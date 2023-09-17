Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit has scored two tries in Wales games in the 2023 World Cup so far

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has outlined why he decided to emulate the celebration of Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo when he scored a try in the World Cup win in Nice.

Rees-Zammit scored the opening try in the win against Portugal and paid tribute to one of his sporting heroes.

"Ronaldo is my favourite player," said Rees-Zammit.

"I wear his boxers and I dress like him. And I thought why not do his celebration as well."

Rees-Zammit, 22, admitted the celebration was pre-planned.

"A few of my mates back home wanted me to do it," said Rees-Zammit.

"They're massive football fans and obviously we don't play Portugal very often. So I said if I scored, I'd do it for them.

"I saw there was no-one in backfield and I put a grubber through and thankfully I got the bounce."

The 28-8 victory was not convincing, but Wales have a maximum 10 points from their first two matches against Fiji and Portugal with games against Australia and Georgia to follow.

"We made a few errors in the first 20 minutes and they hit a couple of 50-22 kicks that weren't great from our point of view, but ultimately we got the five points," said Rees-Zammit.

"It wasn't our greatest game again, but that's 10 points and (I'm) absolutely buzzing about that."

Wales now face the Wallabies in Lyon on Sunday, 24 September following Australia's defeat by Fiji before travelling to play Georgia in Nantes 13 days later.

"We know we've got a lot to learn and going up against Australia we've got to step up a gear again," said Rees-Zammit.

"Confidence is high with two wins. And when you don't get perfect wins there's always a lot to improve on and that's great.

"We need that progress and we have eight days until the next game, so we'll have a good training week and hopefully be ready for Australia."

Fitness concerns

Wales will need to run the rule over flanker Tommy Reffell and prop Henry Thomas at their training base in Versailles.

Thomas, who has a hamstring issue, is the only player in Wales' 33-strong World Cup squad not to have been involved against Fiji or Portugal.

Reffell was due to face Portugal, but a tight calf muscle meant he withdrew during final pre-match preparations and co-captain Jac Morgan replaced him.

"Tommy is an incredibly tough bloke, but it was the right decision," said Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

"He was in agreement with that. If he pulled his calf, he is probably gone for the tournament. It was done as a precaution to make sure that he is not too long out.

"Jac is incredible. He wasn't due to be involved, and the non-(matchday) 23 (including Morgan) did weights and extra-conditioning in the morning. He is an incredible player."