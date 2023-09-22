Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says Dewi Lake will still play a big part at the World Cup, despite leaving him out of the squad to face Australia.

Co-captain Lake led Wales to victory over Portugal but was not named in the matchday 23 for Sunday.

"He was disappointed," Gatland said, "but he hasn't had a lot of rugby."

Lake missed Wales' opening victory over Fiji after picking up a knock in a warm-up game against England last month.

Gatland has reverted to that starting team against Fiji for Sunday's big Pool C game against the Wallabies, with Ryan Elias at hooker and Elliot Dee providing cover on the bench.

"Dewi was disappointed, but it doesn't mean he's not going to be featuring in further games in this tournament," said Gatland.

"He's going to be important part for us going forward.

"I've always been a big fan of Elliot Dee in terms of his lineout throwing and the energy he brings off the bench."

Dewi Lake (left) and Jac Morgan were chosen as co-captains for Wales' World Cup campaign

Jac Morgan will lead the side in Lyon and has sympathy for his co-captain - and close friend - Lake.

"I've spoken to him and he's gutted," said Morgan.

"On the other hand, he's been excellent this week, as have the other boys who aren't playing - preparing those of us who are stepping on to the field to put in a performance.

"You have to give credit to the whole squad, every time we get out on the training pitch we're pushing ourselves to get the best out of each other."

Meanwhile Scarlets hooker Elias, who will win his 37th cap, spoke of his delight at getting the nod from Gatland given the competition for the number two jersey.

"With Dewi being named co-captain coming into this, I'd be lying if I didn't think I was on the back foot," Elias said.

"But my approach has always been the same. You just want to compete every session.

"Dewi is a huge character and figure amongst the boys, he's got massive attributes, so I take great confidence in the fact that I'm getting the opportunity this week to go out against Australia. I don't take it for granted."