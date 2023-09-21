Etzebeth suffered a shoulder injury in South Africa's win over Scotland

2023 Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland's James Ryan is determined to impose himself against a South Africa pack that he believes contains "the complete second row" in Eben Etzebeth.

Ryan spoke of the huge respect he has for his fellow lock ahead of the sides' World Cup Pool B meeting in Paris on Saturday evening.

Etzebeth, 31, injured his shoulder in their opening win over Scotland but is fit again to face the Irish.

"He's one of the best locks in the world, definitely," said Ryan.

"He's pretty much the complete second row. He's got a good work rate, a good set-piece player, very good in the air in terms of line-out defence, a great feel for the game. A huge player for them."

The pack is a major asset for the Springboks and the eight forwards who start the match will be backed up by an imposing bench comprising a seven-one split of forwards and backs.

"You've obviously got huge respect for them but I think big games are about making sure you impose yourself on the game," Ryan continued.

"Respect them and understand their strengths and everything but you've got to bring it back to yourself and making sure you get all your bits right so that you can put in a good account of yourself."

'Added pressure' in build-up to South Africa

Saturday night's encounter between the World Cup holders and the side currently ranked as the world's best team has long been earmarked as being crucial to who wins Pool B, and the route each side takes in the tournament's knockout stages.

Both sides have won their opening two games, with Ireland beating Romania and Tonga convincingly to stretch their winning streak to 15 games while South Africa beat Scotland 18-3 in their opener before hammering Romania.

Andy Farrell's Ireland have won 27 of their last 29 Tests, including November's 19-16 success over the Springboks in Dublin.

Ryan is braced for by far the biggest challenge of Ireland's Pool B campaign and admits there is increased pressure and an extra edge during the build-up.

Ryan had high praise for Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton

"It's obviously just a big step up," said the 27-year-old.

"They're the reigning world champions, we have a huge amount of respect for them and we know we've got to really step it up this week.

"There's that added little pressure that comes with the week but we're very excited. Getting to play the world champions in Paris, Stade de France, World Cup week, 30,000 Irish supporters in the stadium, it is very exciting. It's a cool week to be involved in.

"There's an added bit of edge all week but at the same time it's just an amazing opportunity."

Ryan appears to be in line to succeed the retiring Johnny Sexton as Ireland skipper following the tournament in France.

Fly-half Sexton has begun the competition in record-breaking form and last weekend became his country's all-time leading points scorer - and Ryan believes the longevity of his 38-year-old skipper is "pretty ridiculous".

"It doesn't matter if it's the first game of the season, a URC game or if it's the World Cup final, he just shows up every week with the same competitive spirit," said Ryan.

"He just wants to get better and he wants everyone else to get better. He is an unbelievable leader and he makes a big difference to the team when he's in there.

"He probably is a little bit of an inspiration. He's 38 and to be playing in a World Cup at fly-half at 38 and to be playing as well as he is, it is pretty ridiculous.

"I'm going to get a bit of a slagging for this because I'm bigging him up quite a bit but he's been great."