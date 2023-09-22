Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England captain Owen Farrell has been recalled after serving his suspension for a dangerous tackle

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool D - England v Chile Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Dates: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England will all but seal their place in the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup if they beat Chile in Pool D on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's men are top of the group after beating Argentina and Japan in their opening two matches in France.

England have recalled captain Owen Farrell to the starting line-up after he was banned for the first two games.

Chile are playing at their first World Cup and are bottom of the pool after losing to Samoa and Japan.

The South American side have scored three tries and conceded 11 in their opening two matches.

Michael Cheika's Argentina, who barely landed a blow on the 14 men of England in their 27-10 opening-game defeat, face Samoa on Friday.

With England in a strong position to top the pool, that match feels like a straight shootout for a place in the last eight.

England and Chile team news

England have made 12 changes to the side that beat Japan 34-12 in their last outing, with Marcus Smith starting at full-back and captain Farrell returning at fly-half.

Smith impressed at full-back after coming off the bench in recent weeks, including in the win over Japan.

Farrell appears for the first time at France 2023 after a four-match ban, while George Ford is named as a replacement.

Ollie Lawrence, Henry Arundell and Max Malins also come in, with Billy Vunipola and Jack Willis in the pack.

Chile, meanwhile, have made nine changes to the side comfortably beaten by Samoa.

Matias Dittus, Clemente Saavedra, Rodrigo Fernandez, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saavedra and captain Martin Sigren retain their places in the starting XV.

Full-back Francisco Urroz will make his World Cup debut - eight years after winning his first Test cap against Brazil in 2015.

View from England's camp

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see.

"It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.

"What we see is an incredibly committed team, with players with pace that try to keep that ball alive. It means we have to defend very well and give them no space."

View from Chile's camp

Chile full-back Francisco Urroz said: "It is a dream to be here and play against England, one of the teams with the biggest history in rugby, one of the founding nations of our sport.

"The motivation to play such a big team is there and a tremendous rival to play with. Let's go play them.

"Many people from Chile have come and supported us, so we are happy to have this challenge on Saturday."

England v Chile line-ups

England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Pool D standings

Match facts

England v Chile head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two nations

England

England are ranked sixth in the world

England have won their past six World Cup pool games dating back to 2015 against Uruguay in Manchester

England did not concede a try in their last game for the first time at a World Cup since 2011 against Scotland

Chile

Chile are ranked 22nd in the world

Fly-half Rodrigo Fernandez scored Chile's first-ever World Cup try, less than six minutes into their first match against Japan

Chile have scored 14 of their 22 total points at this World Cup inside the opening 20 minutes of their matches

England's Pool D fixtures

Saturday, 9 September: England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, 17 September: England 34-12 Japan

Saturday, 23 September: England v Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45

Saturday 7 October: England v Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille), 16:45