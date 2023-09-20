Johann Muller celebrates South Africa's win over Argentina on their way to winning the 2007 World Cup

2023 Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

South African 2007 World Cup winner Johann Muller says the victor in Saturday's much-anticipated Pool B game between Ireland and the Springboks will not necessarily be better placed to go and win the World Cup.

The former Ulster second row is expecting "a really special game" between the top two ranked sides in the world in Paris but cautions that is "just a step in the direction, it's not lifting the cup".

Both sides have won their opening two matches of the tournament and the winner of the Stade de France encounter will be well placed to top the pool and book a likely quarter-final against New Zealand.

"In one sense it's a bit sad, that you get number one and two in the world playing each other in the pool stages. But if you want to be world champions, the best in the world, you've got to beat the best, it's as simple as that," Muller told BBC Sport NI.

"The World Cup isn't won this weekend, it's also not lost this weekend. For me this is just a step.

"I think it'll be a phenomenal game, I can't wait to watch it, but the quarter-finals, semi-finals, final, that's when it matters.

"Here is the prediction I will make. Whoever wins this weekend won't win the World Cup.

"In 2019 South Africa crossed that bridge by losing in the pool stages and still winning the World Cup."

The sides look evenly matched for their Saturday night shootout and Muller is reluctant to call a winner.

"The person that makes a prediction for this week is a very brave individual. It's two fantastic teams who are both coached really well," said Muller.

"They've got similar strengths, Ireland has a pack of forwards who are really playing well at this stage and have the backs to finish it off. Obviously South Africa's strength is their forwards, they have a huge pack.

"I think South Africa are playing a different brand of rugby over the last year or two. It's a lot more exciting, a lot of tries coming from the wings and centres which wasn't always case in the past."

'Strongest South African World Cup side ever'

Muller says the South African team look better placed to win the World Cup this time round than on previous occasions when they went on to win the competition in 1995, 2007 and 2019.

"If you look at the three World Cups they have won, not one of those years did I think South Africa were even close to being contenders.

"In 1995, it was at home and it was special but in 2007, I was in that team, and believe me we were not favourites to win that World Cup, but it turned in our favour.

"In 2019, the team that played their worst rugby until the final was South Africa. Yes we won, but it wasn't pretty. Until we got to the final, then we were absolutely unbelievable.

"This year feels different. I believe South Africa have the team and squad to be, if not the favourite, then the second favourite to win the World Cup.

"This is the strongest South African side we've ever seen at a World Cup. We've previously been underdogs, this year it's a bit different. We're going in as one of the favourites and it's going to be interesting to see whether that mentally plays in our favour or against us."

Ireland's remarkable run of results in recent years has seen them occupy first place in the world rankings and installed as one of the favourites for this year's tournament and Muller agrees with many other observers that this is their "best chance" of achieving World Cup success after failing to get beyond the quarter-finals in any of the previous stagings.

"Ireland haven't taken that next step but this year feels different. They've basically won everything that is possible to win apart from the World Cup. It feels like the squad is a bit more settled.

"There's experience, they've seen and experienced it before. It makes a massive difference.

"If you look at our 2007 squad, a lot of those players played in 2003. A lot of this Ireland team played in 2019 - they're experienced and cool-headed, this is their best chance."

Nations have made each other stronger

Johann Muller enjoyed a spell as captain during his four-year stay with Ulster

With South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber joining Leinster as part of their coaching team next season, Rassie Erasmus [SA Rugby director] having been at the helm at Munster during 2016-17 and many top players having plied their trade in Ireland, there are strong ties between the two nations.

"The South African flavour in the Irish provinces over the past 10, 15 years was immense I think," said Muller.

"There were a lot of guys that played their rugby for those clubs and there's a very good relationship between the two countries. I think Ireland made South Africa a lot stronger and South Africa made Ireland a lot stronger.

"It's not by mistake that they are number one and two in the world.

"I believe the last 10, 15 years these two sides have learned from each other. Not only on the field but off it, training wise and all of that. It makes it a bit more special and that's why it's going to be so tough to call it.

"You can call it with your heart and your head and you'll get two different answers."