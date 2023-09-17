Close menu

England 34-12 Japan: England run in four tries to beat Brave Blossoms

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Nice Stadium

Ben Earl carries the ball for England against Japan
Ben Earl lead England's stats in both tackles and metres made
Rugby World Cup: Pool D
England: (13) 34
Tries: Ludlam, Lawes, Steward, Marchant Pens: Ford 2 Cons: Ford 4
Japan: (9) 12
Pens: Matsuda 4

England edged closer to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, but did little to impress in a scrappy 34-12 win over Japan in Nice.

Lewis Ludlam forced his way over from close range for the only try of a first half littered with England errors.

Rikiya Matsuda's boot had Japan within a point at 13-12 early in the second half before a fortuitous try from captain Courtney Lawes, after the ball had bounced off the head of Joe Marler, gave England some breathing space.

Freddie Steward collected a cross-kick to dot down deftly and end any hopes Japan had of another Rugby World Cup upset to follow their famous scalping of South Africa in 2015, before Joe Marchant dived over in the final play of the match.

But it was neither a scoreline nor a performance to worry any of the tournament's main contenders.

If anything, it will have confirmed to market leaders France, Ireland and South Africa that they are still operating several levels above England.

The whistles and jeers that followed several of England's decisions to kick away attacking ball suggested some of their fans were similarly unimpressed.

Two victories from two matches against arguably their two strongest Pool D rivals means Steve Borthwick's side are well set for the quarter-finals.

But they will need steep and stark improvement against Chile and Samoa to be in shape for the step up to knockout rugby.

Mistakes in attack and defence riddle England play

Joe Marchant scores England's fourth try in the win over Japan
Joe Marchant crossed in the final play of the game to give England a four-try bonus point

Japan faded and England, invigorated by their depth off the bench, improved in the final quarter, but the majority of the match was in keeping with start.

In a high-tempo opening passage, Marchant and Steward bashed up to within five metres as the Japanese defence creaked, but, to whistles from the crowd, George Ford opted to take three points from a penalty, rather than gamble for more.

If it was an opportunity wasted, it wasn't the last. They wouldn't be the last jeers either.

Borthwick's side worked up more pressure and prime attacking positions but invariably allowed Japan off the hook and back upfield with eyesore errors.

One chance, as England's forwards drove a line-out up to the Japan 22m line, was immediately squandered as Alex Mitchell's pass from the back went to floor. Another disappeared as Lawes held onto the ball too long with Elliot Daly outside him. A third was wasted as Ben Earl lobbed a pop-pass into the face of Saracens team-mate Jamie George at the back of a line-out.

England's only try of the first half, appropriately enough, came from an error, rather than their own accuracy.

A Japan line-out throw, close to their own line, dropped into the hands of Ollie Chessum. The Brave Blossoms' defence scrambled to stamp out the danger, but were fatally out of shape when the ball was recycled and Ludlam charged at the flagging fringe.

Mistakes cost England at the other end as well. Ford's clearing kick was charged down by Lomano Lemeki before Jonny May was pinged for a late hit. Both were followed by successful penalties by Matsuda as Japan kept pace on the scoreboard, moving to within one point in the 54th minute.

With a dogged Japan refusing to let a misfiring England out of range, a shock seemed eminently possible.

But England, as in their opener against Argentina, found their way out a tight spot.

Their second try arrived via another mistake, this time their own. A pass whizzed between the hands of replacement prop Will Stuart and thudded into the head of Marler, wrong-footing the Japan defence and allowing Lawes to snatched up and saunter under the sticks.

It was a stroke of luck that broke the back of Japan's challenge and Steward's superb gather and dot-down from Ford's cross-field bomb ended the game as a contest, before Marchant crossed late on to add some gloss to the scoreboard.

There were several positives. Earl put in a superb shift, making the most tackles and the joint-most metres of any England player, with Ludlam impressing alongside him in the back row. Ford marshalled the backline well and Marcus Smith enjoyed a brief entertaining cameo at full-back off the bench.

But the problems were just as numerous.

Line-ups

England: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes (capt), Earl, Ludlam.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Stuart, Martin, Vunipola, Youngs, Smith, Lawrence.

Japan: Masirewa; Matsushima, Osada, Nakamura, Naikabula; Matsuda, Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Gu, Cornelsen, Fakatava, Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno (capt)

Replacements: Sakate, Millar, Ai Valu, Dearns, Shimokawa, Saito, Riley, Lemeki.

613 comments

  • Comment posted by Collingwood50, today at 22:01

    Will leave the match analysis to others but I thought this was comfortably the best refereed match of the WC. He was excellent. More please.

    • Reply posted by The Mad Professor, today at 22:03

      The Mad Professor replied:
      Excellent!

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:02

    KICK KICK KICK!!!

    Yes we won, but my god can we stop kicking the ball away in promising positions. Must have been 10 times in the match that we either outnumbered the wing or had just got the ball turnover and we KICK it away!!

    Smith provided the final running Rugby we all wanted to see - WE WANT TO SEE MORE OF THAT!!

