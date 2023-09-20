Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Monty Ioane's try was Italy's third of the match and put them into the lead, having trailed by 10 points at half-time

Rugby World Cup Pool A: Italy v Uruguay Italy: (7) 38 Tries: Pani, Lamaro, Ioane, L Cannone, Brex; Pen: P Garbisi Cons: Allan 5 Uruguay: (17) 17 Tries: Penalty, Freitas; Con: Etcheverry; Drop-goal: Etcheverry

Italy produced a stirring second-half comeback to beat Uruguay in Nice and go top of Pool A at the Rugby World Cup.

After Lorenzo Pani went over for Italy, Uruguay profited from two Italian yellow cards to lead 17-7 at half-time.

The momentum swung when Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was sent to the sin bin, after which Italy ran in three quick scores to earn a bonus point.

Michele Lamaro, Monty Ioane, Lorenzo Cannone and Juan Ignacio Brex all crossed after the break.

Italy and hosts France both have two wins from two in the group, although Italy are in top spot by virtue of the two bonus points taken from their matches.

France play minnows Namibia in their third pool game on Thursday, while Italy are next in action against third-placed New Zealand on 29 September.

Uruguay targeted this match as one that could set them on the path to a top-three finish in Pool A, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Impressive in their opening loss to France, the South American side earned a first-half penalty try when their rolling maul was collapsed illegally, levelling the score at 7-7.

That incident meant Italy prop Danilo Fischetti joined second row Niccolo Cannone in the sin bin and, after a spell playing against 13 men, Uruguay crossed again through wing Nicolas Freitas in the corner.

A Felipe Etcheverry drop-goal increased their lead to 10 points by half-time, but a resurgent Italy - who have never previously qualified for the knockout phase despite playing at every Rugby World Cup to date - took control after the interval and scored 31 points without reply.

Their hopes will rest on results against the All Blacks and France, who they play in Lyon on 6 October.

Line-ups

Italy: Capuozzo; Pani, Brex, P Garbisi, Ioane; Allan, A Garbisi; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L Cannone.

Replacements: Zani, Nemer, Ceccarelli, Lamb, Zuliani, Pettinelli, Fusco, Odogwu.

Sin bin: N Cannone (25), Fischetti (27)

Uruguay: Amaya; Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca, Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Peculo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Diana.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Arbelo, Dotti, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Basso.

Sin bin: Vilaseca (43)