Antoine Dupont was named World Rugby's player of the year in 2021

France captain Antoine Dupont is having tests after suffering a suspected fractured jaw during the hosts' record 96-0 win against Namibia.

Dupont, 26, left the pitch in the 46th minute after Johan Deysel made a head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

Scrum-half Dupont, who had earlier scored one of France's 14 tries, went off holding his right cheekbone.

"There's a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw. He's gone for tests," head coach Fabien Galthie said.

"We'll wait for the results before moving forward. We need to take advantage of this great victory and the players' fine performance."

The loss of Dupont would be a severe blow to France's chances of winning the World Cup for the first time.

He was the world player of the year in 2021 and was voted Six Nations player of the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

"We will do some tests to make sure nothing is wrong with him, but he is a strong guy and we can rely on his strength," France general team manager Raphael Ibanez told ITV.

"We feel sorry for Antoine. It just reminds us how dangerous it can be with a head-to-head contact."

Dupont was replaced by Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, who scored two tries as France surpassed their previous record score of 87-10 against the same opponents at the 2007 World Cup.

The win moved the host nation top of Pool A and they will look to secure their place in the quarter-finals when they play Italy in their final group game on 6 October.