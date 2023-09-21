Close menu

France 96-0 Namibia: Antoine Dupont injured as hosts score 14 tries in Marseille

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Antoine Dupont
France captain Antoine Dupont was forced off in the second half with an injury to his face during the Pool A rout of Namibia
Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay
France: (54) 96
Tries: Penaud 3, Danty 2, Ollivon 2, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarry 2, Couilloud, Jaminet, Penalty Con: Ramos 12
Namibia (0) 0

France are on the brink of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals after claiming their biggest-ever win with a 96-0 victory over Namibia in Pool A.

Damian Penaud scored a hat-trick, while Jonathan Danty, Charles Ollivon and Louis Bielle-Biarry all scored twice.

Antoine Dupont, Thibaud Flament, Baptiste Couilloud and Melvyn Jaminet also crossed before a penalty try took their total tally to 14 in Marseille.

The only French cause for concern was the loss of Dupont to injury.

The hosts' captain was withdrawn during the second-half following a head-on-head tackle by Johan Deysel, whose yellow card was upgraded to a red by the bunker.

France head coach Fabien Galthie's decision to keep his talisman on the field despite his side's huge 54-point half-time advantage could be scrutinised if Dupont's injury keeps him on the sidelines with the knockout stages looming.

Les Blues, who are top of Pool A with three wins from their opening three games, surpassed their previous biggest winning margin of 87-10 against Namibia in their last home World Cup in 2007 and will face Italy in their next fixture on 6 October in Lyon.

Namibia are rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering three heavy defeats, and face a final pool game against Uruguay on 27 September.

Ruthless France peaking at the right time

A much-changed France side overcame Uruguay without overly exerting themselves in their last game, but the Namibians felt the full force of their wrath here.

Heavyweights Dupont, Penaud and Flament were back in the side and they were quickly into their stride at Stade Velodrome.

Dupont showed all of his class to fire a cross-field kick with his right boot for the prolific Penaud to extend his try-scoring run to six consecutive Tests.

Centre Danty marked his return to the side after injury with the second following some neat work from Bielle-Biarry close to the touchline before Ollivon rounded off a flowing team move.

Penaud added his second moments later with an inside pass from a line-out move off the training field, before Danty doubled his own tally with a powerful finish from close range.

Simple run-ins for Flament and Dupont followed before the diminutive scrum-half turned provider with a perfectly weighted clip off his left boot for Bielle-Biarry to score without breaking stride.

That try handed France a 54 point lead and their biggest ever half-time advantage, but they were far from finished.

Dupont made way holding his face but it would not affect the outcome on the night as his replacement Couilloud crossed unopposed in the corner.

Penaud secured his hat-trick in the same corner before Namibia, who had been toothless in attack, intercepted a loose French pass and threatened to score their opening try, but Jaminet covered the kick through as France recycled the ball and Bielle-Biarry ran it straight back with interest.

An Ollivon dummy for try number 12 was followed by a neat backs' move for Jaminet to finish off before a final penalty try ended the rout.

France are among the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup next month, and they will face tougher challenges than the one posed by Namibia, but their ruthless attack has sent a real message to the rest of the runners and riders.

Line-ups

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Namibia: Van der Bergh; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Loubser, Theron; Sethie, Van der Westhuizen, Coetzee, Tjeriko, Ludick, Katjijeko, Retief, Gaoseb.

Replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

302 comments

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 22:11

    Stop complaining about miss-matches and questioning weather these games should take place. Namibia deserves to be at the World Cup, regardless of how poor they have been. These teams need proper exposure or do we go down the road that football was going to take with their ‘elite league’? It’s their World Cup too, it doesn’t belong to just the big boys.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:12

      SD replied:
      Hear hear

  • Comment posted by Dustybin80, today at 22:17

    People saying smaller nations shouldn't compete are forgetting at the 95 WC Japan lost by 130 points and Argentina were rubbing rags. The platform of the WC has helped them develop into competitive teams. Things take time.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:26

      neilkd21 replied:
      Difference is this those national unions invested in the game to improve it, Namibian rugby is in a mess, badly managed and virtually broke. This isn't beneficial to them.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 21:59

    Respect to Namibia for playing to the end. France were superb . Hope Dupont gets the all clear to play.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:14

      flibb replied:
      Namibia were good, played some nice rugby, some great stories in their team as well and their bench made a nice impact.

      No idea why people are moaning. Disgruntled! This was a lovely Thursday night game.

