Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Red Roses beat France 38-33 in front of 58,498 fans at Twickenham in April to secure the Grand Slam

Test series: England v Canada Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Dates: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England hooker Lark Atkin-Davies will earn her 50th cap when the Red Roses play Canada in the first game of a two-Test series at Sandy Park on Saturday.

Their most recent meeting was last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final in Auckland, which England won.

Flanker Marlie Packer continues as captain in Exeter, following a Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign.

Bristol Bears' Holly Aitchison is at fly-half with Zoe Harrison continuing her rehabilitation from a knee injury.

The game will be the Red Roses' first since the Six Nations, before they travel to New Zealand to compete in the WXV tournament launching in October.

Atkin-Davies, who made her debut for her country in 2015, is joined by props Mackenzie Carson and Sarah Bern in the front row.

"Lark's milestone appearance is a huge credit to her hard work, dedication, and desire to be the best version of herself every time she pulls on an England shirt," said interim head coach Louis Deacon, with Japan men's assistant coach John Mitchell taking over once the Rugby World Cup concludes.

"She brings great energy to the group and we are really pleased she gets the opportunity to run out for her 50th appearance."

The backline has only one change from the starting XV that beat France at Twickenham in April to clinch the Grand Slam, with Saracens' Jess Breach replacing Claudia MacDonald on the wing.

On the bench, Exeter back row Maisy Allen could make her debut and Leicester Tigers' Megan Jones returns following her time with Great Britain's women's sevens team.

Deacon confirmed flanker Sadia Kabeya has sustained a hamstring injury but is "progressing well" and in a "strong position" to go to the WXV tournament.

Alex Matthews, Flo Robinson, Amy Cockayne and Poppy Cleall are also unavailable for selection.

Line-up

England team to play Canada: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.