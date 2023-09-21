Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Australia's Ben Donaldson scores a try during the World Cup match against Georgia as he picked up a 25-point match haul

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Australia head coach Eddie Jones is considering starting Ben Donaldson at fly-half in the World Cup Pool C match against Wales in Lyon on Sunday.

Donaldson started both World Cup games at full-back but is in line for the 10 jersey after Carter Gordon was taken off in the 22-15 defeat by Fiji.

Jones decided against selecting experienced duo Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley in his World Cup squad.

As part of a reshuffle, Andrew Kellaway is in line to play at full-back.

Australia and Wales will both announce their line-ups on Friday morning.

When asked on Thursday about the potential changes, Australia line-out coach Dan Palmer said: "We have got two good 10s who we are confident in and are pushing each other hard. Ben brings a bit of composure to that position, but we have two good 10s and we will pick the guy who is right for this weekend."

Donaldson was preferred to Kellaway for the first two matches in the number 15 jersey.

"He [Kellaway] brings experience and direction from the back of the field," said Palmer.

"He has been around this squad before, he knows the game well and is a leader on and off the field."

Wales know a victory would guarantee a quarter-final place, while defeat for Australia would put them on the brink of World Cup pool stage elimination for the first time.

Donaldson started at fly-half for the first time against Wales in Cardiff last November, in a game which the Wallabies won 39-34 after trailing 34-13.

The NSW Waratahs playmaker was brought off in the second half and replaced by Noah Lolesio as Australia scored 26 unanswered points for victory.