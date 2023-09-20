Close menu

Italy 38-17 Uruguay: Second-half fightback secures Rugby World Cup win

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Monty Ioane scores a try for Italy against Uruguay
Monty Ioane's try was Italy's third of the match and put them into the lead, having trailed by 10 points at half-time
Rugby World Cup Pool A: Italy v Uruguay
Italy: (7) 38
Tries: Pani, Lamaro, Ioane, L Cannone, Brex; Pen: P Garbisi Cons: Allan 5
Uruguay: (17) 17
Tries: Penalty, Freitas; Con: Etcheverry; Drop-goal: Etcheverry

Italy produced a stirring second-half comeback to beat Uruguay in Nice and go top of Pool A at the Rugby World Cup.

After Lorenzo Pani went over for Italy, Uruguay profited from two Italian yellow cards to lead 17-7 at half-time.

The momentum swung when Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was sent to the sin bin, after which Italy ran in three quick scores to earn a bonus point.

Michele Lamaro, Monty Ioane, Lorenzo Cannone and Juan Ignacio Brex all crossed after the break.

Italy and hosts France both have two wins from two in the group, although Italy are in top spot by virtue of the two bonus points taken from their matches.

France play minnows Namibia in their third pool game on Thursday, while Italy are next in action against third-placed New Zealand on 29 September.

Uruguay targeted this match as one that could set them on the path to a top-three finish in Pool A, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Impressive in their opening loss to France, the South American side earned a first-half penalty try when their rolling maul was collapsed illegally, levelling the score at 7-7.

That incident meant Italy prop Danilo Fischetti joined second row Niccolo Cannone in the sin bin and, after a spell playing against 13 men, Uruguay crossed again through wing Nicolas Freitas in the corner.

A Felipe Etcheverry drop-goal increased their lead to 10 points by half-time, but a resurgent Italy - who have never previously qualified for the knockout phase despite playing at every Rugby World Cup to date - took control after the interval and scored 31 points without reply.

Their hopes will rest on results against the All Blacks and France, who they play in Lyon on 6 October.

Pool A table

Line-ups

Italy: Capuozzo; Pani, Brex, P Garbisi, Ioane; Allan, A Garbisi; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L Cannone.

Replacements: Zani, Nemer, Ceccarelli, Lamb, Zuliani, Pettinelli, Fusco, Odogwu.

Sin bin: N Cannone (25), Fischetti (27)

Uruguay: Amaya; Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca, Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Arbelo, Dotti, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Basso.

Sin bin: Vilaseca (43)

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 19:38

    Well the commentary was faster than the play in the first half. Not a millisecond remained unfilled as the vocabulary rolled on and on. I'm getting old, started playing in the late 50s and as I grew older was treated to the dulcet tones of Bill McLaren. Slow considered commentary based on a lifetime of teaching and playing the game. Never rushed. The professor. Todays students have a lot to learn

  • Comment posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 19:38

    All these comments abt the awful ITV commentators..... Haven't tried it but mute the TV, except for tmo interventions and listen to BBC radio which covers every match.?

  • Comment posted by marklv, today at 19:32

    Entertaining game. Good.

  • Comment posted by barrios, today at 19:29

    Well done Italy

  • Comment posted by Jelly, today at 19:26

    ITV have to change the commentary team! Spoiling the games. Can’t chatter away with pointless details and interfere with the focus on the play the whole time. Less is more!

    • Reply posted by Jonny, today at 19:33

      Jonny replied:
      The commentary has been poor for the whole of the tournament and we are only week 3. Come on ITV bosses????? However great come back!

  • Comment posted by Richou, today at 19:22

    Italian player falls shoulder first into a Uruguayan players head but the Uruguay player gets the yellow.

    Make it make sense.

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:25

      Dave Jones replied:
      Uruguayan player leads with shoulder into Italian player's head. Gets a yellow that somehow doesn't get bunkered to a red?

      Make it make sense...

  • Comment posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:22

    Horrific officiating first half, but a bonus point win as expected (which France did not manage). Bring on the Kiwis!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 19:22

    Sorry, a poor game, poor standard of play and refereeing. Dreadful commentating and some unwanted play acting by players. Won't trouble the top two teams in their group.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 19:26

      Sulky replied:
      By that you mean Italy and France

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 19:21

    I like it that Italy are currently top of the pool!

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:26

      Dave Jones replied:
      Forza Italia!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:21

    What would we all give to have the likes of the great Bill McLaren and Eddie Butler back behind the microphone delivering commentary of the highest quality. They only ever spoke when absolutely necessary respecting the fact that the viewer understood the game without being told every move. Well done Italy with five converted tries and a penalty kick. Job done and top of the group...onwards!!

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 19:21

    Italy should be targeting the NZ match for a win. They’ve beat Australia recently and are much more competitive nowadays in the 6N, so I don’t see why they couldn’t pull off a big shock there. This NZ side are very average imo.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 19:20

    It should concern everyone that Andrew Brace (assistant ref) tried to intervene suggesting a penalty try to Italy when a reserve interfered with play; problem was the reserve was Italian.

    • Reply posted by packofspam, today at 19:21

      packofspam replied:
      Standard for brace

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 19:18

    FLove watching Italy and fancifully hoped they may give NZ a game but not on this showing. Maybe Uruguay are better than I'm giving them credit for. The yellow card shifted the game momentum for sure.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:17

    Why are so many people moaning about the commentary? Just mute it if you don’t like it, and think yourselves lucky it’s on a terrestrial channel.

    • Reply posted by Jelly, today at 19:27

      Jelly replied:
      but we want to hear the atmosphere

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 19:17

    Uruguay haven't been as pants as everyone thought they might be.

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 19:16

    Italy....

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 19:15

    Referee and TMO mistakenly sending off Uruguayan Skipper handed initiative to Italy.

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:31

      Dave Jones replied:
      Lead with the shoulder into the head. Most games that becomes a red.

  • Comment posted by abcd2512, today at 19:14

    Now..C'mon Italy and beat NZ!

  • Comment posted by Britic, today at 19:13

    Nearly a banana skin for Italy. In the end did the job.

    Going to have to be more composed and structured against France and NZ.

    • Reply posted by Dave Jones, today at 19:31

      Dave Jones replied:
      Gonna have to have a competent ref...

