Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth (left), like head coach Steve Borthwick, is an ex-Saracens team-mate of Farrell's

Rugby World Cup Pool D: England v Chile Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST

Captain Owen Farrell admits that he has found it "challenging" to watch while his England team-mates have begun their Rugby World Cup campaign without him.

Farrell missed the wins over Argentina and Japan after being banned for a high tackle, but will start against Chile.

"It has been a bit challenging, because you are unbelievably excited to play for England and getting started in a World Cup," said the 31-year-old.

"You want to be out there at the weekend. I am massively excited."

Farrell will step into the fly-half role against Chile after serving a four-match ban for a high hit on Wales flanker Taine Basham in a pre-World Cup warm-up match.

The 10 shirt been filled by George Ford in the meantime and Farrell says he has been delighted by his friend and rival's impressive performances, even if it has put his own place in coach Steve Borthwick's plans under pressure.

"It is brilliant," he said. "George has obviously been playing fantastic, the team has been playing really well and that is exactly what you want as an England player.

"I can't speak highly enough about the way that he has been performing and the lads as a group."

Ford has been named on the bench for the meeting with Chile, with Marcus Smith starting in an unaccustomed full-back, role raising the prospect of all three fly-halves being on the pitch together in the latter part of the match.

'I am knackered by the end'

Farrell has found himself in the unfamiliar position of spectator for the start of England's Rugby World Cup campaign

Farrell says watching England's matches felt as draining as playing in them at times.

"I don't detach myself, no," he said.

"I am knackered by the end, to be honest, especially that first one [against Argentina].

"I wouldn't describe myself as a good watcher. I feel involved, I feel like I am out there at times, I feel every emotion that goes with it, sometimes I reckon a bit more so than if I was playing."

A section of England fans jeered their team's kick-heavy tactics against Japan and grew frustrated with the team's handling errors.

"I get the passion that the crowd is bringing and the will to want us to do well and all the emotions that go with that," Farrell added when asked about their reaction.

"I understand what you are talking about in terms of the emotion of being sat there watching and I also see what the team is doing on the pitch."

Max Malins will make his first appearance of the campaign on the wing against Chile and says he is aware of the chance to stake a claim to a more regular role.

"When you come to a World Cup, you know a squad is going to be used and your opportunity is going to come at some point," he said.

"Then it is about making sure you take that opportunity."

Chile are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, but the Saracens back warned that England will still have to earn the right to play a more expansive game.

"We think we probably should have a bit more ball this week, but we know we can't just fling the ball about. We have to make sure we can go through them as well as round them," he said.

"There has been a big emphasis on denting through them first and, when that space on the outside does come, that is when we pull the trigger."