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 22:06

      Jack replied:
      Mitchell is largely at fault in my opinion, he has clearly been coached to kick straightaway if you get quick ball on a turnover, just gambling that there won’t be a fullback. Problems are (1) this is international rugby, there’s usually someone back; (2) he can’t kick very well.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:01

    Once again. Appalling commentary. Firstly saying that Japan had won the world cup, and then referencing Argentina's defence.

    And then worst of all no correction from the co-comms.

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 22:06

      alex1817 replied:
      What’s worse is ITVs studio, I mean stop kidding us and remove the green screen. Rather a cardboard cup out as a background than those graphics!

  • Comment posted by Gavin, today at 22:03

    It seemed that the penny only dropped to try something else when the crowd started booing the endless kicking. Lacking in imagiation for the first 60 minutes.

    • Reply posted by BigBadDom, today at 22:11

      BigBadDom replied:
      And by that time Japan were knackered. It doesn't bold well if England get Fiji in the last 8.

  • Comment posted by swplayer, today at 22:02

    Scoreline flattered a poor England. More football (kicking and heading) than rugby. Lucky to be in this pool

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:15

      flibb replied:
      Job done now for England but they will have to be better against Fiji.

  • Comment posted by Si_Wolf, today at 22:01

    Good to see Joe Marler using his head for once...

    • Reply posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 22:05

      No Importance to Politicians replied:
      A move straight off the training ground.

  • Comment posted by don 1, today at 22:05

    Don’t be fooled!! England were back to the poor kicking, misplaced passing, ball dropping, terrible rugby that they are the best in the world at.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But we knew all this before the World Cup started. Look we are not going to win it but at least we will make the quarter finals

  • Comment posted by QuinsFan, today at 22:03

    Awful. Best moment was when in an attacking position we kicked, and the audience booed

    • Reply posted by Keith Fenton, today at 22:20

      Keith Fenton replied:
      Trust Steve borthwick. As a Leicester fan, I can tell you this man can do extraordinary things. Believe. It will happen.

  • Comment posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 22:04

    Given their total lack of understanding, has the England back division ever met before taking to the field?

    • Reply posted by SapphireSuperMouse, today at 22:31

      SapphireSuperMouse replied:
      Yes, they met by chance at puppy training school, SB saw them throwing balls for their dogs to chase and had a eureka moment, which one day (and how hard we persevere with it) will revolutionise rugby

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    England play a lot better when George Ford is playing. Im dreading when Owen Farrell is back from is ban

    • Reply posted by You, today at 22:05

      You replied:
      His

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 22:01

    Groups C and D really are very poor in standard.

    Good last 20 from England with the bench but would have been blown away in the first 60 by a top 5 side.

    1/4s:

    England v Fiji
    Wales v Argentina

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 22:09

      Jack replied:
      Not true - Fiji are brilliant!

  • Comment posted by namesarehard, today at 22:05

    I have a horrible feeling we'll scrape our way all the way to a semi somehow, and that is going to be all the justification the RFU need to say everything is ok after all and continue to maintain the status quo..

    • Reply posted by Pinot Noir, today at 22:09

      Pinot Noir replied:
      You won't get past the QF. Fiji await you.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:01

    79 kicks in general play.

    Stand a bit, walk a bit, kick...stand a bit, walk a bit, kick...

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:22

      flibb replied:
      Yea almost like this is what English rugby has always been about?

      The “Oh Three” nouveau fans are only just getting to grips with this?

  • Comment posted by 4QStarmer, today at 22:02

    Finally Marler adds some value to the team

    It hit him in the face and he still didn't know where the ball was

    • Reply posted by Inmate P01135809, today at 22:06

      Inmate P01135809 replied:
      Does he know where his face is though, I mean be fair!

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 22:04

    No offence to Japan, but we are definitely not looking like a Tier 1 team.
    A load of perfume poured on a steaming pile.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:06

      Just__Facts replied:
      Embarrassing comment. England were atrocious

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:13

    Ugo... . "there's an argument to say this England team aren't as good as they were in 2019". That's why you're paid the big bucks, buddy.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 22:08

    Kick, kick, knock-on, kick, kick, kick, knock-on, knock-on, kick, knock-on, kick. It was like a cheat code.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:09

      Just__Facts replied:
      It's England. They know no different

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 22:03

    England made hard work of that. Well done Japan

    • Reply posted by Grumpybear, today at 22:06

      Grumpybear replied:
      "Wales made hard work of that. Well done Portugal"

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:11

    I've been an England supporter for over 40 years, but right now I'd rather watch Fiji.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:28

      Harry replied:
      Definitely. It's great to watch entertaining sport played with passion. So what that I'm from England, the team shouldn't have my support and respect by default, they should have to earn it. Fiji have done that.

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 22:13

    A coach who favours field position pressure over possession
    A gameplan that is allergic to possession
    A set of players fearful of diverting from that gameplan

    I had full strength beer goggles on tonight but even with them on that was not pretty !!

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 22:14

      wooden bollard replied:
      Try Stella next time

      Helps

