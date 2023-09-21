Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Thomas and the Wales squad were presented with World Cup caps at a welcome ceremony in Versailles

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales prop Gareth Thomas says his first World Cup has been "an unbelievable experience already".

The Ospreys loose-head says there is "a bit more of a buzz about everything" with fans waving as Wales travel in their escorted team bus.

"It feels different to any other campaign", said Thomas, one of 16 Wales players getting a first taste of the global tournament.

"There's a good vibe in the group and it's been really enjoyable," he said.

Warren Gatland will name his side to face Australia on Friday and is expected to select the bulk of the team that beat Fiji in the opening game, with hooker Ryan Elias looking to keep his place ahead of fit-again co-captain Dewi Lake.

Thomas started Wales' opener against Fiji and watched Wales defeat Portugal to make it two bonus-point wins from two.

The 30-year-old is now "feeling fresh and ready to go" against Australia on Sunday, with Wales knowing victory would seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Thomas was quick to shrug off suggestions that Australia are a weakened side given their poor results under Eddie Jones and injuries to key players, including skipper Will Skelton.

"They're always going to be dangerous," he said. "We wanted to come here with the mindset of winning all pool games.

"So whether they have won or lost, it doesn't change anything for us.

"We take a lot of confidence from the Fiji game and Portugal game and what we've done all summer really, and feel like we can only get better as well."

Gareth Thomas celebrates with fans after Wales' 32-26 win over Fiji in Bordeaux

Thomas says the various social committees within the Wales squad are helping to keep Gatland's squad entertained in France when they are not focusing on rugby.

They have also had an eye on other World Cup games - with some following closer than others.

"Some are more rugby mad than others. I'm a bit half and half," Thomas said.

"I watch the game and play cards at the same time, and some boys are really focused on it. Tommy Reffell loves to watch every game.

"We have fines committees. The sheet came out yesterday with all the fines on it. Nick Tompkins racked up a decent bill.

"We'll have a good pot in the kitty by the end of this, for sure."

Having family in France has also been a boost for Wales' players, with Thomas saying it "makes a hell of a lot of difference for us mentally".

"My wife and baby, my parents and my in-laws came out to Nice for a little holiday and to see me," he said.

"It's a massive boost because it breaks it all up. They'll be coming out this weekend and then my wife and baby will stay with me for the week back here.

"It's just nice to have them here. To be fair they're very good at getting everyone together, it's a good boost for the boys."