pwllheli II 31 - 7 Caernarfon II
Division 3 West Central
Cwmafan 49 - 31 Tonmawr
Cwmgors 14 - 43 Neath Athletic
Baglan 25 - 30 Nantymoel
Bryncethin 77 - 3 Cwmllynfell
Bryncoch 24 - 49 Abercrave
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 19 - 15 Aberaeron
Haverfordwest P - P Llanybydder
Laugharne P - P Pembroke
Llangwm 21 - 12 St Davids
Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Neyland
Division 3 West B
Betws 31 - 7 Llandybie
Cefneithin P - P Furnace United
Llangadog P - P Bynea
New Dock Stars 26 - 10 Trimsaran
Tregaron 10 - 8 Llandeilo
Tumble 41 - 15 Penygroes
Division 4 East
Bedwellty P - P Whitehead
Crumlin 15 - 10 Bettws
Gwernyfed P - P New Tredegar
Hafodyrynys 10 - 33 Newport Saracens
New Panteg 62 - 3 St Julians HSOB
Blackwood Stars 0 - 19 Crickhowell
Division 4 East Central
Cefn Coed 33 - 31 Caerau Ely
Ferndale 19 - 24 Llantwit Major
Llandaff North 27 - 11 Old Penarthians
Pontycymmer 24 - 19 Ynysowen
Brackla 20 - 21 Tonyrefail
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 26 - 26 South Gower
Glais 57 - 5 Glyncorrwg
Maesteg 37 - 3 Pontardawe
Pontrhydyfen 10 - 25 Crynant
Tonna P - P Alltwen
Division 5 East
Beaufort 14 - 17 Hollybush
Forgeside 37 - 8 Abersychan
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 36 - 7 Pantyffynnon
Cwmgwrach 8 - 42 Seven Sisters
Penlan 33 - 6 Cwmtwrch
Penybanc 22 - 27 Taibach
Pontyates 6 - 7 Rhigos
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 0 - 47 Deri
Girling P - P Trefil
Tredegar Ironsides 29 - 8 Hartridge
Trinant P - P Old Tyleryan