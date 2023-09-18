Close menu

Matt Dawson column: Improving England were best they've been under Borthwick

Last updated on

Matt Dawson

Never mind the challenges still in store for England in this tournament, think about how far they have come.

Arriving at this Rugby World Cup on the back of three underwhelming defeats in four warm-up Tests, they were under enormous pressure.

It will have been so hard for the players to keep beating the drum about how well it is going, how connected they are and how good the culture is, in the aftermath of those losses to Wales, Ireland and Fiji.

Jonny May pretty much admitted it on Friday. He said he had "dreaded" what a defeat by Argentina in England's opening match would have done to the atmosphere in the camp.

He hasn't had to find out.

England have two wins, nine points and their route out of Pool D and into the quarter-finals pretty much assured.

They are in a much better position than we thought, or feared, they might be at the start of this campaign. That is a huge positive.

And it isn't just those headline results. When you dig into the detail of their performance against Japan, there are more reasons for optimism.

Joe Marchant celebrates his try with help from England captain Courtney Lawes
Joe Marchant's last-minute try ensured England a bonus-point victory against Japan

The way they played in that second half against Japan in Nice was the high point of Steve Borthwick's nine months in charge of the team.

After a first half when they committed too many errors and seemed tied to a prescribed script of training ground moves and attacking kicks, they improved markedly after half-time.

Whether they were reacting to something Borthwick had said or Japan's own looser style, they found another gear, with more tempo, intent and clarity about their play.

They won that second half 21-3, scoring three tries and looking like they were enjoying themselves having found a style that suited them.

Earl and Ludlam performances add to back-row options

Of course, there are caveats.

Japan tired quickly in the second half.

England will come up against opponents where metres are far harder to make, when their forward runners are knocked back over the gainline, rather than allowed to repeatedly plough across it.

Their mistakes in the first half will be the focus of the team's debrief. Against top teams, they won't be able to waste as many opportunities and still have more come their way. That lack of efficiency would cost them.

But I am really positive about what we saw and how the team has developed.

Ben Earl was a bit-part player for England earlier this year. A couple of appearances off the bench were his only involvements in the Six Nations. Borthwick sat him down and told him the areas he wanted to see improvement in and it seems like it has really worked.

Earl was everywhere against the Brave Blossoms. It was a game that really suited him, where he could make an impact at close quarters but also find space out wide where his pace and hands are a point of difference.

Lewis Ludlam's work-rate was excellent alongside him in the back row and, with Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola not starting this match, there is real depth in that area.

I thought Alex Mitchell improved with the rest of the team and by the second half he was attacking fringes and darting blind to good effect.

George Ford had another good game bossing the backline and Marcus Smith was lively and dangerous in his 11 minutes as a replacement.

What Borthwick has to do now is balancing maintaining that momentum with managing his squad.

Ben Earl accelerates away from a Japanese tackler
Ben Earl was limited to only two appearances as a second-half replacement in this year's Six Nations, but has staked a strong claim for a starting role

Maintain momentum or invest in squad depth?

England's next opponents are Chile, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

There is an argument that, having only really stumbled on a settled line-up through circumstances and these first two pool games, you run a similar line-up again and give combinations as much time as possible to click before the knockout stages.

I would do the opposite though.

Anyone who hasn't yet played, I would bring into the starting line-up to face Chile on Saturday.

Where he puts Owen Farrell, suspended for the meetings with Argentina and Japan, is the big call.

But, for me, it is simple. Ford has tied down that fly-half role and Farrell's only way into the first-choice starting line-up is in midfield. He should start against Chile at 12 and prove himself there.

Hooker Jack Walker, prop Bevan Rodd, second row David Ribbans, back row Jack Willis, and wings Henry Arundell and Max Malins are the others who are yet to get any minutes in this campaign and must next weekend.

It is crucial to have everyone invested and involved. That builds the squad unity that is so important in meeting rooms and training pitches on a long tournament campaign.

