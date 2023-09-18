Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales are currently ranked sixth in the world having finished third in this year's Six Nations

Wales' final game of the 2024 Women's Six Nations, against Italy, will be held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The match, on 27 April next year, will be the women's team's first at the home of Welsh rugby since they faced the Barbarians there in 2019.

Wales' women were watched by their highest-ever crowd when they hosted England in this year's championship.

A total of 8,862 fans were at Cardiff Arms Park in April as the Red Roses won 59-3 en route to a Grand Slam.

The Italy Test will be followed by the women's community plate and cup finals, which this year clashed with Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland.

Nigel Walker remains Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) interim CEO with new appointee Abi Tierney set to take over the role towards the end of 2023.

Walker said: "Welsh rugby has been inspired by the record sell-out crowd against England at the Arms Park last season and we will be looking to repeat that impressive feat against Scotland and France this year at the same venue, then we move next door to Principality Stadium where the sky - or at least the roof - is the limit!

"We have a stated ambition to fill Principality Stadium to its rafters for England's visit to Cardiff in 2025."

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said "every Welsh international wants the opportunity to play at the home of Welsh rugby" and having the game there "reflects the ambition of the players, coaches and staff".

Cunningham added: "The record-breaking and sell-out crowds we had for the recent Six Nations campaign made a big difference and the atmosphere generated by the Welsh supporters had a real impact on our performances."

The WRU has also announced a World Cup homecoming fixture for the men's side who will take on the Barbarians at Principality Stadium on Saturday, 4 November.

It will see record cap-holder Alun Wyn Jones reunited, now retired from Test rugby, face his former international team-mates for the Baa-baas.