  • Comment posted by ataloss, today at 22:05

    It would be a loss to the whole tournament if Dupont misses out - hope he is OK.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:22

      flibb replied:
      He will get on to Ken owens who is currently at Lourdes, treating his shoulder with the blessed water and lord of the sheriffs own biltong.

      He’ll be ready to go in no time at all. Back by the quarter final no dramas.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:05

    Fingers crossed Dupont ok. The World Cup would be so much poorer without him.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:23

      flibb replied:
      Literally if France make an early exit!

  • Comment posted by Cat Dad, today at 21:59

    France are an outstanding side, but how the ITV commentator kept gushing after every gain line break, offload, cross field kick, try etc, got a bit tiresome after a while.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:05

      flibb replied:
      Nah it’s well deserved for France.

      It’s more cringe when it’s directed towards Fiji box kicking or Scotland making a tackle etc

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 22:12

    As a France fan I’m happy but I still stand by what I said about tier 2 and tier 1 teams playing more frequently to give these smaller teams more exposure other wise they will keep losing by big margins against stronger teams. For example, Namibia should be playing SA every year, since they next to each other instead of playing the Qatar cup (which is, quite frankly, pointless).

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:15

      neilkd21 replied:
      Some tier 2 teams deserve more exposure but they have to show they are going to benefit. Namibian rugby is a joke, the union has no structure and player pathway. If they had games against top teams every year it wouldn't help. Someone like Georgia has invested in player development and growing so have shown they deserve it.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 22:00

    France good but they'll be seriously regretting not taking Dupont off at half time if he's out for a few weeks.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:25

      flibb replied:
      You need to be match fit and hardened.
      Unfortunately these things happen.

      Look at Marx: had a jolly against Scotland and then gets injured in training.

      Play or not play, injuries in modern rugby are a guarantee.

  • Comment posted by bjreid, today at 22:20

    71 now and played and watched rugby since I was 11. Some of the rugby played by France reminded me of watchng the harlem glbetrotters when i was a kid on my grandad's black and white tv

    • Reply posted by User0316904008, today at 22:22

      User0316904008 replied:
      Hahahaha okay

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:58

    Another close game between two evenly matched teams. Could have gone either way so well done to France for holding on for the victory.

    • Reply posted by woody365, today at 22:02

      woody365 replied:
      Yep, very hard to call that one !

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:06

    Hopefully DuPont not concussed and misses any matches. France still brilliant but he's crucial to them.

  • Comment posted by PITSTOP, today at 22:30

    These type of match's are a bit like putting an F1 driver up against a go-cart driver

    You can't help but look fantastic when the difference in ability is that big

    • Reply posted by squarerootofminustwelve, today at 22:49

      squarerootofminustwelve replied:
      Many F1 drivers start out in carting

  • Comment posted by AndrewG, today at 22:27

    Namibia clearly deserve to be in the tournament, but as a spectacle I’m not sure what this brings to the game. Commentators working very hard to put a positive spin on it.

  • Comment posted by justkickit, today at 22:36

    Tough evening for Namibia but an even tougher evening for Dupont.

  • Comment posted by The Green Machine, today at 22:29

    Really hope Dupont is ok. The tournament won't be the same without him. Best player I've seen in years. Absolutely brilliant & a privilege to watch.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:12

    Well on this evidence you going to have to be a really good team to beat France. And yes they played Namibia. But that first half performance was incredible

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:24

      flibb replied:
      Not a game to base that claim on tbh.

      French weaknesses are same as they’ve been for years.

  • Comment posted by Prosper, today at 22:03

    Rugby miss ntamack, we hope rugby won't miss dupont.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 22:04

    Massive commiserations to DuPont.

    Every neutral is praying for a swift recovery for the quarter finals.

    The best player in the world needs to be playing at his home World Cup.

    Chapeau Antoine! 🇫🇷

    • Reply posted by pusscat, today at 23:08

      pusscat replied:
      It happened before with Dan Carter getting crocked in 2011.

      Is Maxime Machenaud currently on a yacht somewhere off the Riviera, a la Stephen Donald (but with a bit more glamour)?

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 22:49

    Massive commiserations to DuPont on his injury, which looked nasty and like a broken cheek on first viewing.

    Every neutral is praying for a swift recovery for the quarter finals.

    The best player in the world needs to be playing at his home World Cup.

    Chapeau Antoine! 🇫🇷

  • Comment posted by ArchaeoMan, today at 22:00

    France, at home look unstoppable.
    I feel for Namibia, cannot be easy. At least they didn't throw in the towel

    • Reply posted by F S Jackson, today at 22:05

      F S Jackson replied:
      They just shot France's fox - unforgiveable- team should be banned for next three World Cups.

