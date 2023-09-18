Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Fly-half Handre Pollard will not be involved for South Africa in Saturday's key World Cup match with Ireland unless they suffer a late injury crisis.

But the holders expect to have lock Eben Etzebeth fit for the Pool B game.

Pollard was left out of the Boks' World Cup squad because of a calf problem but was called up on Sunday in place of injured hooker Malcolm Marx.

"He will definitely not be selected for this, apart from if we get two or three injuries," said Rassie Erasmus.

The 29-year-old Pollard, a major force in his country's victorious 2019 World Cup campaign, returned from injury on Friday evening as a second-half replacement in Leicester's 18-14 Premiership Rugby Cup win at Sale.

"He's only just joined us today, he's just played his first minutes in 14, 15 weeks for Leicester on Friday. That was basically the initial reason why we couldn't bring him to the World Cup," added South Africa director of rugby Erasmus.

"It's good to have him here and now he must get up to speed with our intensity of training sessions, get through our training sessions and slot in nicely.

"We've only played two games in this World Cup so I'm pretty sure somewhere we will press on his button and use him, but not this weekend."

South Africa have won against Scotland and Romania in the opening two matches of their World Cup defence.

Influential second row Etzebeth was forced off by a shoulder injury against Scotland last Sunday but has made a swift recovery.

"He reacted well last week with his return to training, so yes he will be in contention for this week," forwards coach Deon Davids said of the 31-year-old.

Ireland, meanwhile, have also won their opening two Pool B games, securing emphatic victories over Romania and Tonga.