And the reality over seven weeks of Test rugby is that injuries will happen and the best-laid plans will be blown to pieces.

In the last Rugby World Cup final, England had Ben Spencer on the pitch. He had been flown out just days before because of injury to Willi Heinz.

You never know who you are going to have to depend on. And if you have invested in those fringe players in the pool stages, it can pay you back later in the campaign when the stakes are far higher.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Mike Henson

  • Comment posted by jonboy, today at 14:17

    I genuinely have no idea what you were watching Matt. I saw clueless attack, no spark of invention, way too much kicking possession away... A couple of bounces of the ball gifted England 14 pts were all that stood between that display and ignominious defeat.

    • Reply posted by tosh, today at 14:20

      tosh replied:
      Good job Japan kept kicking it back or we would have been stuffed.

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 14:12

    the best england have been under borthwick? that's like saying the best meal you've ever had a weatherspoons.

    fair play to england for getting the 2 wins, but let's not pretend it's been high quality. ireland - south africa next weekend will be a reality check for anyone needing a reminder what world class test rugby looks like.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 14:22

      Steve replied:
      it probably is the best England have been under Borthwick. Yes OK, so the bar is set low. But still, it's improvement. Slow. But it's there.

      Completely agree about Ire v SA. What a game that will be.

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 14:12

    Dear Mr Dawson. England were the team in blue.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 14:39

      cb replied:
      Exalting beating a Japan side who are a shadow of the 2015/2019 vintages really shows how far England have sunk w SB and his race to 'zero rugby' initiative.
      Tactically this England side are as bad as SB's side as a player. They've had enough time to string some backs moves together yet the lads look like they've only just taken up the game.
      Farrell at 10, Smith bench, drop Ford, Manu 12, Daly 13.

  • Comment posted by thistledarren, today at 14:23

    England were abysmal to watch, something which is now guaranteed every time they play. Its enough to make you turn off the TV and watch Antiques Roadshow, a show played at a far faster pace than this England dream can dream of.

  • Comment posted by grunter, today at 14:24

    I’ll have whatever Dawson is smoking,that’s one of the worst England displays for a while and that’s saying something.Who’s paying him to come out with this rubbish?

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 14:35

      Jack replied:
      Agree, how you can take optimism from that is beyond me, the first half was as bad a performance from England as I can remember, and the second owed as much to Japanese stamina as it did to any change in mindset. At least you can see why they kick so much - it's a hedge against dropping the ball.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 14:14

    Slow pedestrian rucks
    Rigid set patterns
    Pointless and aimless kicking
    Players scared to deviate from classroom tactics

    Good at media soundbites and cheering like toddlers when opposition's bootlaces come undone though.

    Unleash the talent and let them play

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 14:11

    Was Dawson watching a seperate game to us? Our backline has nothing to offer, two of our tries were dumb luck or accidents, and we played some average rugby for the final 20 minutes whilst the Japanese fitness let them down. We are in big trouble if we encounter Fiji in the QFs...

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 14:13

      Gaz replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Joshua, today at 14:20

    The reason why England padded the score in the second half was because Japan ran out of energy. Nothing to do with England finding another gear. England were turgid and made a truckload of errors, but didn't get found out because they were playing Japan, not South Africa or France.

  • Comment posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 14:15

    This seems a bizarre take. I appreciate the ball was greasy and handling errors were likely, but England were awful for an hour. The unthinking kicking to nobody, the passes from the breakdown to...no-one, the terrible decision-making, and those handling errors - it looked like they'd never met. Yes in the last 20 minutes, England made hay against a Japan side much reduced from 2019. Wowee.

    • Reply posted by Anything on the telly, today at 14:27

      Anything on the telly replied:
      The comment about not having met is spot on. At amateur level Union and League the teams I played for had more set moves and cohesion than the elite of England. What do they practice in training?.

