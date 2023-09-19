Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Danty scored a try in France's final warm-up victory against Australia

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Namibia Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC radio commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fit-again Jonathan Danty will make his Rugby World Cup debut in France's pool game against Namibia in Marseille on Thursday.

The centre missed the hosts' first two pool games with a hamstring injury picked up in their final warm-up game against Australia.

Prop Cyril Baille will make his first appearance in the 2023 competition after recovering from a calf injury.

Their returns are part of 12 changes to the starting side that beat Uruguay.

Only lock Cameron Woki, number eight Anthony Jelonch and 20-year-old wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey retain their spots in the starting line-up.

Ten players who started the opening victory against New Zealand have been selected in the side to face minnows Namibia, with scrum-half Antoine Dupont captaining the side.

Both Baille and Danty have been mainstays in coach Fabien Galthie's side in the run-up to the World Cup.

France's final pool game is against Italy on 6 October and a win against Namibia - who have conceded a total of 123 points in their opening two defeats - is likely to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

France team: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.