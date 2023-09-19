Warren Gatland's Wales take on Eddie Jones' Australia in one of the key pool fixtures at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday

The world's top two teams collide as Ireland take on holders South Africa, while Wales face a crunch game with Australia and the quarter-final picture should become a lot clearer.

With eight games to be played across five days, here is the agenda for week three of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Italy v Uruguay (Wednesday, 16:45 BST)

Background: Italy thrashed Namibia in their first game before sitting out last week's round of matches, while Uruguay produced a spirited display in defeat by France.

Italy are underdogs to get through Pool A, which includes France and New Zealand, but will be favoured to make it two wins from two matches.

Uruguay played with fluency and threatened a huge upset against the French before a couple of unforced errors cost them, although the 27-12 defeat was their best result against a tier one nation.

What to look out for: Uruguay scrum-half Santiago Arata is a livewire around the breakdown and widely recognised as one of the best players in France's Top 14 with Castres. Expect to see him pop up all over the field.

France v Namibia (Thursday, 20:00 BST)

Background: France have one foot in the quarter-finals and are top of Pool A after beating New Zealand and Uruguay, although their much-changed side struggled for cohesion at times in their second outing.

They will be heavy favourites against Namibia, who have scored 11 points and conceded 123 in defeats by Italy and the All Blacks.

Namibia have never won a match at a World Cup, losing all 24 games since their debut in 1999. Expect that record to be extended.

What to look out for: France have selected centre Jonathan Danty and prop Cyril Baille to make their first appearances of the tournament after recovering from injuries.

Argentina v Samoa (Friday, 16:45 BST)

Background: England are in a strong position to top Pool D, and while Japan still may have something to say about qualification, this match feels like a straight shootout for a place in the last eight.

Michael Cheika's Argentina barely landed a shot on the 14 men of England in their opening defeat, while Samoa began their campaign with victory over Chile last time out.

The Pumas were ranked sixth in the world coming into the tournament, but Samoa have plenty of nous and will impose themselves physically.

What to look out for: Newcastle and Argentina wing Mateo Carreras barely had a touch against England, but the Pumas will want to hand him the ball in space against Samoa.

Georgia v Portugal (Saturday, 13:00 BST)

Background: Both of these sides are playing for the second time at Rugby World Cup 2023 and are bidding for their first victory.

Portugal exceeded the expectations of many with a positive display in their loss to Wales, while Georgia have had a two-week break since losing to Australia.

Fiji's win over the Wallabies could mean even three wins from four may not be enough to qualify from Pool C, so it is essentially win or bust in Toulouse.

What to look out for: Portugal won plenty of friends and plaudits as a result of their expansive approach against Wales. After losing all four games on their World Cup debut in 2007, this probably represents their best chance to get a first ever World Cup win.

England v Chile (Saturday, 16:45 BST)

Background: With two wins from two games and a quarter-final place almost confirmed, England are expected to rotate their starting XV against World Cup debutants Chile in Lille.

George Ford kicked 14-man England to victory over Argentina and they left it late to secure a try bonus point against Japan, but many will expect a more dominant performance and scoreline against Chile, the perceived minnows of Pool D who have conceded 11 tries in defeats by Japan and Samoa.

What to look out for: There has been much debate about England captain Owen Farrell's place in the team, especially with Ford's impressive start to the World Cup. Farrell is available for selection again after suspension and is set to make his first appearance of the tournament.

South Africa v Ireland (Saturday, 20:00 BST)

Background: For many, this is the most anticipated match of the tournament so far. Ireland are the world's number one side, while South Africa are ranked second and are the World Cup holders.

Both have won their first two pool games, accumulating 34 tries between them, and are in pole position to reach the last eight.

However, Ireland still have to play Scotland on 7 October, which could become a winner-takes-all contest if Ireland lose to the Springboks in Paris.

What to look out for: Do not expect either side to take a backward step. The chance to achieve a statement win against a major rival should mean the intensity from both teams will be at a higher level than anything else seen at this World Cup.

Scotland v Tonga (Sunday, 16:45 BST)

Background: Scotland will have had two weeks to stew over their loss to South Africa and know they cannot afford to slip up against Tonga if they are to emerge from Pool B at the expense of Ireland or the Springboks.

The chance of a potential qualification decider against Ireland will disappear if Gregor Townsend's side do not see off Tonga and next opponents Romania.

Tonga have individuals with huge talent, although the question to be answered is whether they can produce as a team to beat a top-level nation.

Like Scotland, they realistically need to win their final three pool games to have a chance of reaching the last eight.

What to look out for: Wing Darcy Graham scored three tries in World Cup warm-up matches and forms a key part of a dangerous Scotland attack, which was stifled by South Africa in their opening game. However, they should find more openings against a Tonga team that shipped eight tries against Ireland.

Wales v Australia (Sunday, 20:00 BST)

Background: Fiji's surprise win against Australia has thrown Pool C wide open.

A third successive Wales victory would not guarantee their progression to the last eight, but it should be enough - the Wallabies would be unable to finish above Warren Gatland's side in the group and it would require either Georgia or Portugal to win their final three pool matches, all with bonus points, to stand any chance of overhauling them.

Australia coach Eddie Jones, who led England to the 2019 final, has described this game as "do-or-die" for his team and it is hard to disagree.

What to look out for: Australia have never failed to advance from the pool stage. An early elimination would leave plenty to ponder during the upcoming four-year cycle before they host the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.