Max Green: Harlequins sign former Bath scrum-half on short-term deal
Rugby Union
Harlequins have signed scrum-half Max Green on a short-term deal following his departure from Bath at the end of last season.
The 27-year-old spent six seasons at the Recreation Ground, joining Bath in 2017 and making 33 appearances.
He spent time on loan at Championship club Jersey Reds in 2020-21 and Bristol the following year.
Green has been training with Harlequins during pre-season.
"[Max] has impressed. He's an experienced scrum-half who will add good depth to our squad," said Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard.
