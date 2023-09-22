Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Eddie Jones has won just one of seven games since returning as Australia head coach

2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Australia coach Eddie Jones says he has no doubts his side will beat Wales in the crucial World Cup match in Lyon.

The Wallabies lost 22-15 to Fiji and will be on the brink of World Cup pool stage elimination for the first time if they are defeated by Wales.

Warren Gatland's side are top of Pool C with maximum bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal but Jones remains defiant.

"I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.

The Australian boss held a typically combative news conference in Lyon where he verbally sparred with journalists and at one point banged the table when speaking passionately about his coaching vision.

Jones also insisted he believes the Wallabies can still win the World Cup.

"The way the team's prepared and come together, I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.

"But if we don't, sometimes you've got to do the work that allows you to be successful further down the track.

"If we beat Wales on Sunday we're alive and that's all we've got to be. We were always going to get this game at some stage, it's just come a little bit earlier than we thought it would.

"We've got an opportunity to show whether we can fight and grind out to get the result we need. I'm confident we can."

People smelling blood

Jones noticed there were more people in attendance at the news conference than usual.

"You get more people when they smell blood," said Jones.

"We've got 10 times more people here than we normally do for an Australian press conference because people smell blood. That makes it even more exciting."

Wales v Australia: Wallabies ready for 'tough' World Cup clash - Samu Kerevi

Jones replaced Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach before the World Cup but has come under increased criticism having won one game in seven matches so far in his second stint in charge.

"I've been coaching 30 years, I think I know what's coming but I don't listen to any of that noise," he responded.

Former wing Drew Mitchell has criticised Jones' lack of explanation for leaving experienced players like Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper at home.

"I've been clear I've been brought in to change Australian rugby," said Jones.

"I'm bringing through a young team that can be the basis going forward. I've explained that clearly and we've needed to move players on.

"Sometimes you've got to take some hard decisions to get results further down the track. I don't know of any team you can come in and blow magic over.

"You've got to go through a process and find out what's wrong with the team and try to address those problems.

"I sit here comfortably feeling like I'm doing the job I should be. I know people are upset about it, and I understand that and wouldn't be too happy as a fan, because results aren't good enough, but sometimes there's some pain before you get some success.

"I don't think anyone ever accepts a rebuild. Everyone wants results and wants them immediately. All I can say to the fans is we're working every day to get better and there's no more I can ask from my players and coaches."

It's my fault - Jones

Jones accepts responsibility for the results.

"I've let Australian rugby down," said Jones.

"I haven't done the job I was brought in to do. I was brought in to turn it around, so I feel that responsibility.

"I can get down on my knees and do the Japanese thing if you want me to. I can't apologise anymore, I'm sorry we haven't had better results but all I know is what we're doing is right for Australian rugby."

Rugby World Cup 2023: Gatland has improved Wales, says Australia scrum coach Hatley

Coaching a 'drug'

The 63 year-old, sacked by England in December 2022 after a poor run of form, is coaching in his fourth World Cup and outlined why he continued.

"I just love rugby, I love trying to get a young group of players together trying to get them to be the best version of themselves," said Jones.

"That's the allure. Then you get to see the game played well, it's a buzz.

"When you coach, you make a choice to put yourself in these positions. If I didn't want to put myself in these positions, I could be teaching.

"I could have a nice life and get up every morning. The wife puts the packed lunch in the bag, I put a shirt and tie on, know I'm going to teach six periods, come home, wash the dog, clean the car, watch Channel 7 or ABC news and then get the packed lunch ready for the next day.

"I could have done that but I made a choice to coach.

"I love winning, I love it when you've got to try and create a team where everyone thinks they're going to lose to put themselves in a position to win.

"I don't know if it's a drug but that's the rush from coaching."

Jones said in a podcast this week he could be Australia boss for three weeks or three years.

When challenged about whether he was committed to staying in the role next year, Jones replied: "At the end of the World Cup, there'll be a review.

"Given the results we've had then maybe Australian Rugby doesn't want to keep me. That's the reality of the job I live in. I understand that."