Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Green made 33 appearances for Bath in six years

Harlequins have signed scrum-half Max Green on a short-term deal following his departure from Bath at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old spent six seasons at the Recreation Ground, joining Bath in 2017 and making 33 appearances.

He spent time on loan at Championship club Jersey Reds in 2020-21 and Bristol the following year.

Green has been training with Harlequins during pre-season.

"[Max] has impressed. He's an experienced scrum-half who will add good depth to our squad," said Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard.