Close menu

George Ford v Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick's 'enviable' Rugby World Cup dilemma

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments27

George Ford and Owen Farrell
England pair George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are great friends off the field

"You describe it as a problem. I think a lot of countries would look on it in an envious manner."

England head coach Steve Borthwick is describing the dilemma he is facing about how to reintegrate a returning Owen Farrell into his side.

The England captain is eligible for selection again after serving a suspension for a dangerous tackle which ruled him out of the opening World Cup wins over Argentina and Japan.

But, with George Ford winning consecutive man-of-the match awards and excelling at fly-half in Farrell's absence, will Borthwick choose one or try to deploy them both in his starting XV?

Chile game perfect for Farrell return

England have all but sealed their place in the last eight of the tournament in France.

Borthwick's side produced a clinical kicking display to cruise past Argentina before securing a bonus-point win after wearing Japan down.

In their next match on Saturday (16:45 BST), they will be huge favourites to overcome Chile - who have lost their opening two games in their debut World Cup - and move through to the last eight.

It could be the perfect opportunity for Borthwick to rotate his side and reintroduce Farrell by resting some of the players involved in Marseille and Nice.

"It's great to have the captain back available," England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

"I'm delighted for Owen. He has been through a number of weeks of not doing what he loves so I'm glad that we get to have him back.

"He will raise the bar, raise the intensity like Owen Farrell does. When he steps on the training field or is playing, you know you are going to get a lift."

What about Samoa and beyond?

The "problem" journalists were asking Borthwick about following England's win over Japan was how to include Farrell with Ford looking so impressive at fly-half.

While both players can operate in the centre, they prefer to steer the team from 10.

Ford started at 10, with Farrell partnering Manu Tuilagi in the centre, during England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final four years ago.

"We're spoilt really that he [Farrell] has played so much international rugby at 10 and 12," Wigglesworth said.

England's 2003 World Cup-winning scrum-half Matt Dawson, however, says playing Farrell may "change the dynamic" in the side.

"If you are playing against Owen Farrell at international level, where they are watching and analysing body language, he doesn't square anybody up," Dawson told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"When he played at inside centre with [Ireland fly-half] Jonny Sexton for the British and Irish Lions, he did well as that second receiver because they had that little bit more zip about how they wanted to play the game.

"But for the last four years he hasn't had the zip that certainly Ford or Marcus Smith has.

"The main reason why I wouldn't play Farrell is because Ford is running the show and if he comes back there will be a different dynamic.

"We have never been able to just talk about the brilliance of Ford. It's always the debate of where Farrell fits in."

Former England wing Chris Ashton says Ford has to be England's number 10 if they progress into the knockout stages.

"George actually prefers to be sat behind his forwards and call for the ball when he wants it and can organise things better, while Owen prefers to be sat at 10 flat to the line," Ashton told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"But that debate is over now. George is our number 10.

"He has had two man-of-the-match performances and he has been outstanding. He looks comfortable on the ball and sees everything.

"He is our 10 right now, which wasn't the case two weeks ago when we were asking who would start."

If Farrell is picked at 12, it means England could lose the speed of Joe Marchant in both attack and defence from outside centre, with Manu Tuilagi likely to retain his spot.

Does Smith fit into the plans?

Once England had worn down Japan, they introduced Smith on to the field to pull the strings against the tiring opposition in the latter stages.

Smith, who usually plays at fly-half for Harlequins, replaced Freddie Steward at full-back and immediately added an impetus to the England attack.

Borthwick says having all three players with the ability to play at 10 demonstrates England's strength in depth.

"Marcus came on and was brilliant in that last quarter," Borthwick said.

"How great is it that we have such incredible depth in quality there? I think a lot of countries would want the quality we've got at 10 and 15."

Ashton said the bench added a "real edge in attack", while Dawson thinks Smith is more valuable coming on later in matches.

Dawson added: "I would not put Marcus Smith in as a starting 15 but there is nothing wrong with bringing him on if you need to change a game up."

Borthwick will name his team to face Chile on Friday.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by BarHercules, today at 08:20

    If Farrell was not in France, the dilema goes away. Farrell is only in the squad because he was Jones' 'yes boy' and, whatever he can contribute as a player (confusion?) he is not intelligent enought to be a captain of anything.
    One really does have to wonder about Borthwicks' ability to understand the dynamics of having Farrell anywhere near the team: blame the RFU.

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 08:19

    Doesn’t really matter who he plays if we keep to the same boring and predictable game plan! We need to look at how Fiji play the game.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 08:18

    Ford starts
    Farrell as bench cover 10
    Smith as bench cover 15

    Leave the centres well and truly alone.

    Farrell can come on and influence a match in the last 20/30 and influence the side on the day.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 08:18

    Farrell shouldn’t even be in the squad .. he’s creatively bankrupt… slow and I
    mean really slow.. must be the slowest in the whole squad … and has tackles illegally all his career .. is he’s Borthwick’s love child

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 08:18

    Although England have improved, teams like France, S.A., Ireland and N.Z are far ahead of them with Fiji just about rating on equal terms despite 1 bad game.
    The cup is still wide open but even if they make the final in the weaker half of the draw, they,ll still lose heavily.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 08:17

    Sorry but we do not need him at 10 slowing down the game and we don't need him at 12 making our attack even more predictable.

    Too many overrated past their peak Sarries on this squad.

  • Comment posted by Dan Phillips, today at 08:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 08:17

    Why not give Smith a start at 10 Chile is just the sort of game for him. Put Farrell on the bench

  • Comment posted by Pugwash, today at 08:16

    It's Chile. Start with Smith at 10 and Ford on the bench. Buy Farrell a ticket home

  • Comment posted by thewritechoice, today at 08:15

    Farrell's return would cramp Ford's freedom, wherever he plays. Keep Farrell on the bench and gives captaincy to Lawes.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 08:15

    Farrell not good enough how he got so many caps is a mystery

  • Comment posted by Crawftyyy, today at 08:14

    As a Scotland fan, you should be praying Ford is rested for the Chile game and you can then keep him fit. He's the best 10 you've got by a mile and moving back to Farrell now is only going to make life harder for you the further you progress

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 08:14

    It states in the article that Ford was MOTM against Japan??? EH??? Who gave him that? Back on topic, give Farrell Chile, Borthwick is going to play him for the rest of the tournament anyway so might as well at least get him upto speed, on his day he can still influence a game...just needs to be the positive flavour

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 08:13

    Enviable ? Borthwick ? I would say Enviable applies to French and SA coach but certainly the english one

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:12

    Now appearing at a comedy festival…….Steeeeeve Borthwick!

  • Comment posted by jt, today at 08:11

    Start Farrell at 10 against Chile for game time, and Smith at 15. Rest Ford and play him against Samoa - he's our best 10. Don't mess around with the centres either. Farrell can always come off the bench.

    • Reply posted by Pedro321, today at 08:13

      Pedro321 replied:
      Sensible strategy there!

  • Comment posted by Calder, today at 08:08

    Cue Farrell chomping at the bit to play again, get over excited, commit another high tackle and receive a red.

  • Comment posted by SensibleMartin, today at 08:07

    Rest Ford for the Chile game. Bring Ford back for the Samoa game. Simple.

  • Comment posted by Barca style of play, today at 08:07

    No brainer. Give Farrell the game against Chile to get up to speed and then start him all the way to the final. Ford is a good alternative but Farrell is the star and leader in this team.

    • Reply posted by Liz Bowskill, today at 08:11

      Liz Bowskill replied:
      hahahahahahaha... delusional

  • Comment posted by pbbe4fnj, today at 08:07

    daddy

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport