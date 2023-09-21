Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ronan Kelleher will start at hooker for Ireland's crucial Pool B match with reigning champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.

Kelleher gets the nod by Andy Farrell to start ahead of Dan Sheehan, who returns from injury to make the bench.

Leinster's Sheehan missed Ireland's opening bonus-point wins over Romania and Tonga with a foot injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park returns in place of Conor Murray in the only change from the team that beat Tonga.

In the replacements, Sheehan replaces Rob Herring while fly-half Jack Crowley comes in for Ross Byrne.

Ireland currently top Pool B after bonus-point wins over Romania and Tonga, where Farrell's side scored 20 tries, while the Springboks defeated Scotland before maximum points against Romania.

The winner of the highly-anticipated Stade de France encounter will be well placed to top the pool and book a likely quarter-final against New Zealand.

Key second row Eben Etzebeth has been passed fit for South Africa, who named their team to face Ireland on Tuesday.

The Springboks have opted for seven forwards on the bench, with scrum-half Cobus Reinach the sole back in the replacements - compared to Ireland's more conventional five/three split.

More to follow.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen; Ringrose, Aki; Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher; Furlong, Ryan, Beirne; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Sheehan, Bealham, Kilcoyne, Henderson, Baird, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

South Africa: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende; Kolbe; Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Van Staden, Smith, Reinach.