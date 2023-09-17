Close menu

Australia 15-22 Fiji: Flying Fijians beat the Wallabies for the first time at Rugby World Cup

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji's Josua Tuisova scores a try against Australia
Winger Josua Tuisova plays for Racing 92 in France's Top 14
Rugby World Cup: Australia v Fiji
Australia (8) 15
Tries: Nawaqanitawase, Foketi Cons: Donaldson Pens: Donaldson
Fiji (12) 22
Tries: Tuisova Cons: Kuruvoli Pens: Kuruvoli 4, Lomani

Fiji beat Australia for just the third time in their history as they blew Pool C wide open with a thrilling win at the Rugby World Cup.

Fine kicking from Simione Kuruvoli put Fiji 12-8 up at half-time before Josua Tuisova crossed after the restart.

Lalakai Foketi went over late on to cut the deficit to 22-15 but Eddie Jones' side could not mount a comeback.

Fiji's first-ever World Cup win over the Wallabies moves them above their opponents into second in Pool C.

The pair are locked together on six points after two matches with Fiji ahead thanks to their head-to-head record.

"I'm emotionally drained at the moment," said Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui after full-time.

"It was a great contest. It kept us guessing until the end. We pushed the boys to the limits and they've never once complained.

"I think there will be a few boys sore but I'm super proud."

With just the top two advancing to the quarter-finals, Fiji's match in Saint-Etienne was crucial.

The Flying Fijians had lost their opening pool game 32-26 against Wales and would have faced an uphill battle to reach the knockouts with a second consecutive defeat.

Victory appeared unlikely; they had last beaten Australia 69 years ago and had lost 17 of their past 18 Tests against the Wallabies.

But they started with control, with two Kuruvoli penalties giving them a 6-3 lead.

A quick line-out after an Australian 50-20 set up Mark Nawaqanitawase to cross unopposed, putting the two-time winners in front against the run of play.

But two more Kuruvoli penalties helped Fiji edge to a 12-8 half-time lead.

Pool C standings

Two minutes after the restart, Australia failed to deal with a routine box kick and Tuisova latched on to the loose ball before diving over in the corner.

And the lead was extended to 22-8 by a 65th-minute Kuruvoli penalty, although the scrum-half did miss a further kick, which would have given his side a 15-point advantage.

Australian Kuruvoli squeezed over with 12 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish, but it was to be their last score as Fiji defended resolutely in the closing stages.

Fiji's victory was their 15th over a tier one nation and their second in three weeks, having beaten England in a warm-up fixture in August.

Kuruvoli did miss a last-minute penalty that would have denied Australia a losing bonus point.

But the Fijians, who face Georgia next after a week off, are in a brilliant position to reach the knockouts of the World Cup for just a third time.

'We were off today' - Jones

Wallabies head coach Jones admitted his side now have "soul searching to do" after they were "outplayed".

Australia have never failed to advance from the pool stage at a World Cup.

But, with pool leaders Wales to play next week, they are in serious danger of recording their worst-ever finish.

"For some reason we were just off today - if you look at the stats, we dominated," said Jones.

"We scored two tries to one, but we were a poor version of ourselves. So there's a bit of soul searching to do, but it makes the Wales game pretty important."

Coming into Sunday's match, Australia had recorded 15 successive wins over Fiji. Since the start of 1985, they had played and beaten the Fijians nine times, scoring at least 31 points in eight of those victories.

They played this game without captain Will Skelton who was unable to shake off a calf injury before the fixture.

And in front of a boisterous crowd in Saint-Etienne, they were laboured in possession, conceding 17 penalties to Fiji's four.

"It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Fiji," added Jones.

"They outplayed us, particularly around the ruck, and in a close game like that, that's the difference."

The Wallabies have lost their second match in the pool stages twice before, to Ireland in 2011 and Wales in 2019. On both occasions, they rallied and advanced as runners-up.

Line-ups

Australia: Donaldson; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, White; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Hooper, McReight, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Schoupp, Nonggorr, Philip, Leota, Fines-Leleiwasa, Foketi, Vunivalu.

Fiji: Droasese; Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu (capt), Tuisova, Radradra; Tela, Kuruvoli; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Tuisue, Lomani, Botitu, Habosi.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:47

    Enjoyed the game because I turned the commentary off, endless non stop talking drivel.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:50

      SD replied:
      What? That's what commentary is for, to describe what's happening.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:51

    An enjoyable game to watch ruined by Nolli Waterman's half-witted commentary and annoying laugh.

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 18:57

      wallydog replied:
      Fully agree one dimensional reference at every opportunity to use the word jackal utterly annoying

  • Comment posted by blakey92, today at 18:58

    that female commentator was just awful

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:46

    What a game! And what a performance from Fiji. Great defence and discipline. Deserved it all.

    Mixed feelings as a Welshman. An Aussie win would have (almost!) guaranteed us going through at the expense of Fiji, but from this performance I fancy us having a go at Eddie’s side.

    Makes the Wales v Australia game that much more spicy!

    • Reply posted by cookieGW, today at 19:06

      cookieGW replied:
      If Wales can’t beat them don’t deserve to be going any further!

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:45

    Superb performance by Fiji, thoroughly dominated the Aussies.

    Plenty of rugby left in this pool now with Wales needing to get something from the Aussie game.

    • Reply posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 18:55

      Caerphillyexile replied:
      Probably the best match of the wc yet. Best team won BY MILES

  • Comment posted by Jamie , today at 18:46

    What a game. Love Fiji.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 19:02

      David replied:
      I do as well, they just get on with it, great result for them….

  • Comment posted by Bristol7, today at 19:00

    Is there a more irritant commentator’s voice than the one of the female commentator of this match? The tone of her voice is just unbearable.

    • Reply posted by Dai, today at 19:02

      Dai replied:
      Oh dear, what a dinosaur

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:47

    Fiji magnificent, what a match.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 19:02

      Johnr replied:
      Pool C is way out in front for rugby quality and thrills.

  • Comment posted by dennis, today at 18:46

    Fiji are phenomenally strong and whoever play them are certainly going to be shattered. Wales were fortunate with the fixtures to follow up with a game against Portugal to allow the fringe players in and rest those who played against Fiji.
    However Australia’s next match is against Wales. That will test their powers of recovery to the extreme . Promises to be some match !

    • Reply posted by towyvalleygirl, today at 18:54

      towyvalleygirl replied:
      Depends on whether Skelton is fit. He makes big difference.

  • Comment posted by avril, today at 18:49

    Superb! So pleased for Fiji!

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 19:33

      Bodie replied:
      Fiji, 2 from 2, could go far !

  • Comment posted by D Adam, today at 18:47

    Well done Fiji.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:46

    Ah the old Eddie Jones magical kicking game!!!

    • Reply posted by tomo65, today at 19:16

      tomo65 replied:
      England still not moved on Though they still love that style of play...

  • Comment posted by Exlock, today at 18:48

    That makes the Wales v Aus match very interesting.
    Get in Fiji, really pleased for them.

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:56

      Dai Quietly replied:
      Yep, Fiji and Aus could both still get 16 points. So Wales need something from the Aussie game and a 5 point haul against Georgia.

  • Comment posted by Biscuit, today at 18:46

    Well deserved. Hope to see them make the knockout round.

  • Comment posted by ianto, today at 18:52

    Fiji have claimed a first win over Australia for 69 years, that’s going to leave a bad taste in Eddie Jones’ mouth!

    • Reply posted by Bloodsport-For-All, today at 18:55

      Bloodsport-For-All replied:
      69 years, when was the last time Wales beat NZ. Longer thanks that or not?. Serious question!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:47

    Cracking game. Fantastic Fiji always entertaining and deserved the win against a plodding Aussie team.

    • Reply posted by geranium, today at 19:28

      geranium replied:
      Well done Fiji. Australia were awful.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 18:58

    Fabulous Fiji, average Australia (and does Nolly Waterman ever come up fir air)!

  • Comment posted by Wuuf, today at 18:47

    Amazing result. Well done Fiji.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:46

    Magnificent - can't wait to hear what Eddie 'the mouth' Jones has to say about that.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 19:30

      mike replied:
      he said that statistically Aus were the best team 🤣

  • Comment posted by Givemearest, today at 18:47

    " it's all about 2027 maaaaate, why would we try to beat Fiji maaaaate. It's a youthfullll team maaaate. Pretty disrespectful maaaate. Worst media everrrr"