  • Comment posted by we have a wolf, today at 14:18

    Blimey Matt....you are playing the lone glass half full optimist role here! England were shocking and appear to have no attacking structure at all. Kick, kick and kick. Without any non-Leicester voices they have gone full negative Leicester mode which is delivering the dullest rugby in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 14:18

    Matt now is the time to come clean! What videos does SB have on you?

  • Comment posted by Heather On Fire, today at 14:17

    Rose tinting England’s performance in this way is forgetting a key element of the match… Japan were terrible.

    Dropping balls forward all the time, giving away a try, mis-kicking etc. A half functioning opponent may have got a result against that English team.

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 14:15

    In a strange place

    Based on the play over the last year we’re doing alright two wins from two, we’ve showed up

    But at the same time I’m filling up the swear jug in frustration at what I’m seeing

    I know the coach favours field position and pressure over possession and the gameplan is built around that but I just despair at the kicking away of possession in the attacking third

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 14:22

      JOHN11 replied:
      Exactly. England scored one really well worked try last night (Steward's) As Sir Clive pointed out last night they could have replicated that move at least 4 or 5 times with the same result. Why they didn't remains a mystery!

  • Comment posted by oldskoolrunner, today at 14:15

    Think Matt was watching a different game. For most of the first and second half, England wasted chances, kicked away possession and Mitchell, Daly and Ford blindly followed orders. They were lucky to score two of their tries and Japan were unlucky not to score more. Smith was the one bright spark in that game and seemingly made more line breaks in 11 minutes than the rest combined...

  • Comment posted by Walshy, today at 14:13

    putting Farrell at 12 would be an enormous step back, what we've seen will not be the starting line up in the Q-finals. Farrell will end up at 10 and Ford will be the sacrificial Lamb. the biggest headache for SB is the bench...

    • Reply posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 14:39

      I Miss That Shed replied:
      You might as well put Farrell (or Ford) at 12 with the current tactics - what's the point in playing 2 centres like Marchant and Tuilagi if they end up doing about 3 carries each in the match?

  • Comment posted by TimB, today at 14:22

    Plan A, kick possession away. Plan B, resort to Plan A.

  • Comment posted by Lyndo, today at 14:19

    watching other games was fun and exciting (Fiji/Australia) I was bored watching the England game and empathised when the crowd booed the endless kicking. It feels like we're trying to copy American football with set plays no matter what, being too pre-planned, no chance for individual creativity or in the moment decisions. I saw nothing to be positive about other than the (very lucky) bonus point.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 14:34

    Matt Dawson, if you can be positive about yesterday's performance you have lost your marbles.

    The obsession with kicking EVERY time England get into a threatening position is horrendous to watch. The accuracy, the body language and attacking creativity has completely gone.

    If you hire a second row head coach, who has never known more than 'territory and up the jumper' what do you expect?

  • Comment posted by bbbruce, today at 14:19

    Hiw delusional are the English pundits. Nothing has changed. Japan just didn't have the know how or tools to make England pay. Unbelievable

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 14:30

      nick_tt replied:
      at least Japan tried to play attacking and running rugby, but they are not the team of 4 years ago, they are merely a middle order team these days who arent playing enough

      the punditry is embarrassing, how i wish England had been playing Ireland or South Africa last night as they wouldve been spanked within an inch of their lives.

      Nevermind warren ball, all they have is punt ball

  • Comment posted by enigmatic1, today at 14:14

    This is the crux of how to win a tournament, play badly and yet still win games. Matt focuses on the positives, posters focus on anything but. Realistically, England are in the quarters and still have 2 games to get the squad prepared. So why all the doom and gloom?

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 14:20

      Steve replied:
      Correct. In wet weather (the ball was so wet, lastnight and vs Arg was essentially wet weather rugby), do you throw the ball around? No. You kick for territory and pressure the opposition into coughing the ball up in their own third. That's exactly what we did from start to finish.

      Pretty and entertaining? Nope.

      Pragmatic? Absolutely.

